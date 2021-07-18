-
Hoy, jueves 1 de octubre, te compartimos un breve resumen de las noticias más importantes del estado y luego, una conversación que María Aguirre, nuestra…
-
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control shows that New Hampshire had one of the highest drug overdose death rates in the country last year.The…
-
New Hampshire officials are welcoming an expansion to a substance use disorder treatment center in the northern part of the state.The Friendship House…
-
The state’s Chief Medical Examiner is retiring after two decades on the job.When Dr. Thomas Andrew assumed the role in 1997, the office's caseload was 900…
-
At least 10 people have died from overdoses related to carfentanil in New Hampshire so far this year, according to the latest edition of a semi-monthly…
-
Despite mounting public awareness, New Hampshire, like other states, struggles to contain its opioid epidemic. Part of the problem is a lack of real-time…
-
Authorities say five jail inmates apparently suffered overdoses at the Strafford County Jail and three of them have been hospitalized in serious…
-
A rape shield law passes the House committee and heads to the House for a vote. A voucher bill that is playing a big role in the school choice debate was…
-
New Hampshire's law granting certain immunity to people who report drug overdoses is poised to stay in place for the indefinite future.A law signed last…
-
A Nashua man is the latest New Hampshire resident to be held criminally liable for the overdose death of another person as part of an aggressive effort by…