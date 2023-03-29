The Underdogs, Ep 2: 'It has to be earned'

Nate Hegyi /

A few months ago, Outside/In host Nate Hegyi got a tip from the highest levels of the dog sledding community. It was about the first team from New Zealand to complete the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile race across some of Alaska’s harshest terrain – an icy tale of burned bridges, destroyed friendships, and unpaid debts.

Episode 2: It has to be earned

Nate flies to Minnesota to follow a new lead about the New Zealand racing team.

Featuring: Jamie Nelson, Jodi Bailey, Mike Williams Sr., and Amanda Hasenauer.

Learn more about Outside/In presents The Underdogs.