Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

BOSTON (AP) — A beloved pet cat that's been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago has finally been caught.

An airport spokesperson said Rowdy the cat was caught Wednesday morning. Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

Owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook that the 4-year-old black female cat looks great and the family can't wait to be reunited.

The family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army when Rowdy escaped her cage upon landing.

