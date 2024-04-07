In Studio Visit with Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt and Howie Bursen
Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt and Howie Bursen visited the Folk Show with a few of their favorite tunes as a kind of preview of their upcoming "Every day is Mother's Day" tour.
