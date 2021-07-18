-
All 24 seats in the New Hampshire Senate are on the ballot this year. Republicans currently hold a four seat majority there, but Democrats hope a strong…
Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh has won the special election for New Hampshire's District 16 state Senate seat.Cavanaugh defeated Republican David Boutin and…
July tends to be a quiet month in New Hampshire’s political calendar. That’s why candidates in the special election for the District 16 New Hampshire…
Eight New Hampshire senators have announced they'll be moving on -- some to other offices, some back to private life. We'll sit down with four of them,…
Democrat Molly Kelly and Republican David Boutin announced Tuesday they will not seek re-election to the state Senate this year.Kelly, who lives in…
Two state senators are set to propose a grant program to fund and establish drug courts across New Hampshire.Republicans David Boutin of Hooksett and Jeb…
It remains to be seen whether, or when, Republican lawmakers and Governor Maggie Hassan will resolve their differences on the next two year state…