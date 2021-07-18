2016 Republican Convention

-
Trump's speech was studded with statistics that had fact-checkers working feverishly into the wee hours — often finding numbers to be distorted or downright specious. But it didn't seem to matter.
-
Donald Trump laid out his vision to Republicans and the nation Thursday night as he accepted his party’s nomination.For New Hampshire delegates loyal to…
-
Republican nominee Donald Trump will address his party’s convention in Cleveland tonight. New Hampshire delegates loyal to Donald Trump are looking…
-
A lawmaker asks if nonwhites have contributed to civilization. Accusations that a white woman stole remarks from a black woman. An exceedingly tiny number of black delegates. And more from the RNC.
-
The Republican National Convention may be dominating the headlines. But following Senator Kelly Ayotte Wednesday morning, you wouldn’t know it.Instead of…
-
The Republican National Convention is underway in Cleveland, and Donald Trump is the party's official nominee for president, but not without pushback from…
-
Before the New Hampshire Primary, state Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn was outspoken in her criticism of Donald Trump, calling his comments…
-
U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte may be skipping the GOP convention this week, but there there is still plenty of politicking being done on her behalf. When Iowa…
-
National security was front and center, with speaker after speaker — including Sen. Joni Ernst and Rudy Giuliani — bashing Democrats' responses to ISIS, immigration and the 2012 Benghazi attacks.
-
New Hampshire’s Republican delegation is in Cleveland for day two of the party’s national convention.NHPR's Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers is…