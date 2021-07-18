-
A cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire's 48 tallest mountains, spending parts of the journey peering out from the comfort of her owner's…
-
There’s a new top cat on the rock pile.The staff of the Mount Washington Observatory have adopted a new feline companion: a 1-year-old short-hair named…
-
The Bengal cat is an attempt to preserve the image of a leopard in the body of a house cat: using a wild animal’s genes to get the appearance, while…
-
The Mount Washington Observatory says its resident cat, Marty, died this weekend after a sudden illness.He was a black Maine Coon cat who spent twelve…
-
Animal advocates filled a legislative hearing room on Tuesday as a House Committee took public testimony on four separate pet-related bills. Lawmakers…
-
Cat declawing will remain legal in New Hampshire after state lawmakers voted down a bill to ban the procedure.Though not a widespread practice, supporters…
-
A New Hampshire bill that would have prohibited housing discrimination against people who have pets is being scaled back at the lead sponsor’s request.The…
-
The popularity of exotic cat hybrids (part domestic, part wild) raise moral questions about pet keeping. NHPR podcast Outside/In investigated the culture…
-
In our continuing series Only in New Hampshire, we answer listener questions about oddities of the Granite State and its communities.For this story, we…
-
While April is National Poetry Month, it's also the time of year when some people whisper among themselves that the form is "really not for me". On this…