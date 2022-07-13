© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!
Arts & Culture

Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mark Pratt, Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Airport Cat on the Run
Courtesy of Massport via AP/AP
/
Courtesy of Massport
This image provided courtesy of Massport, shows Rowdy the Cat, after being captured on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Logan Airport in Boston. The cat has been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago. Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook that the 4-year-old black female cat looks great and the family can't wait to be reunited. The family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army when Rowdy escaped her cage upon landing. (Courtesy of Massport via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A beloved pet cat that's been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago has finally been caught.

An airport spokesperson said Rowdy the cat was caught Wednesday morning. Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

Owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook that the 4-year-old black female cat looks great and the family can't wait to be reunited.

The family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army when Rowdy escaped her cage upon landing.

Tags

Arts & Culture Cats

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.