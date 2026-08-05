'We're all optimistic': Red Sox fans hope recent trades bolster postseason prospects

After a historic win streak last month, the Boston Red Sox made a handful of trades hours before the Monday evening deadline, drumming up anticipation among some fans for the team's postseason run.

"I think if you asked the Red Sox fans a month ago, they were saying 'sell the team,'" said Red Sox fan Brandon Summers. "But now we're looking good, we're all optimistic, and in true Red Sox fashion, we're going to come on late and do well."

The Red Sox started slow this season, with a 0.370 win percentage before firing manager Alex Cora at the end of April. The teams has since rebounded to a historic 15-win run in July.

And now the Sox are topping off fans' optimism with the announcement Monday they had acquired three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

/ Brandon Summers says after the recent trades, "The future looks bright."

"I think it's a piece that they needed," said another fan, Brandon Rock.

To bring in the new catcher, the Red Sox parted with five players, including right-handed pitchers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Anzocar, and catcher Carlos Narvaez, as well as another player to be named later.

Summers said he isn't totally happy with all that the Red Sox gave up to gain the new star.

"I just kind of hate to see the bench get a little bit depleted, especially as we make a late-season run," Summers said.

In a different trade made just before the Monday deadline, Boston also sent once-top-prospect Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants. The 23-year-old second baseman was the number four pick in the 2021 draft, but has been on the injured list since late June. He has also underperformed in the batter's box, striking out 85 times over 114 games.

"It was, you know, unfortunate that he didn't get a chance to really prove his time in Boston, so I wish him well," Rock said.

Summers said he appreciated Mayer's contributions in the infield, but that the postseason might look better with these new trades.

"He was good for us. We needed him, but I think the future looks bright," Summers said. "I'm confident."

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