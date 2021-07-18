-
A bill authored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine that would establish a national commission of health care experts on…
After years of headlines on the ‘obesity epidemic’, the number of Americans dealing with this condition is leveling off. Awareness has increased,…
Diabetes has been called “the chronic epidemic of the millennium.” Our panel looks at why this is so, changes in management of this disease, and promising…
The proportion of 12- to 19-year-olds who report having diabetes or "prediabetes" increased from 9 percent in 1999 to 23 percent in 2008, according to a paper published in the journal Pediatrics. "This report really sounds the alarm," says one researcher.
Two studies that compared outcomes for patients on diabetes drugs versus those who underwent bariatric surgery found the latter group was much more likely to see blood sugar go down. Many of these post-operative patients were able to stop taking any diabetes drugs altogether.
The alarming spike in type-1 diabetes. Though type-2, commonly known as adult-onset diabetes, has been in the spotlight recently with Food Network star…