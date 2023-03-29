© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment
Outside/In

The Underdogs, Ep 2: 'It has to be earned'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
UnderdogsPageHeader.png

Nate Mushing.jpg
Nate Hegyi
/

A few months ago, Outside/In host Nate Hegyi got a tip from the highest levels of the dog sledding community. It was about the first team from New Zealand to complete the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile race across some of Alaska’s harshest terrain – an icy tale of burned bridges, destroyed friendships, and unpaid debts.

Episode 2: It has to be earned
Nate flies to Minnesota to follow a new lead about the New Zealand racing team.

Featuring: Jamie Nelson, Jodi Bailey, Mike Williams Sr., and Amanda Hasenauer.

Learn more about Outside/In presents The Underdogs.

Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
