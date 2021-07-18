-
After an unprecedented year, employers across the Granite State are contending with questions like whether to require COVID-19 vaccinations or masks, or…
-
The Exchange is working on a series of shows about workforce shortages in New Hampshire. New Hampshire boasts one of the nation’s lowest unemployment…
-
We’re continuing our series “A Matter of Degrees” with a look at what it means to be “career ready.” There’s a lot of angst about whether college…
-
We’re continuing our series “How We Work: Five Years Later” by defining “employee satisfaction” in twenty-thirteen. During the recession, many people held…
-
Do you have Klout?The CEO of Reppify, a start up offering employers a new way to measure prospective employees by their use of social media, explains why "Klout" is what…