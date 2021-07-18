-
The recording could answer lingering questions about how prosecutors have handled a case that has fueled protests in Kentucky and across the nation.
-
Several hundred people gathered in Concord Friday evening in a peaceful protest to honor Breonna Taylor, the woman shot to death by police officers in her…
-
"I was reassured Wednesday of why I have no faith in the legal system, in the police, in the law," Tamika Palmer said in a statement. "They are not made to protect us Black and brown people."
-
Kentucky grand jury has brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.Prosecutors said…
-
Officials also announced a series of police reforms to be adopted by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Taylor was killed by police in March.