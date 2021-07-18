Deregulation

-
Two environmental groups plan to sue the owners of a coal-fired power plant outside Concord – Merrimack Station, the largest of its kind left in New…
-
New Hampshire's largest utility hopes regulators will revisit two big energy proposals – one dealing with natural gas and the other with Northern Pass –…
-
Eversource is currently trying to buy its second water company in the past year.The region’s biggest electric utility hopes to provide water service to…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court says electric utilities like Eversource should be allowed to invest in natural gas pipelines.Tuesday’s ruling reverses a…
-
The state Supreme Court has ruled for Eversource in the company's fight with the town of Bow over the value of a local power plant.The decision comes as…
-
Eversource announced it will sell its electricity generating stations in New Hampshire for nearly $260 million. This comes after a 20-year process and…
-
Governor Chris Sununu spent part of Monday at the White House.Sununu began the day in the East Room of the White House. He was invited by President Trump…
-
In Australia, there is a small marsupial called the antechinus. It looks a lot like an ordinary mouse, but it has an extraordinary life-cycle. On today’s…
-
Fifteen years ago, New Hampshire embarked on a dramatic experiment, deregulating electricity. The idea was to bring competition to power production; a…
-
Many Granite State electric customers are scratching their heads after an electricity supplier, Power New England, was abruptly kicked out of the market…