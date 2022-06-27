NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 6.26.22

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Eyes of Age (mixed genres) at Greenfield NH Common ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/627026498524197

Reggie Harris at the bandstand, Community Park, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.henniker.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif5391/f/uploads/2022_series_overview_pr1.pdf https://www.facebook.com/HennikerConcert

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Green Heron at Main Street Warner Stage, Warner NH ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.facebook.com/warnerstage/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ http://www.joyscream.com/livestream/ https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePuffinandLoon

Open Mic at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Amythyst Kiah at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://bandsintown.com/e/1025039649 https://www.amythystkiah.com/tour

Green Heron Old Time Barn Dance with Dave Talmadge at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Ryan Williamson at Independence Inn, Strafford NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/398612678860977/

Songwriter Session at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/740930683710980/ ~ Prateek, Jon Stephens, Becca Myari, and Ian Galipeau.

Friday, July 1, 2022

Liam Robinson (banjo, accordion, vocals) & Jean Rohe (guitar, vocals) at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd., Albany, NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/2022-07/ https://worldfellowship.org/event/music-%f0%9f%8e%b5-robinson-and-rohe/

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/

Adam Ezra Group at Concord NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Decatur Creek at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Livingston Taylor with Ash and Eric at Southern Vermont Arts Center , Manchester VT ~

The Lied-Tos and Sweet Wednesday at Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 5:30-9:00pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/414205460445761/

Erick Baker with Linda Luce, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Wojcicki at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Bernie and Louise Watson in the Lobby, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Adam Ezra Group at Whaleback Mountain, Enfield NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Ali McGuirk and Mia Banks at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm EDT~ https://www.facebook.com/events/553685739492988/

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Mary Lattimore (harp) with Ornament at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

John Gorka at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) Laurel Park Tabernacle, Northampton MA ~ 4:30pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Ali McGuirk and Michael Roberts at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Kruger Brothers, 3S Artspace 319 Vaughan St.Portsmouth, NH 03801; 8 pm, doors open at 7.

Open Mic at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://theparktheatre.org/openmic/

John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Decatur Creek at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bow Thayer and Krishna Guthrie at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Congregational Church, 15 Church St., Norwich VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Lake Morey Resort, Fairlee VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10, 2022

27th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~

Friday, July 8, 2022

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Heartbeet Lifesharing, Hardwick VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside, with Lynda Cohen and Bob Grappel at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 http://www.bennettandperkins.com/

Willie J. Laws Band at ABLE NH’S Annual Blues BBQ at Camp Allen , Bedford NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/499959168285153/

The Kruger Brothers at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Mark Farner’s “American Band” acoustic at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., Montpelier VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Bernie and Louise Watson in the Lobby, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Crowe’s Pasture at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 10, 2022

New Bedford Folk Festival, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, New Bedford MA ~ https://www.newbedfordfolkfestival.org/ ~ Abbie Gardner, Alisa Amador, Art Tebbetts, Beppe Gambetta, Bourque Émissaires, Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka, Cary Morin, Catie Curtis, Cheryl Wheeler, Chris Pahud, Claudia Russell & Bruce Kaplan, Crys Matthews, Dansmall, Emerald Rae, Garnet Rogers, Grace Morrison, J. P. Cormier, John Gorka, John Roberts, McLane Cummings and VanNorstrand, Musique à bouches, Mustard's Retreat, Peter Mulvey, RUNA, Rev. Robert B. Jones Sr., Roy Book Binder, Sally Rogers & Howie Bursen, Seth Glier, Sparky & Rhonda Rucker, Susan Werner, The Kennedys, The Vox Hunters, Tom Rush, Vance Gilbert, É.T.É., Back Porch, Butch McCarthy, Chuck Williams, Dori Rubbicco, Eric Kilburn, Fourteen Strings, Gary Fish & Red Fish, Jeff Angeley and Pebbles of Rain, Joanne Doherty, MaryBeth Soares & Dave Perreira, Mike Laureanno, Molly O'Leary, New Bedford Harbor Sea Chantey Chorus, Putnam Murdock, Sacred Harp with The Beans, The Harper & The Minstrel, The Jethros see website for performers and details

Levitate Music and Arts Festival (featuring Old Crow Medicine Show. Multi-genre) at Marshfield Fairgrounds, Marshfield MA ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Congregational Church, 24 South Street, South Hero VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Dusty Gray in White Park, Concord NH ~ 10am EDT ~

Sunday, July 10 through Friday, July 15, 2022

Festival on the Green, Middlebury VT ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ evening performances daily

Monday, July 11, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at The Preserve at Chocorua, 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Rd., Tamworth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Little White Church, Eaton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Cold Chocolate at the bandstand, Community Park, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.henniker.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif5391/f/uploads/2022_series_overview_pr1.pdf https://www.facebook.com/HennikerConcert

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SÉAN MCCANN at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/sean-mccann/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Community Church, Guilford VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Musical Theatre Arundel, ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Bennett and Perkins and Roomful of Blues at Arts Jubilee, outdoors at Cranmore Mountain, North Conway, NH ~ time TBA ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html

Sean McCann of Great Big Sea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Della Mae at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

E.T.E (Quebecois) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at United Methoidist Church, Hadley MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17, 2022

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/festival/ ~ Alison Brown (Thurs), Balsam Range (Fri), Barbaro (Sat), Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart (Fri), Charm City Junction (Thurs), Circus No. 9 (Sat), Compton & Newberry (Fri), Country Current / U.S. Navy Band (Sat/Sun), Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band (Fri), Del McCoury Band (Fri), Della Mae (Sat), Donna The Buffalo (Fri), Dry Branch Fire Squad / Host Band (TFSS), Dustbowl Revival (Fri), Fireside Collective (Sat), Gangstagrass (Fri), Gibson Brothers (Thurs), Giri & Uma Peters (Sat), Grain Thief (Fri), Jerry Douglas / Artist-in-Residence (Thurs/Fri/Sat), Jim Gaudet & Railroad Boys (Thurs/Fri), Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell (Fri), Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Fri), Mr. Sun (Sat), Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy (Fri), Peter Rowan & Los Texmaniacs (Sat), Quickstep Featuring John Kirk & Trish Miller (T/F/S), Rhonda Vincent and The Rage (Thurs), Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (Sat), Robin & Linda Williams (Thurs), Sam Bush Band (Fri), Serene Green (Fri), Sierra Hull (Thurs/Fri), Steep Canyon Rangers (Fri), Steve Earle & The Dukes (Sat), Stillhouse Junkies (Thurs), The Hillbenders (Thurs), The SteelDrivers (Thurs), The Wildmans (Sat), The Travelin’ McCourys (Fri), We Banjo 3 (Sat), Yonder Mountain String Band (Sat)

Maine Folk Festival at Thomas Point, Maine ~ https://mainefolk.com/ ~ Performing Friday: The Way Down Wanderers, Jenny Lou Drew, Ed Howe, Jason Spooner

Performing Sunday: Dyer Holiday And The Resolutionaries

Performing Saturday: Adam Ezra Group, Ammonium Maze ensemble, Thrown Out Bones, Emilia Dahlin, Duquette & Dancer, Hannah’s Field, Mehuman

and more...

Friday, July 15, 2022

Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Session Americana at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

Windborne with Ken and Pat Rolston from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/311136314489132/

Green Heron at the Potash Bowl, Swanzey NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/693844962000987/

TEOA at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Alison Brown at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Liz Frame and the Kickers, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Holly Brewer at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

Della Mae at Highland Arts Center, Greensboro VT ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Breanna Barbara w/ Marisol Zilske at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/530776815179147/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Three Sisters’ Sanctuary, Goshen MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Bela Fleck -My Bluegrass Heart at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Pamela Means at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd., Albany, NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/2022-07/

Tinsley Ellis (Blues) at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

The Steel Wheels at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bernie and Louise Watson in the Lobby, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Dublin Music Festival (benefit for Ukraine) at Garden Sanctuary, Dublin Community Church, Dublin NH ~ noon to 7pm EDT ~ https://dublinchurch.org/ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub/ ~ Cosy Sheridan, Decatur Creek, Tom Smith, Tara Greenblatt Band, Steve Schuch, Waking Finegan, Amy Conley, Volkert Volkerz

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Mary Lattimore w/ Michael Roberts at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/801846037871281/

Josh Maiocco with Ezra Veitch at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Congregational Church, West Cummington MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Somerset Abbey, Madison ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Dustbowl Revival, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, NH; 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Bela Fleck at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events

Mink Hills Band at the bandstand, Community Park, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.henniker.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif5391/f/uploads/2022_series_overview_pr1.pdf https://www.facebook.com/HennikerConcert

Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Steel Wheels at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Chris Pierce at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, 2022

Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance at Trumansburg NY ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/

Friday, July 22, 2022

Noel Paul Stookey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The High Kings at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bitter Pill at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/bitter-pill-22/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Westminster West Congregational Church, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, 2022

Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ all tickets sold out as of April 5, but you can join a waiting list.

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Twisted Pine at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

The High Kings at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/the-high-kings/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Congregation Achavas Achim, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Riverfront Music Festival, Newburyport MA ~ ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Rebel Collective at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/show/rebel-collective/

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Americana Roots Festival, A concert tribute to The Circle be Unbroken album Sun. July 24th will be an important part of the Second Annual Hampton Falls, NH Americana Roots Music Fest. Noon - 5:00PM At the Hampton Falls, NH Bandstand (corner of Rte.1 & Rte.88) Ellen Carlson , BUSTED JUG BAND & the RAGTIME MILLIONAIRES! The event is FREE

Taylor O’Donnell at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Village Harmony (adult ensemble) at Buxton School Theater, Williamstown MA ~ 2pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Congregational Church, Montpelier VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Lookout Farm, Natick MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Monday, July 25, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Grace Church, Sheldon VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Orchard Hill Breadworks Pizza Night, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sierra Hull with the Kitchen Dwellers, Prescott Park, Portsmouth; 7 p.m.

Sierra Ferrell at Turner Farm, North Haven ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://www.eventbrite.com/e/island-summer-songwriter-series-featuring-sierra-ferrell-tickets-264690916657

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Court Street Arts, Alumni Hall, Haverhill NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Takenobu at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Ani DiFranco at the Pines Theater, Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/725565478613396/

Cherish the Ladies at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

PETER MULVEY & MARK ERELLI at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mulvey-erelli/

Dobet Gnahore (Madagascar music and dance) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Rey Center, Waterville Valley NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Friday, July 29, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Billie Prine and the Prine Time Band at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Adam Ezra Group at Levitt AMP, St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Mames Babegenush at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, 2022

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ Cherish the Ladies, Dale Ann Bradley, Diunna Greenleaf and Blue Mercy, Los Pleneros de la 21, Nava Persian Trio, The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemle, and many more TBA. see website for details and performers.

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/FalconRidgeFest/posts/4884312581626361 ~ details TBA ~ We are happy to officially announce our 2022 fest plans RETURN TO FALCON RIDGE Hybrid Fest 2022 Goshen Fair Grounds - Goshen CT July 29, 30 & 31 - 34 years of Folk Music & Dance

[Starting Thursday, July 28]

Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/

Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ http://www.ossipeevalley.com ~ Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Della Mae, Twisted Pine, The Quebe Sisters, Damn Tall Buildings, Corner Hous, Ellis Paul, and many more..

Oldtone Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Roochie Toochie & ,The Ragtime Shepherd Kings ,The Deslondes ,Bill & The Belles ,Hubby Jenkins ,Jackson & The Janks ,The Daiquiri Queens ,Big Jon Atkinson ,The Tennessee Stifflegs ,More TBA!

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://ccanh.com/show/peter-mulvey-mark-erelli

Shane Hennessy at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Takenobu at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/takenobu/

Eleanor and the Pretty Things at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Adam Ezra Group at Bradford VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Hadley MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/598305101476141/

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Crys Matthews at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4, 2022

Sweet Chariot Festival, Swan’s Island, ME ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/ ~ Performers: Sailboat, Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan

Bowdoin International Music Festival at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Seth Warner Band Tribute to Lyle Lovett at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Club Sandwich, 12 Main Street Sandwich NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/hiroya/

Strangled Darlings (indie folk) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Aztec Two Step V2 at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/aztec-two-step-20-featuring-rex-fowler-dodie-pettit-and-friends

Friday, August 5, 2022

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

David Mallett at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Lowdown Brass Band and Stop the Presses at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

The Bacon Brothers at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Low Down Brass Band with Stop the Presses at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 9pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

Adam Ezra Group Opening for JJ Grey and Mofrop at Hampton Beach NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Grover Kemble & the Jerry Vezza Trio with Arielle Silver - Troubadour Acoustic Concert Series (Livestream) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5149886771792277/

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Blues on the Range at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/294770979284069/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers’ Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/628812038393221/

Gawler Family Band at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Songwriters in the Round: Dan Blakeslee, Kate Redgate, & Chad Verbeck, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tim Hazleton at Castle in the Clouds, Route 171 • 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, NH ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.castleintheclouds.org/event/summer-music-nights/2022-06-14/ (603) 476-5900

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Zili Misik (new world soul) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Eyes of Age at Music in the Park, Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1065018904392029/

Friday, August 12, 2022

Susan Werner at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 13, 2022

Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Peacham VT ~ Details TBA ~ http://www.pamfest.com/

Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival, Goshen CT ~ https://podunkbluegrass.com/

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Look Park Theater, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1466745920389272/ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Gloucester Blues Festival, Gloucester, MA ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/515188009965003/

Jerry Douglas Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/ https://go.seated.com/tour-events/7c02a3fe-0bcc-4a6c-96a2-96d411aaab2c

Breanna Elaine at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Willie J. Laws Band at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/739261647511762/

Bonnie Prince Billy w/ Myriam Gendron, Footings, Party of the Sun at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3197243277196994/

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy w/ Footings & Charlie Chronopoulos (multi-genre show) at Mill No. 5, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1202658417214529/

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Myra Flynn at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, August 19, 2022

EANDA BAND: ANGER, HARTMAN, WALSH, GILCHRIST, POOL at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Steve Zakon-Andersen “The History of Contradancing and how it came to be identofied with the Monadnock Region” lecture at Amos Fortune Forum, Jaffrey NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://amosfortune.com/ ~ also livestreamed

Friday, August 19 through Sunday August 21, 2022

Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, The Punch Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, Leftover Salmon, Hawktail, Michael Daves, Caitlin Canty, Jacob Joliff Band, Twisted Pine, and more...

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Bitter Pill outdoors at Berwick ME Town Hall, as part of a “bring your own lawn chair” music series ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1605358663164929/ https://www.lawnchairsberwick.com/

Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Beg, Steal or Borrow at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Dave Mallet Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bella White at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

The Evocatives Band at West LA Beer Company, Swanzey NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5050796758309415/

Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/kennedys-82122

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco on the Green at Shelburne VT ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco at Bank NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

Mister Chris and Friends (kids music) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28, 2022

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiss Golden Messenger and Aiofe O’Donovan at Lowell Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://ccanh.com/show/ladysmith-black-mambazo

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Lenny Solomon at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Indigo Girls at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Lucinda Williams and her Band at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571171431051837

Friday, September 2, 2022

Le Vent du Nord at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Billy Wylder at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, September 3, 2022

The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy, Eamon O’Leary at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Bad Sandy at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Monday, September 5, 2022

Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Mountain Dog (fiddle) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, September 9, 2022

Spike Dogtooth with Sam Duffy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022

Oldtone Lite Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Tuba Skinny,Down Hill Strugglers,Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew,FERD,Dumpster Debbie ,More TBA!

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall. Potsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/robert-cray/

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Ari Hest at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Puuluup (Estonian Zombie Folk) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, September 16, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jenner Fox at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=214431~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, 2022

NH Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ http://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kyle Carey at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Steve Hartmann with High Tea at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, September 22, 2022

The Beecharmers at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, September 23, 2022

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://freshgrass.com/ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659

Portsmouth Martime Music Festival at Portmouth NH ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Headliners: DAVID COFFIN is known to most of you for his years of work as one of New England’s leading traditional musicians or his forty years with Revels. He is now also a TikTok star, due in part to a viral video of him performing in Market Square at a previous PMFF. Learn more at https://davidcoffin.com/

VIENNA CARROLL is a singer, playwright, actor, and historian from New York City, interpreting African-American history and song. Her play, “Shallow Brown,” was previewed at the Mystic Sea Music Festival Symposium in 2018, and we look forward to hearing her powerful voice filling the streets of Portsmouth. Visit https://viennacarroll.com/ for more details.

CLIFF HASLAM has hosted the legendary Monday chantey sings at the Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., for decades. His resonant English voice graced our festival in 2015, and we are excited to have him back as a headliner. See his Web site at https://cliffhaslam.com/

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Genticorum at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Donna the Buffalo at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199450444166215/

Friday, October 7, 2022

Will Evans at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822

Tiffany Williams at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Hot Club of Cow Town at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, October 14, 2022

Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Adam Ezra Group Autumn Getaway Sessions at Ogunquit ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, So. Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Friday, October 21, 2022

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Roots and Branches” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ The show features Scottish fiddler Katie McNally (also an alumna of Groton Hill Music) with pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman – both of Boston’s Farsan – and many other new and familiar artists of the American and Celtic traditions.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, November 12, 2022

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/

Friday, November 18, 2022

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/