NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.3.22

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, April 4, 2022 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, April 4, 2022

Chatham Rabbits at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

John Craigie with The Lowest Pair at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979

https://www.facebook.com/StonecuttersPubMilfordNH

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ http://www.joyscream.com/livestream/ https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePuffinandLoon

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Senie Hunt at The Foundry, 50 Commercial Street, Manchester NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.thefoundrynh.com/

David Mallett at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Bela Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Irish Session with Randy Miller and Matt Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5120848154600727/ ~ The first Irish Session of the year! Come join us in the cafe as a rotating cast of players jam traditional Irish and Scottish tunes!

Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.

Joe Louis Walker (Blues) at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ 603-672-9898 https://labellewinery.com/

John Craigie with The Lowest Pair at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Friday, April 8, 2022

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://anoncoffee.org/ ~ 7:30PM Cut from the same cloth, but born about 15 years apart, Brian Carroll and Mark Burds Dean Stevens 9:00 Eric Kilburn

The Suitcase Junket at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/David-Luke-Will-Mallett.html

VIVA with Guy Davis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Wilton Folk Cafe, featuring the trio Currier Square at Wilton Collaborative Space, 2nd Congregational Church, 25 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ RSVP 603-654-2581 or sandyl@wiltonlibrarynh,org

Ryan Montbleau Band with Modern Fools at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/250044390612948/

Open MIc at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Carl Beverly (feature) at Second Saturday Coffeehouse, Ashland NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://secondsaturdaycoffeehouseashland.com/calendar-2022

The Mallett Brothers at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Suitcase Junket at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

The Gibson Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bitter Pill at Claremont Opera House, Claremont NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/969511000626025/

Tumbletoads and The Humans Being at the Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/464731588769434/

Concert for Ukraine with Jason Spooner, Joe K. Walsh, Caroline Cotter, Dominic Lavoie, Angelikah Fahray, Jeff Beam, Clarisse Karasira, and more at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Kirsten Manville and Tim Foley at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/ http://www.kirstenmanville.com/ http://www.timfoley.space/ https://stage33live.com/2022/04/kirsten-manville-and-tim-foley-2022/

Tommy Emmanuel at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/tommy-emmanuel-2/

Bennett and Perkins at St. Kieran's Community Center for the Arts, 155 Emery St., Berlin, NH ~ 2pm EDT ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html https://tickets.catamountarts.org/shows/bennett%20and%20perkins/events

John McCutcheon Livestream “Instrumentalists in the Round” from Folk Music Society of New York ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/john-mccutcheon-instrumentalists-in-the-round-livestream-ticket

Jill Sobule with Emma Ivy at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Senie Hunt at The Thirsty Pig, Portland ME ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103295806

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Alash Ensemble (Tuvan Throat Singing) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Sierra Ferrell at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Howard Mansfield and Ben Cosgrove – A Journey to the White Mountains -at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

GLENN JONES w/ Vic Rawlings: American Primitive Guitar at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/745198186451130/

Friday, April 15, 2022

Sierra Ferrell with Timbo at The Higher Ground, Burlington, VT ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

The Bacon Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Bacon-Brothers.html

Cormac McCarthy at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

Senie Hunt at Twin Barns Brewing Company, Meredith NH ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com

Saturday, April 16, 2022

The Spirit of Johnny Cash at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/346618357362074/

Wormdogs (Bluegrass) with Bitter Pill at The Stone Church, Brattleoro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/311417481022343/

The Don Campbell Band (original music) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Senie Hunt at Backyard Brewery, Manchester NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live https://backyardbrewerynh.com/events/

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Eric Bettencourt, Will Mallett, and Pat Byrne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Melissa Ethridge at The Colonial Theater, Keene NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/ 603-352-2033

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Patrick Ross (fiddler) at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Kat Wright and Dead Gowns “Port Lucy: Hear her Music Series at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/693692158485174/

Lucas Gallo and Friends -at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, April 22, 2022

Consider the Source at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/347225100580201/

Kat Wright with GoldenOak at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Ken Bonfield at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)

Joe Jencks with the Levins Livestream from Folk Project New Jersey~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923586601641017/

Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA) Online Again this year ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival-2022/

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://anoncoffee.org/ ~ 7:30 Martin DeCato has been performing in the Upper Valley and beyond for nearly 15 years with several different collaborations He is a singer songwriter that also does a large variety of covers. He is sure to please with his fine picking and heartfelt tunes. Be sure to pick up a copy if his CD "A Meeting Of Mountains, from The Decato Sanborn Project. 8:00 Rupert Wates was born in London and studied at Oxford University. He has been a full time songwriter since the late 1990s, when he signed a publishing contract with Eaton Music Limited. In London he worked with some of the best performers in the city. Moving in 2001 to Paris, Wates formed his own quartet and began playing live regularly. In fall 2006 he came to the US. He is now based in New York City and Colorado. Since coming to the US, he has won more than 40 songwriting and performing awards (www.rupertwatesmusic.com/awards). 8:50 Sunday Table is a jazz quartet based in Hanover, NH. The band takes its name from a song that nods to our origin in Sunday afternoon jam sessions in the lobby of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where we work. Comprised of Jason Pettus (keyboard and melodion; pathologist), Eric Bronstein (string bass; family practitioner), Tom Davis (guitar; medical oncologist), and Grace Crummer (vocals; clinical research coordinator), the band celebrates songs old and new from the American Songbook. Are we medical professionals who play music, or musicians who have medical day jobs? Come listen and decide for yourself!

Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Senie Hunt Project at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Parsonsfield at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Joe Jencks with The Levins, Troubadour Acoustic Livestream Concert ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923586601641017/

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Emma’s Revolution Livestream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts https://emmasrevolution.com/go/events/4499656

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Shanna in a Dress Livestream from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/471866604613752/

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Pete Kilpatrick Trio at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Hot Tuna at Academy of Music Theater, Northampton MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/event/hot-tuna-acoustic/

Friday, April 29, 2022

Tom Rush with Seth Glier at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/tom-rush-piano-player-seth-glier-42922 https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/location/peterborough-players-theater

Jigjam at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/jigjam-2/

Livingston Taylor at Latchis Theater, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://latchis.ticketleap.com/ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-04-29

Susan Werner at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Bill and the Belles at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

House of Hamill at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Stompbox Trio and Tara Greenblatt Band at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1691228307891029/

Crowes Pasture at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)

Laurie Jones (singer-songwriter) at St. Lawrence Arts, Portland Maine ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stlawrencearts.org/

Senie Hunt at Topwater Brewing, Barrington NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Bella's Bartok Heaven & Hell Ball w/ The DiTrani Brothers & Moon Hollow at the Stome Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/691459758526437/

GoldenOak at The Waldo Theater, 1918 Main Street, Waldoboro ME ~ time and details TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/thewaldo/

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Take 3 at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Flukes (ukulele) at St. Lawrence Arts, Portland Maine ~ 2pm ET ~ https://stlawrencearts.org/

Greenwich Village Folk Festival Livestream (First Sunday each month) ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenwichvillagefolkfestival.org

Senie Hunt at TOWER Hill Tavern, Laconia NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Stash Wyslouch at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, May 5, 2022

We Banjo 3 at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jeffrey Foucault w/ Erik Koskinen at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

The Mallett Brothers with Saints and Liars at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1375669982854441/

Senie Hunt at The Common Man, Windham NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Friday, May 6, 2022

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://anoncoffee.org/ ~ 7:30 Jamie Gregory has performed extensively on Shenandoah River Valley’s small club, art festival, and vineyard circuits. He recently located to White River Junction. His finger style guitar playing backs a baritone reminiscent of Garnet or Stan Rogers. His choice of songs is at the intersection of story telling and a conviction of the heart. 7:50 The music of Green Heron stretches across the entire folk landscape. Old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Irish and blues music are all represented as the band brings the back porch to the stage. Featuring Betsy Heron (formerly Green) on fiddle, banjo and vocals, and Scott Heron on guitar, banjo and vocals, the duo has been sharing New England stages together since 2016. The two songwriters weave the contemporary with the traditional and deliver high energy performances. 8:50 Tom Pirozzoli’s sophisticated guitar work forms the rich backdrop for his warm tenor that delivers melodies and lyrics exploring the full range of the human and global experience. Tom’s simple path has been a life rich in music, art and travel, yielding a career filled with nine studio albums, numerous songwriting credits and collaborations with other artists such as Willy Porter, Joyce Andersen and David Wilcox. Tom's recordings have had National and International success including songs in the Smithsonian Folkways Collection and 13 weeks on AAA charts in the top 40.

The Seldom Scene at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Erin Harpe & The Delata Swingers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Jeffrey Foucault at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Rupert Wates at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ I'm pleased to report that High Street Coffee House will be returning to IN PERSON events in April. The April & May events will be in the Boscawen Congregational Church sanctuary on Friday evenings. doors open at 6:30, music starts at 7:00 pm and wraps up by 10:00. PROOF OF VACCINATION WILL BE REQUIRED but MASKS WILL BE OPTIONAL for the indoor events. Our June & July events will be outside in the church park, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Admission is free but we pass a basket for donations to help pay the feature. The coffee house is also a fundraiser for the church. To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Fred Gillen Jr at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)

Ian Robb with Fiddler James Stephens Livestream from Folksong Society of Greater Boston ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1378896799225295/

We Banjo 3 at The Colonial Theater Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/ 603-352-2033

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Chris Smither at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/626952311915385/ 210 Main Street,

John McCutcheon Livestream “The Story Behind the Song” ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/john-mccutcheon-the-story-behind-the-song-livestream-ticket

Old Crow Medicine Show at the State Teatre, Portland ME ~ 7pm ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/events/old-crow-medicine-show/

Matt Andersen at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Senie Hunt at The Joy Nest, Newburyport MA ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Fred Gillen Jr. with Carl Beverly at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, May 9, 2022

Leo Kottke at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Leo Kottke at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, May 12. 2022

Mile Twelve at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Friday, May 13, 2022

Jonathan Edwards at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-05-13-jonathan-edwards

Open Mic Night at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)

Saturday, May 14, 2022

David Mallett at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, with CJ Vanston at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Senie Hunt at The Foundry, Manchester NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Second Time Around (feature) at Second Saturday Coffeehouse, Ashland NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://secondsaturdaycoffeehouseashland.com/calendar-2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Senie Hunt at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Maya De Vitry w/ Alexa Rose at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Connor Garvey Band Album Release Show feat. Ben Cosgrove & Sorcha Cribben-Merrill at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Al Olender w/s/g James Felice (of The Felice Brothers) at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/447700937141409/

Soggy Po’ Boys at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Senie Hunt at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22, 2022

The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething https://www.thethinginthespring.com/ ~ SAMMUS, Lee Ranaldo, Jeff Parker, Myriam Gendron, Tashi Dorji, Anna Fox Rochinski, Friendship, Rage Hezekiah, Pauline Michelle, Felecia Cruz, Pete Bernhard (of the Devil Makes Three), The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Wooly Mar, Weather Makers Dance, Helen Gillet, Brown Bones, elisabeth fuchsia, John Andrews (of the Yawns), Josh Green. Kimaya Diggs, Myles Bullen, Rathbone Scruggs Esq., The Burning Sun, David William Ross Trio, Dead Gowns, Dave Seidel, Kioea, Ned Collette, The Tines, William Lawrence, Nat Baldwin, Nat Baldwin & Stella Silbert, Ezra Cohen, Alexandra Burnet & the Stable Six, Perception ~ Multi-genre festival with perhaps 25 percent folk, acoustic and/or roots related.

Festitrad at Cabaret Proxim, 86 rue Archambault, Saint-Jean-de-Matha, PQ (Quebec Canada) ~ https://www.festitrad.com/les-soirees ~ Performances by Kavaz, Babineau-Chartrand, Grosse-Isle, Bon Debarras, ALEX KEHLER & N. WILLIAMS, Genticorum, The Swindlers. Camping available.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://anoncoffee.org/ ~ 7:30 Inspired by the high-energy Celtic music of Cape Breton Island, Footworks is a dynamic band that brings audiences the powerful rhythm and beautiful melodies of Celtic music. Footworks' traditional songs, rollicking fiddle, lovely Irish whistle, and strong guitar rhythm make for a delightful and unforgettable musical experience. 8:15 Dan and the Dinosaurs - Country/Bluegrass with emphasis on harmony singing, weathered to a smooth sound from over 40 years of playing together.9:00 Quentin Callewaert is a 21 year old guitarist and singer from Byfield, Massachusetts. His eclectic playing style includes elements of classical music, contemporary fingerstyle, bluegrass, and jazz. He is currently a student at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cash Unchained at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Session Americana at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Tom Pirozzoli at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Maya de Vitry w/Alexa Rose at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Eileen Ivers (Irish Fiddler) at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Paula Cole at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

The Senie Hunt Project at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Dar Williams with Sophie B. Hawkins at the Double E Performance Center, Essex VT ~ ~ https://darwilliams.com/homepage/ ~ Time and details TBA

Mr. Sun at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Lady Lamb at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ ~ Outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Ali McGuirk at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, May 27, 2022

Magpie ( Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino ) with Spook Handy - Troubadour Acoustic Concert Livestream ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1131116650973832/

Tom Pirozzoli (art show and music) at St. Lawrence Arts, Portland Maine ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://stlawrencearts.org/ https://stlawrencearts.org/about-st-lawrence-arts/art-shows/tom-pirozzoli-art-exhibit/

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Oshima Brothers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, May 29, 2022

GoldenOak and more at Sandy River Music Festival, Farmington ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.songkick.com/festivals/3424490-sandy-river-music-fest/id/40282416-sandy-river-music-fest-2022 ~ Line-up: Mallett Brothers Band, Jason Spooner, David Mallett, Pete Kilpatrick Band, GoldenOak, Eleanor Buckland, and Love By Numbers at Narrow Gauge Drive-In.

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Breanna Elaine at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://stage33live.com/2022/05/breanna-elaine/

Antje Duvekot and Ellis Paul at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Friday, June 3, 2022

Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Beechwood and Boomsoss at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, 2022

Bennington NH Rhubarb Festival (Musical Lineup TBA) ~ times TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/500167268242910/

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Enter the Haggis at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-06-04-enter-the-haggis

Lucy Kaplansky at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Ringo Starr & Avett Brothers at Bank of NH Pavilion, Concord NH ~ ~ 16 S. Main St 603-225-1111, https://banknhstage.com/

Livingston Taylor and Chelsea Barry at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-06-04

Richard Lewis at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ II'm pleased to report that High Street Coffee House will be returning to IN PERSON events in April. The April & May events will be in the Boscawen Congregational Church sanctuary on Friday evenings. doors open at 6:30, music starts at 7:00 pm and wraps up by 10:00. PROOF OF VACCINATION WILL BE REQUIRED but MASKS WILL BE OPTIONAL for the indoor events. Our June & July events will be outside in the church park, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Admission is free but we pass a basket for donations to help pay the feature. The coffee house is also a fundraiser for the church. To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Roomful of Blues at Rex Theater, 80 Hanover Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603-668-5588 https://www.palacetheatre.org/rex-theatre/

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12, 2022

Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Clayton NY ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html ~ even though the URL says 2017, the 2020 edition of the festival is live and is described on the webpage ~ Band Line Up: Nothin' Fancy, Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers, Remington Ryde, Cedar Ridge, MoonShine Falls, Blue Country, Mark Miklos

Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13, 2022

Connecticut Sea Music Festival (replacement for the Mystic Seaport Festival), Essex CT ~ http://ctseamusicfest.org/about/2022-festival ~ 2022 Featured Performers: Celeste Bernardo, Marc Bernier, Jerry Bryant, Vienna Carroll, Judy Cook, Deb Cowan, Craig Edwards, April Grant, Dick & Carol Holdstock, The Jovial Crew, Geoff Kaufman, David Littlefield, Kate McCann, Janie Meneely & Rob van Sante, Deirdre Murtha, Lynn Noel, John Roberts, Rum Soaked Crooks, Don Sineti & Americana, The Vox Hunters

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Fortune’s Favor (feature) at Second Saturday Coffeehouse, Ashland NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://secondsaturdaycoffeehouseashland.com/calendar-2022

Ash & Eric (Formerly The Promise is Hope) at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/tour

Ellis Paul at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19, 2022

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrouns, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Friday, June 17, 2022

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, 2022

Pinewoods Swing Into Summer Dance Weekend at Pinewodds Dance Camp, Plymouth MA ~ https://swingintosummer.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1013283216208065/ ~ details TBA

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Kristin Hersh (of Throwing Muses) w/ Fred Abong at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ doors 7pm, sheo 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1080469175849290/

Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ ~ Outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Steve Poltz at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Jeff Christmas at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ see website for details and times.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Marc Cohn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at Green River Festival, Greenfield MA ~12 noon EDT ~ https://www.mollytuttlemusic.com/tour

Gaelic Storm at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/gaelic-storm/

Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ see website for details ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ Two stages, camping. Possibly 25% folk/americana/Roots, including The Yonder Mountain String Band

Old Songs Festival, Altamont NY ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ see website for details

Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/ ~ 35th year, fabulous lineup, see website for details.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Jocelyn & Chris at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Eyes of Age (mixed genres) at Greenfield NH Common ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/627026498524197

Friday, July 1, 2022

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Decatur Creek at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ I'm pleased to report that High Street Coffee House will be returning to IN PERSON events in April. The April & May events will be in the Boscawen Congregational Church sanctuary on Friday evenings. doors open at 6:30, music starts at 7:00 pm and wraps up by 10:00. PROOF OF VACCINATION WILL BE REQUIRED but MASKS WILL BE OPTIONAL for the indoor events. Our June & July events will be outside in the church park, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Admission is free but we pass a basket for donations to help pay the feature. The coffee house is also a fundraiser for the church. To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Friday, July 8, 2022

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside, with Lynda Cohen and Bob Grappel at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 http://www.bennettandperkins.com/

Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 10, 2022

New Bedford Folk Festival, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, New Bedford MA ~ https://www.newbedfordfolkfestival.org/ ~ see website for performers and details

Sunday, July 10 through Friday, July 15, 2022

Festival on the Green, Middlebury VT ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ evening performances daily

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Bennett and Perkins and Roomful of Blues at Arts Jubilee, outdoors at Cranmore Mountain, North Conway, NH ~ time TBA ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html

Sean McCann of Great Big Sea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17, 2022

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/festival/ ~ Alison Brown (Thurs), Balsam Range (Fri), Barbaro (Sat), Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart (Fri), Charm City Junction (Thurs), Circus No. 9 (Sat), Compton & Newberry (Fri), Country Current / U.S. Navy Band (Sat/Sun), Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band (Fri), Del McCoury Band (Fri), Della Mae (Sat), Donna The Buffalo (Fri), Dry Branch Fire Squad / Host Band (TFSS), Dustbowl Revival (Fri), Fireside Collective (Sat), Gangstagrass (Fri), Gibson Brothers (Thurs), Giri & Uma Peters (Sat), Grain Thief (Fri), Jerry Douglas / Artist-in-Residence (Thurs/Fri/Sat), Jim Gaudet & Railroad Boys (Thurs/Fri), Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell (Fri), Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Fri), Mr. Sun (Sat), Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy (Fri), Peter Rowan & Los Texmaniacs (Sat), Quickstep Featuring John Kirk & Trish Miller (T/F/S), Rhonda Vincent and The Rage (Thurs), Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (Sat), Robin & Linda Williams (Thurs), Sam Bush Band (Fri), Serene Green (Fri), Sierra Hull (Thurs/Fri), Steep Canyon Rangers (Fri), Steve Earle & The Dukes (Sat), Stillhouse Junkies (Thurs), The Hillbenders (Thurs), The SteelDrivers (Thurs), The Wildmans (Sat), The Travelin’ McCourys (Fri), We Banjo 3 (Sat), Yonder Mountain String Band (Sat)

Friday, July 15, 2022

Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Steel Wheels at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, July 22, 2022

Noel Paul Stookey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The High Kings at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Lynda Cohen and Bob Grappel at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sierra Ferrell at Turner Farm, North Haven ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://www.eventbrite.com/e/island-summer-songwriter-series-featuring-sierra-ferrell-tickets-264690916657

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Takenobu at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Friday, July 29, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, 2022

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/FalconRidgeFest/posts/4884312581626361 ~ details TBA ~ We are happy to officially announce our 2022 fest plans RETURN TO FALCON RIDGE Hybrid Fest 2022 Goshen Fair Grounds - Goshen CT July 29, 30 & 31 - 34 years of Folk Music & Dance

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Crys Matthews at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Friday, August 5, 2022

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Blues on the Range at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/294770979284069/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers’ Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/628812038393221/

Gawler Family Band at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 13, 2022

Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Peacham VT ~ Details TBA ~ http://www.pamfest.com/

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Look Park Theater, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1466745920389272/ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Gloucester Blues Festival, Gloucester, MA ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/515188009965003/

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/ https://go.seated.com/tour-events/7c02a3fe-0bcc-4a6c-96a2-96d411aaab2c

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Bitter Pill outdoors at Berwick ME Town Hall, as part of a “bring your own lawn chair” music series ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1605358663164929/ https://www.lawnchairsberwick.com/

Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Beg, Steal or Borrow at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28, 2022

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrouns, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Lenny Solomon at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Belows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Indigo Girls at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Friday, September 16, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Steve Hartmann with High Tea at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, September 23, 2022

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, October 14, 2022

Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 21, 2022

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 12, 2022

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

