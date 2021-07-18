-
Sununu Signs Law Ensuring Attorneys For Defendants Who Can't Afford Court FinesA new law will ensure defendants facing jail time because they can’t afford to pay their fines are appointed an attorney.The bipartisan bill cleared the…
-
The issue of “debtors' prisons” in New Hampshire will now likely come before the Legislature. That’s after the state’s highest court rejected change in…
-
A proposed rule change to the state’s circuit court system aims to end so-called debtors’ prison in New Hampshire. The change comes six months after a…
-
The recent death of a homeless man in a New Hampshire jail has brought renewed attention to the practice of jailing people for minor crimes when they…