-
During the height of the pandemic, independent doctors sometimes filled a third of emergency room shifts at Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin…
-
During the pandemic, health care worker Susan Montgomery started making doll furniture. She built pieces, carefully arranging tiny scraps of wood,…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 7 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Some New Hampshire hospitals are returning to more restrictive visitor policies, as COVID-19 cases and community transmission have increased across the…
-
Rather than watch as a nearby health system financially collapsed, Concord Hospital officials felt compelled to act.“Folks have thought (about this) very…
-
LRGHealthcare, which operates Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing a huge…
-
The State is fining Concord Hospital over two hundred thousand dollars. The hospital was nabbed for not disposing its pharmaceutical waste properly.During…