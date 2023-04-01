The Underdogs, Ep 3: You sell your soul

A few months ago, Outside/In host Nate Hegyi got a tip from the highest levels of the dog sledding community. It was about the first team from New Zealand to complete the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile race across some of Alaska’s harshest terrain. An icy tale of burned bridges, destroyed friendships, and unpaid debts.

Jeff Fisher / Mushing at Dew Claw Kennel in Fairbanks, Alaska

Episode 3: You sell your soul

In the surprising conclusion to our three-part series, Nate tracks down the remnants of their U.S. dogsledding team and enlists the help of a New Zealand journalist to try one last time to get the Peranos on the record.

Featuring: Amanda Hasenauer, Jodi Bailey, Jenn Fisher, Jeff Fisher, Tony Turner, Gemma Nave, Tim Brown.

