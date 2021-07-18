-
It’s the last show of the year and thus a time to look back on where we’ve been and the stories we’ve shared. Word of Mouth producers celebrate the work…
-
Transracial adoption, or adoption outside of one's own race or ethnic group, has continued to grow in the U.S. in the last fifity years. We talk with…
-
In June 1981, a bodybuilder, a stockbroker, and 10 other men entered the woods of New Hampshire to settle an argument. They called it "The First Annual…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday expanded the circumstances under which someone over age 18 can be adopted while still maintaining a legal…
-
International adoption peaked in 2004: That year, Americans brought 23,000 children from foreign countries into their families. But in the decade since,…
-
State officials say New Hampshire faces a critical shortage of foster families for a growing number of children.About 1,000 kids will enter the public…
-
This week marks the 40th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, and “Operation Babylift” which evacuated thousands of supposedly orphaned South Vietnamese…
-
More children these days are living with Grandma and Grandpa, due to factors including incarceration, drug abuse, underemployment, and single parenthood.…
-
Returning Adopted ChildrenAdopting a child is for many people the culmination of a dream. But it takes work, and money – international adoptions can run from $15,000 to $40,000,…
-
Concord Monitor Reporter Clay Wirestone has been writing about his experience as a gay parent. He’s authored a series of articles about the process he and…