The town of Conway is taking its ongoing battle against short-term rentals to court. The move comes amid a heated debate about the role of Airbnbs and…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that a short-term rental property owned by a Portsmouth couple cannot operate in a residential zone. The couple…
Marc Burrell, an Airbnb host in Laconia, describes his listing as a ‘no-frills room.’ It’s a spare bedroom in his house, which is a few blocks from…
People who rent out space in their homes through Airbnb may face new rules in Laconia. Last night the Laconia City Council approved short-term rental…
New Hampshire has collected $2.9 million in rooms and meals tax revenue directly from Airbnb in the year since the state reached a deal with the vacation…
AirBnb, an online service that allows homeowners to rent their homes out to short-term visitors, has taken off in the last few years, and has helped…
Portsmouth Officials Deny Appeal in AirBnB Rental DisputeCity officials in Portsmouth have upheld a decision to prohibit a couple from renting out a second home through AirBnB.Portsmouth couple Matthew Beebe and…
People who rent out their homes through AirBnb in New Hampshire will soon have less paperwork to deal with.Lodging booked through AirBnb is subject to the…
Worries over lost tax revenue and neighborhood complaints have state and local officials grappling with how to regulate private rentals through online…
While the debate about services like Airbnb is loudest in cities such as San Francisco and New York, it's also made inroads in less urban places like New…