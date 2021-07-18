dog sled racing

-
Organizers are canceling a long-standing sled dog race in the North Country due to poor weather conditions.Kit Morgan is on the board of the Tamworth…
-
Dogs from around the Northeast gathered in Tamworth last weekend – along with their owners - to take part in a decades-old winter tradition: the Tamworth…
-
While visiting Shelburne recently, NHPR’s Sean Hurley heard about Sally Manikian. She's a local dog musher - yes, that's unusual, but for reasons more…
-
A three-day sled dog race scheduled to start Thursday has been cancelled due to a lack of snow in the North Country.“Honestly I’ve never seen a winter…
-
It’s roughly 10 degrees on Saturday morning at the Mahoosuc Inn in Milan and about 200 sled dogs are yowling and barking, making it clear it is time to…