As college kids move back to campus, one Ivy League insider says that elite universities aren’t producing independent thinkers, but high functioning…
There are winners and there are losers, victorious success stories, and epic fails - and today show is all about the latter. From sports to space, from…
From Tina Fey’s "Sarah Palin" to Larry David’s "Bernie Sanders", politicians are red meat for comedians. But for some, impersonating a candidate isn’t…
Four more women just joined the federal defamation suit being brought against Bill Cosby. Even as fans and colleagues and celebrities distance themselves…
Snitches, rats, finks, and narcs – criminal informants may not be popular among their peers, but are crucial to the work of law enforcement. Today, the…
Since World War II, as many as 100,000 service members have been “less than honorably discharged” for being gay. Now, four years after the repeal of…
Lots of organizations use 5ks and "fun runs" to raise money for charity – few involve sitting on a couch for hours at a time. Today, how a super-fast,…
Tuesday nights in Portsmouth this summer are all about improv comedy.Now in its 12th season, the “Stranger Than Fiction” comedy troupe puts on shows every…
Jurassic World opened this weekend to big crowds but mixed reviews from the scientific community. On today’s show a paleoartist takes issue with the…
Tig Notaro: Comedy Meets TragedyWhen comedian Tig Notaro was diagnosed with cancer she did what most of us would never dream of doing, she went on stage and told the packed house at the…