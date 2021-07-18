-
Responders have put out at least two small brush fires in New Hampshire this week amid dry conditions and high winds.One was in Cornish, near homes on…
State forestry officials are warning warm, dry weather is creating an increased threat of wildfires, especially in the southern part of the…
Fire officials say a large brush fire in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest is 50 percent contained.The fire started near the Albany Covered…
A volunteer firefighter charged with arson in connection with a brush fire that burned 190 acres in New Hampshire and prompted the evacuation of 17 homes…
A brush fire has burned more than 100 acres of forest in New Hampshire, forcing nearby residents from their homes.The fire was first reported Thursday…
According to the state Division of Forest and Lands, fire danger is very high across the entire state. Fire fighters were battling brush fires in more…