A bill in the New Hampshire Senate would require conservation officers to be trained in civil rights enforcement, anti-discrimination and de-escalation…
The governor signs a bill into law to protect New Hampshire children from discrimination at school. He also signed into law a bill requiring public…
Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill Thursday to protect children from discrimination in New Hampshire public schools. The new anti-discrimination law…
A bill aimed at better protecting New Hampshire students from discrimination has been sent to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.The House voted 211-141 in…
A public hearing was held Wednesday for a bipartisan bill that would create legal protections for transgender people.The hearing drew such a crowd that it…
Keene joined ten other towns in the state Thursday by passing an anti-discrimination protection for transgender city employees. Keene City Council voted…