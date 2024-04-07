© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle during the month of April or May and you'll be entered into a $500 Visa gift card drawing!
The Folk Show

In Studio Visit with Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt and Howie Bursen

Published April 7, 2024 at 10:27 PM EDT
Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at NHPR
Kate McNally
Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at NHPR

Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt and Howie Bursen visited the Folk Show with a few of their favorite tunes as a kind of preview of their upcoming "Every day is Mother's Day" tour.

The Folk Show
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.