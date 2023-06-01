© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington announces campaign for NH governor

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington during an Executive Council meeting in 2022.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington is jumping into the race for governor, the first Democrat to officially declare their candidacy.

Warmington was an attorney before winning her first term on the Executive Council in 2020. She’s currently the only Democrat on the five-member body, where she said she’s served as a “last line of defense against Republican overreach and extremism.”

In an announcement video posted to social media, Warmington touted her work on abortion rights and said she would work to codify those protections into state law.

“I stood up for women to be free to make our own health care decisions,” said Warmington. “I took on Chris Sununu when he signed New Hampshire’s first abortion ban.”

If elected, Warmington also said housing, mental health and tackling fentanyl would be priorities. In her campaign announcement, she touted 100 endorsements, including former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter.

Warmington jumps into a primary that won’t be decided until next September. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, also a Democrat, has formed an exploratory committee but hasn’t formally announced her plans.

Incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, is still weighing a presidential bid or a possible fifth term as New Hampshire’s top elected official. He recently said he expects to share more about his decision in the coming weeks.

Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
