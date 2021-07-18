Entrepreneur

-
Ask Lionel Loveless how many Black-owned businesses there are in New Hampshire, and he guesses just a handful. Loveless, along with his husband Greg…
Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman explores theories about scale that are bold, new and sometimes contrarian. It’s a series that easily jumps fields,…
A group of New Hampshire investors are launching the largest seed stage venture capital fund in state history.More than 40 individuals, including some…
WREN (formerly the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) provides support, training, and networking opportunities to people operating small businesses in…
Over the past three years, smartphone ownership has increased dramatically. Seeing this trend, entrepreneurs have sensed the strong demand for the mobile…
Jordan Holds Tech Bootcamp For Syrian EntrepreneursSyria’s civil war is now in its third year. More than 70,000 people have been killed; more than 1.4 million people have fled their homes; lives and…
More aging adults are stepping out on a limb and starting their own businesses, says a report from the Kauffman Foundation. In New Hampshire, the Small…
A roundup of the top-ten most-read stories on nhpr.org and StateImpact - NH website.StateImpact NH: Who's On Welfare In New Hampshire? What Are They…
As part of StateImpact NH's weekly “Getting By, Getting Ahead” series, Amanda Loder is travelling across New Hampshire, gathering personal stories from…