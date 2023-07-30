NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 7.30.23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, July 31, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, July 31, 2023

Indigo de Souza at the Lounge at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=75217

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Nottingham Community Center Fields, 139 Stage Rd., Nottingham, NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Eric Portalupi on bass

Celia Woodsmith Trio (of Della Mae) at Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30-7:00pm ET ~ https://www.strawberybanke.org/music-series.cfm

Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3, 2023

Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ • Nick Apollonio , • Jennifer Armstrong , • Bill Burnett , • Annegret Baier , • Stan Collinson , • Doug Day , • David Dodson , • Ritt Henn , • The Jenkins Family , • Geoff Kaufman , • Eric Kilburn , • Bob Lucas , • Chloe Manor , • Daisy Nell , • Lisa Redfern , • Kahlil Sabbagh , • Buckley Smith , • Ginger Smith , • Dean Stevens , • Chris Westhoff , • Denny Williams , • Suzy Williams , • Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney) , • The Morningsiders , • Bailen, the Band , • Jefferson Hamer , • Katie Martucci and The Ladles , • Jackson Day , • Julianna Day , • Lydia Day Tickets must be ordered by mail (see the website for details). A big part of the fun is just getting there – by boat, of course! Swan's Island has State of Maine Ferry Service but it doesn't run at night! Unless you have made overnight accommodations on your own, DO NOT plan on coming and “camping somewhere”. Come on a boat and sleep on the boat! Please do not call the Swan's Island Town Office - all you need to know is here!

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Festival! Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ https://outlawmusicfestival.com/ http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/ ~ Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid and more. New Hampshire’s part of this travelling festival

Jud Caswell at Ocean Point Inn, East Boothbay ME ~ 6pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Sol y Canto at Antrim in the Evening, Antrim NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.antrimnh.org/calendar-by-event-type/20%2B17%2B19/month/2023-08 https://www.antrimnh.org/parks-recreation/events/60381

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Folksoul at Peterborough Town Library ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://peterboroughtownlibrary.org/event/8285460

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Exeter Farmers Market, Exeter, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2528281/an-evening-with-lyle-lovett-his-large-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/

Erick Baker at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Eve Pierce at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Jim Kweskin at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

April Cushman and Brad Myrick (Acoustic Duo) at Town Hall, Hillsborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Friday, August 4, 2023

Melissa Etheridge at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/

Littleton First Friday Featuring The Mother pluckers in front of Northern Lights Music, Littleton NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/littletonculturalartscommission

Mad Agnes at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/ https://madagnes.com/

Decatur Creek and Joey Clark and the Big Hearts at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/302791535741531/

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Dance! (First Saturday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough (second Saturday) contra dance at Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2600198530137408/

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232 http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2513227032176906/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jim Kweskin and Friends , Jeff Goodhue, Roland Clark at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/

Jesse Cook at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Bela Fleck (My Bluegrass Heart Live) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Todd Hearon & Old Hat String Band at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://t.e2ma.net/click/n5gkal/frw8t8i/jux6crb

Green Heron at Barnstead Summer Concert Series, Barnstead NH ~ 6pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Glenn David Andrews Band (New Orleans style) at The Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Festival! Blues on the Range at the Range, Mason NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series ~ Willie J. Laws Band, Roberto Morbioli, Misty Blues Band, Frankie Boy & The Blues Express, Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets, Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo

Volkert Volkerz at Keene Farmers Market, Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9-11am ET ~ https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656

Ty Citerman at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Mark and Debra Bond at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Dexter Allen and Big East Band at Waterfront Concert Series, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Melissa Etheridge at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Slaid Cleaves at Whistle Stop Concert Series, Farmington ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.whistlestopconcertseries.com/shows-tickets

Sunday, August 6, 2023

The Fretbenders at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Rd., Canterbury, NH ~ 4-5pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/ 603 783-9511 https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Rebecca Tumel Duo at the Cantin Room at BHNS, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Ali McGuirk at Black Birch Vineyard, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Hometown Eulogy at White Park, Concord NH ~ 10:00 am ET ~ https://concordnh.gov/ ~ Rain venue: Merrimack Lodge.

Monday, August 7, 2023

Margo Price (multi-genre show) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/margo-price/

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

April Cushman at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104627309

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Dance! (fourth Wednesday) English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Sophia Corinne at House Concert in Wilton NH ~ 7pm ET details TBA ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour

Koliba Afro-Pop (specially for children) at Boarding House Partk, Lowell MA ~ 10:00 am snacks and amusemnts, 11:00 am concert ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Footings at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

April Cushman at League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fair, Newbury NH ~ 11am ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Decatur Creek Band at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Derek O’Kanos at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Lara Herscovich at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Anna Fritz (Cellist, folksinger, singer-songwriter from Oregon) at Burlington Friends Meeting House, 173 North Prospect Street, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ anna@annafritz.com 503-771-0726

https://annafritz.com/

Sophia Corinne at The Root, Route 101, Temple NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour https://www.theroottemple.com/

Deb Talan, Kris Delmhorst, and Heather Maloney at Fruitlands Museum, 107 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thetrustees.org/event/86888/

Jah Spirit at Eagle Square, Concord NH ~ 10:00 am ET ~ https://concordnh.gov/

Friday, August 11, 2023

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at UU Church , Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/patchouli-terra-guitarra-81123

Paul Hodes and Blue Buddha Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Patty Griffin at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2170457/patty-griffin-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Dragonfly at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Patty Larkin at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

The Steel Wheels at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sophia Corinne at Marigold Theater, Easthampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour https://bandsintown.com/e/104570478

Miner and Ryan at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

April Cushman at Backyard Brewery, Manchester NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Matt Nathanson at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4160208/matt-nathanson-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Sol y Canto at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Heather Pierson Duo at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Festival! Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMfest) at Peacham VT ~ ~ https://pamfest.org/ ~ possibly not actually happening this year, No details on the website as of June 8] , new organization called PamPlus

The Steel Wheels at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Anna Fritz (Cellist, folksinger, singer-songwriter from Oregon) at Monadnock Quaker Meeting House, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ anna@annafritz.com 503-771-0726

https://annafritz.com/

Sonja and Good Friends at Waterfront Concert Series, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin Together Onstage at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Piscataqua Powwow, An intertribal celebration of Native American culture and heritage at Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth NH ~ 10am-4pm ET ~ https://www.strawberybanke.org/events/powwow.cfm ~ Rain or shine,

Black Thunder Singers, Host Drums

Walking Bear & Turning Eagle, Invited Drums

Ernie Proper, MC

Aaron Dana, Arena Director

Willow Green, Storytelling

Jesse Bruchac, Opening Remarks

Jill Cresey-Gross & Dan Shears, Head Dancers

Magpie at House Concert, West Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/819626529394284/ https://www.magpiemusic.com

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company, Hopkinton NH ~ 4:30pm ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/

Festival! Celtic Music Minifest: Cantrip, House of Hamill, & Hildaland at Scott Farm, Dummerston VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Sophia Corinne at House Concert, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour https://bandsintown.com/e/104570475

David Wax Museum at Black Birch Vineyard, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Paulie Stone at White Park, Concord NH ~ 10:00 am ET ~ https://concordnh.gov/ ~ Rain venue: Merrimack Lodge.

Sunday Scaries, featuring Tourist Attraction at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Elevate the Arts Festival in Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/613674487531369/ ~ should contain some music that falls in the broader range of “folk”

Monday, August 14, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

April Cushman at Crew Ogunquit, Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

High Range at Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30-7:00pm ET ~ https://www.strawberybanke.org/music-series.cfm

Cold Chocolate at Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://henniker.org/

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem with Louie Phipps at Black Birch Vineyard, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Laura Fox (full band) with Joe Young at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sam Robbins and Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Larry Gilbert & Suzanne McGettigan Duo at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Andriana Gnap and the Interntional String Trio at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Susan Werner at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Govt Mule at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/

Friday, August 18, 2023

Joe Nichols with April Cushman at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Mary Chapin Carpenter at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Patty Griffin at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Armo at Retreat Farm, Brattleboro VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Joe Pug at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, 2023

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Carling and Will, Cold Chocolate, The Clements Brothers,Cabinet, Peter Ropwan Bluegrass Band, GMBR All-stars, Sam Grisman Project, Michael Daves and Jake Jolliff, Foghorn and Friends, Maya DiVitry, Jordan Tice, Caitlin Canty, Tim O’Brien and Jan Frabicius, Rachel Baiman, Jake Blount, Taylor Ashton, Foghorn String Band, Aoife O’Donovan, Mighty Poplar, Town Moutain, Sam Bush, Christian Sedelmeier, Moslsky’s Mountain Drifters, Twisted Pine Tim O’Brien,Mr. Sun, Milk Carton Kids, MIPSO, Watchhouse If you are planning to camp, each individual will need a camping pass.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Dance! (third Saturday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hancock Depot Cabaret 8-year anniversary , Hancock NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/961449501553645 ~ featuring Wendy Keith & Her Alleged Band, Jonathan Stephen Braught (guitarist with Modern Fools) ... more TBD!

David and Jacob Bernz at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Miko Marks at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Buffalo Nichols under the arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ayla Brown (full band show) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ayla/ ~ probably more country than folk, but might be of interest

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Green Heron at Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival, Phillipston MA ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Gawler Family Band at Camden Snow Bowl, Camden ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/events/summer-sounds-the-gawler-family-band

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Muse Art Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/groups/451201580308400

Festival! Dam Jam at Bicentennial Park,, Denmark ME ~ 3:00-8:30pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/ ~ Breaking Strings, Samuel James (blues guitar), Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Band

Jordan TW Trio at the Word Barn Meadow, Exeter NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Winterpills at Black Birch Vineyard, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Lion Sisters with Jim Prendergast at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Monday, August 21, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Dance! (fourth Wednesday) English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Bread and Puppet Theatre at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Dan and Faith Duo at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Justin Cohn at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

April Cushman at Gazebo in Contoocoook Riverway Park, Hopkinton NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ Thursday: 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Blistered Fingers (ME) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , Friday: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , SATURDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ Kids Academy & LUNCH , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , SUNDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Festival! Pickin’ in the Pasture, Lodi NY ~ ~ https://www.pickininthepasture.com/ ~ Jesse Alexander Solo Act,The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band,Jesse Alexander Band,Nothin' Fancy,The Jesse Alexander Band,Serene Green,Dave Adkins Band,The Kody Norris Show,Dave Hampton,The Little Roy & Lizzy Show,Deeper Shade Of Blue,Tim Shelton Syndicate

Friday, August 25, 2023

Dance! Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Green Heron at Saccarappa Summer Concert Series, Westbrook ME ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Jon Pousette-Dart at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Ameranouche at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Quechee Scottish Games and Festival with Lissa Schneckenburger Trio and The Rebel Collective. Highland dancing, games, clan displays, Scottish vendor pipe bands, sheepdog demonstrations. Quechee Polo Field, Quechee, Vermont. Quecheegames.org

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Hank Williams, Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232 http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/

Pan Fried Steel at Waterfront Concert Series, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

MacKenzie Porter at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Roots of Creation at The Range, Mason NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/595954582339293/

April Cushman and Brad Myrick at Pipe Dream Brewing, Londonderry NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Sunday, August 27, 2023

April Cushman at the Rivershed Acoustic Brunch, Killington VT ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ http://www.aprilcushman.com/tickets--shows.html

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Campfire Song Circle at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Four Shillings Short at Boscawen Public Library, 116 North Main Street, Boscawen NH ~ 6:30-8:00pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 753-8576 https://www.boscawenpubliclibrary.org

Heather PiersonTrio at Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30-7:00pm ET ~ https://www.strawberybanke.org/music-series.cfm

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/kennedys-83123

Robert Cray Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8354484/the-robert-cray-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Seth Glier at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Walden Witham at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Brother Seamus at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Prairie Wildfire (WY), Starlette and Big John (VA) , The Ruta Beggars (MA), Blistered Fingers (ME), , and more. Field Pickin’ 24 hours a day.

Festival! Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival , Thomas Point ME ~ ~ https://www.thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com/ ~ Infamous Stringdusters, Dan Tyminski Band, The Gibson Brothers, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Seldom Scene, Balsam Range, Becky Buller Band, Sister Sadie, Della Mae, East Nash Grass, Nefesh Mountain, Full Cord, Beg, Steal or Borrow, Wyatt Ellis & Friends, Katahdin Valley Boys, Southern Rail, Rock Hearts, On the Trail

Friday, September 1, 2023

Four Shillings Short at a Music in the Great North Woods Concert, Gorham NH ~ time and location TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Helen Gillet w/ Nicholas Krolak at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.facebook.com/events/1326901211582144/ ~ at the experimental end of the folk spectrum

Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2, 2023

Festival! Under the Oaks Festival at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Farmington ME ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-592484195177 ~ Friday Lineup: GoldenOak, Ben Cosgrove

Saturday Lineup: GoldenOak, Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, Darby Sabin

Festival! [Sept 1-3] Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/ ~ trombone shorty & orleans avenue , Greensky Bluegrass , JJ Grey & Mofro , The Infamous Stringdusters , Robert Cray Band , Dumpstaphunk , The Revelers , Corey Ledet Zydeco , Ward Hayden and The Outliers , Shinyribs , Tuba Skinny , Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble , Donna the Buffalo , Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys , Son Little , Mighty Soul Drivers , Old-Fashioned Aces , Dustbowl Revival , Paul Gabriel Blues Band , Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Sin Sisters , Knick-All-Stars with Brian Templeton , The Knickerbocker All-Stars , with Brian Templeton

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Festival! Keene Music Festival, Downtown Keene NH ~ 10am to 10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1245391239677319/ ~ muli-genre festival, performers TBA

Kevin Gruen at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Maine Music Awards, ME ~ time and location TBA ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Scott McCreery at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Sunday, September 3, 2023

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, Jocelyn Mackenzie Under the Arches at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/therighteousbabes/

Acoustic Campfire at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Porch Party Mamas at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Monday, September 4, 2023

Festival! Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ details not available as of July 14

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Christopher Dean at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Ball in the House at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Jamie Lee Thurston with Shana Stack Band at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Friday, September 8, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Cameron Sutphin. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Guy Davis at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Wailers at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Journeyman (Blues Guitar) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Will Woodson and Caitlin Finley at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Shawn Colvin at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Festival! Hanstock V at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am-8pm ET ~ music lineup: White Mountain Ramblers: 11:00 – 11:50, Tumbletoads: 12:00 – 12:50, Dancing Goats: 1:15 – 2:15, Joey Clark & the Big Hearts: 2:30 – 3:15, Senie Hunt: 3:15 – 4:15, Vito Dieterle Quartet: 4:30 – 5:30, Eric Lindberg Band: 5:45 – 6:45 multi-genre festival.

Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Guy Davis at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/guy-davis

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival and Green Expo, Hartford CT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Southern Avenue, Maria Muldaur, Domn Flemons, Beppe Gambetta, Barefoot Movement, Lizzie No, Lara Herscovich and the Highway Philosophers, Afro-Semitic Experience, Jeiris Cook, The Bargain, Isabella Mendes, Sun Queen

Festival! River Roads Festival at Millside Park, Easthampton MA ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://thirdrow.live/shop/riverroadsfest-earlybird/ ~ ~ Dar Williams. Shawn Colvin, Amy Ray, Lisa Loeb, Sweet Honey In The Rock

Roger McGuinn at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Balla Kouyate and Mike Block at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Festival! Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at LonesomeFest, Lebanon ME ~ time TBA ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ at Belgian Meadows Farm/1-day bluegrass festival starts at noon.

Kacy and Clayton at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Nolan Taylor at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Steve Blunt at White Park, Concord NH ~ 10:00 am ET ~ https://concordnh.gov/ ~ Rain venue: Merrimack Lodge.

Sunday Scaries, featuring Tourist Attraction at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Monday, September 11, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Aztec Two-Step at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Friday, September 15, 2023

Aztec Two-Step at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Croce plays Croce at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Jared Moore at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Donna the Buffalo at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104362146 https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at THE OLD MEETING HOUSE, 1620 Center Road, East Montpelier Center, VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows Online tickets available at: https://www.oldmeetinghouse.org/news--events.html

Taproot and Bombajazzeando at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023

Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/rani-arbo-and-daisy-mayham

Peter Yarrow at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Festival! 10th Annual Indonesian Festival, Somersworth Plz, Somersworth, NH ~ 9am-2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/802057841205868/

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Judy Collins at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Four Shillings Short at BARN CONCERT, 355 Upper Dover Rd., Marlboro, VT 05344 ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Festival! Arcadia Folk Festival at Mass. Audubon, 127 Combs Avenue, Northampton MA ~ 10am ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ https://arcadiafolkfest.com/ ~ Valerie June, James McMurtry, The Suitcase Junket, Chatham Rabbits, Taylor Ashton, Al Olender, Myrtle Street Klezmer, Hoonah, Little Roots, and more..

Ben Harris at White Park, Concord NH ~ 10:00 am ET ~ https://concordnh.gov/ ~ Rain venue: Merrimack Lodge.

Monday, September 18, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Jennifer Knapp at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, September 21, 2023

September Songwriter Session at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Friday, September 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Lenny Solomon at The Brewery at Four Star Farm, Northfield MA ~ 6-8pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Senie Hunt at Main Street Warner Stage, Warner NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/261974216371336/

Brittany Haas and Lena Jonsson at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Festival! Freshgrass Festival, Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://bit.ly/3LSwyKK https://freshgrass.com/north-adams/ ~ Dropkick Murphys (Acoustic), Lukas Nelson + POTR, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, The Devil Makes Three, Aoife O'Donovan, Allison Russell, Mighty Poplar, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Hanggai, Bombino, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Buffalo Nichols, Sunny War, Son Rompe Pera, Sam Grisman Project, Arkansauce, CJ Field, Michael Daves, Hank Wonder, Jesse Ahern, The Wildmans (2022 Band Award Winner), Black Legacy Project, FreshGrass Commissions, FreshScores: Original Live Scores to Silent Films, Festival Partners, No Depression, Folk Alley, Deering Banjos, American Roots Music Program, The Porches at Mass MoCA, Compass Records, Eastman Guitars, WLS Spencer Foundation, Hancock Shaker Village, Topo Chico, The Freshgrass Foundation

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither with the Suitcase Junket at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Janiva Magness (Blues) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Four Shillings Short at House Concert, Dummerston, VT ~ time and place TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

May Erlewine in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday September 23 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ details TBA ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ John Roberts, The Johnson Girls, Steve Turner, Bob Zentz, Castlebay, Jerry Bryant, Ken Schatz, Nicole Singer, Monthly pub sings are being held throughout the year (see website}a! l

Moon Hollow at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/

Ani DiFranco at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at House Concert, Dummerston, VT ~ time and place TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Volkert Volkerz at Peterborough Farmers Market, Community Center, Peterborough NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1979703629039231/1979703635705897/ https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Deerfield Fair, Farm Museum Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 2:30-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/

Justin Cohn at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Zoe Lewis at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Friday, September 29, 2023

The Fretbenders at Deerfield Fair, Harvest Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/ ~ Quartet, with Brie Green and Paul Wolf

Alana MacDonald (formerly of Devonsquare) at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Gaslight Tinkers and Billy Wylder at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Pihcintu Chorus at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

The Green Sisters at Winchendon Common, Winchendon MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/812691090019446/

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Four Shillings Short at Rivernead Retirement Community, Peterborough NH ~ 2:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Marin Barre (of Jethro Tull) at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/ ~ acoustic unplugged

Monday, October 2, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Derek O’Kanos at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Club Sandwich, Center Sanwich NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html (617) 468-8512 https://www.johndavidson.com/clubsandwich

Marcus Rezek Guitar Head Band, featuring members of Trey Anastasio Band and Twiddle at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Mark Erelli in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, October 6, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Lou Antonucci. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Soggy Po’Boys at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Adam Ezra Group at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Alison Brown at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Soggy Po’ Boys at West River Park, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Lilli Lewis at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lilli-lewis/

Coco Montoya at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Monday, October 9, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday. October 10, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Loreena Mckennitt at Merrill Center, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Rough and Tumble at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Stephen Marley (Old Soul Unplugged) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Friday, October 13, 2023

Loreena McKennitt at Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Muddy Ruckus at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Rev. Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at the Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Don McLean with Chris Trapper at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-kenny-white-101523

WERU New Potatoes Show, Blue Hill ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Lithgow Public Library, Augusta ME ~ two shows 1-2pm and 6-7pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (207) 626-2415 https://www.lithgowlibrary.org

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Slaid Cleaves at The Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/slaid-cleaves-101923

Willy Porter at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Rupert Wates at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Four Shillings Short at Black Memorial Library, Bucksport ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Burlington Taiko at Cooper Field, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Four Shillings Short at Halcyon Grange,Blue Hill ME ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Slaid Cleaves at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Willie Porter in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Damn Tall Buildings at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Sea The Sea at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at Sail Power and Steam Rockland ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House,Camden ME ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

James Montgomery and his band at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Hawktail with Vasen at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ featured artists Stephen Seifert and Stephen Humphreys

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

The Wildwoods at The Peru Church, Peru VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.theperuchurch.org/upcoming-events

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ performer details not available as of June 8

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://denmarkarts.org/

Laurie Berkner Hallowe’en Concert at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Gone Gone Beyond at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 5, 2023

Festival! Fiddle Hell at Westford Regency Inn and Conference Center, Westford MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/252784584187658/ https://fiddlehell.org/ ~ 380 sessions, with 20 concerts, 35 instructor-led jams, and 325 workshops! And there will be lots of informal jam spots as always. While all acoustic instruments are welcome, the main tracks are for fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, cello, and singing, at 4 different levels. Have fun with your fellow musicians as you absorb techniques, styles, tunes, and history, from an amazing set of instructors.

Friday, November 3, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Starlight Honeys. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Lenny Solomon at the parlor of Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 10, 2024

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ time TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows 603) 524-8813 https://www.belknapmill.org

Abbie Gardner at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Concord Multicultural Festival Noche Latina at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Pousette Dart at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, Movember 17, 2023

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA ~ time TBA ~ https://mailchi.mp/dellamae/novembernews-8873772?e=413538b872

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Friday, December 1, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Livingston Taylor at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday December 15, 2023

Darlingside with Caitlin Canty at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Present: A Celtic Family Christmas at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell Trio at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/