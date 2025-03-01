© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Why do animals play?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Outside/In
Published March 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Snow leopard cubs playing
Tambako the Jaguar
/
Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
Snow leopard cubs playing

We’re used to seeing dogs and cats play with toys or get the zoomies . . . but do animals like rats and bumblebees play too? What is animal play for? How do scientists even decide what counts as play?

Today, we’re taking a serious look at goofy behavior. We’ll discover the five-part checklist that many scientists use to recognize play in nature, and find out why taking turns is so important for healthy brain development.

This episode is a collaboration between Outside/In and Tumble, the science podcast for kids.

Featuring Junyi Chu and Jackson Ham.

LINKS

Love this episode? Looking for family-friendly podcasts to listen to? There are over 150 episodes of Tumble to check out, including a few of our favorites:

Do Trees Fart?

The Swift Quake

Why Are Sloths Slow

Are Cats Evil? 

The five-part play checklist mentioned in the episode was developed by play researcher Gordon M. Burghardt. His paper, “Play in fishes, frogs and reptiles,” answers some other really interesting questions about animal play.

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported and produced by Lindsay Patterson, Marshall Escamilla, and Taylor Quimby.

Mixed by Taylor Quimby.

Editing by Lindsay Patterson, Marshall Escamilla, and Taylor Quimby, with help from Rebecca Lavoie.

Our staff includes Justine Paradis, Felix Poon, Marina Henke, and Kate Dario.

Outside/In’s Executive producer is Taylor Quimby.

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

Music by Blue Dot Sessions, Andreas Dahlback, Smartface, and Margareta.

Special thanks to Sara Robberson Lentz for refereeing the making of this episode.

This episode was a joint production of Tumble Media and Outside/In.

Submit a question to the “Outside/Inbox.” We answer queries about the natural world, climate change, sustainability, and human evolution. You can send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837).
Tags
Environment Outside/InAnimals
Taylor Quimby
Taylor Quimby is Executive Producer of the environmental podcast Outside/In, Producer/Reporter/Host of Patient Zero, and Senior Producer of the serialized true crime podcast Bear Brook.
See stories by Taylor Quimby
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
