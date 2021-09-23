NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.20.21

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc.

Monday, September 20, 2021 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, September 20, 2021

DubHub Songwriters’ Group in Dublin NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/807252153284258/?event_time_id=807252153284258 ~ Limited attendance, see facebook event page for details.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Back in the Saddle Again with Paul Driscoll at Markoh’s on Main , 43 Main Street, Ayer, MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1221846405000768/ https://www.facebook.com/MarkohsOnMain/

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Dead Archer Presents Modern Fools w/ Tyler Allgood at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7-10pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/200619425410011/

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 and every Wednesday

Suzy Vinnick – Wainfleet Wednesday Night (livestream) ~ 7pm EST ~ http://www.streetjelly.com/suzievinnick (check website, as some Wednesdays may be skipped after September 8)

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason Livestream “at” Ashokan Center ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/jayandmolly/live

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Decatur Creek at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Claudia Schmidt at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7pm ~ https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/claudia-schmidt/

Irish Sessions with Randy Miller and Matt Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/511907439897921/

LIVE AT THE DESERT OF MAINE: Will Woodson + Caitlin Finley with Junior Stevens (also livestreamed) ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.tilwemeetagainmusic.org/lineup/sep23

Muddy Ruckus at Marty’s Driving Range in Mason NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/261251219123434/

Friday, September 24, 2021

Mad Agnes at 1795 Meeting House, New Salem, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Charlie Marie at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

LUTHER "Guitar Junior" JOHNSON: Grammy Winner & Blues Legend at Park Theater, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/246083654065255/

Beppe Gambetta at the Spinning Room, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Ryan Bossie at Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant Saturdays 7-10pm, Sundays 1-4pm

Friday, September 24, 2021 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/carlaulbrich/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=17

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Carsie Blanton at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

High Street Coffeehouse ~ Visit https://www.facebook.com/people/High-Street-Coffee-House/100057117293157/ for details about live events.

Crystal Bowersox at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these shows are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Robert Cray Band at the Colonial Theater, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

The Golf Ball at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/204470491549754/ ~ (multi-genre) Pink Talking Fish, Eggy, Bearly Dead, Akubah

Musicians for Meals on Wheels at Sherman’s Pit Stop, Wilton NH ~ 11am to 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3986340418161704/

Oshima Brothers at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/1126

Moxie with Tiffy at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/867673554172985/

The Incidentals at Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant Saturdays 7-10pm, Sundays 1-4pm

Harvest Moon Blues Festival at Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Road, Warren NH ~ 12 noon EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/335028161660127/ ~ Roomful of Blues!, The Michael Vincent Band, Adam McMahon & Friends and more!

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with Squirrel Nut Zippers at The Flying Monkey, 139 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://flyingmonkeynh.com/ 603-536-2551

Saturday, September 25 through Sunday, September 26, 2021

Beaver Brook Association Fall Festival & Art Show, Hollis NH ~ https://www.beaverbrook.org/ https://amyconleymusic.com/news.aspx ~

Portsmouth Marine Folk Festival (Online) ~ times TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/349922073538087/ http://pmffest.org/ ~ This festival has been brought back from the dead after being declared dead in 2019. This year’s festival will be online. See facebook and web pages for details. A live in -person festival is planned in Portsmouth NH for 2022.

Saturday, September 25, 2021 and Every Saturday

Shoppe Summer Music and Greenville Junktion Shoppe, 50 Main Street, Greenville NH~ 12:00 noon to 3pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2092256870912944 ~ different performers each week on terrace above the Souhegan River.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Stephen Kellogg at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 7pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Archguitar Duo ( Peter Blanchette and Mane Larregla ) at 1795 Meeting House, New Salem, MA ~ 4pm ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

The Green Sisters at The Word Barn ~ 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

BIPOC Festival at Vida Cantina 2456 Lafayette Road, Portmouth NH ~ 12 noon EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/867069227563445/

Kat Wright at the Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ 4pm EDT ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDI4

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Folksoul Duo at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Blues Night with Jim Murphy at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585780539498668/

Friday, October 1, 2021

Joel Cage at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

The Weight Band, feat. members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band at Peterborough NH Concert Series ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4337286039640811 at Peterborough Town House

Blues Night with Jim Murphy at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/886325621997927/

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Dar Williams at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDI5 https://nextstagearts.org/event/dar-williams/

Green Heron at Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Tara Greenblatt Band at Hancock Depot, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/778733246080064/ hancockdepotcabaret@yahoo.com, Phone: 508-641-0076 https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret/

Al Stewart at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH ~ Doors 6pm Show 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Sorcha Cribben-Merrill with Heather Styka Livestream ~ 7-8:30pm ~ https://www.tilwemeetagainmusic.org/lineup/oct7

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Rob Curto’s Forro for All at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/

Jenny Brook Mini-Fest Turnbridge VT ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Brian Wilson at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1688542571351766/

Milford NH Pumpkin Festival ~ https://www.milfordpumpkinfestival.org/ ~ Annual three day festival! The Kukuleles perform Saturday, 10:00-10:45 AM at the Community House Lawn on Elm Street, Milford NH

Lady Lamb at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-10-09-lady-lamb

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Second Annual Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Tom Rushs Club 47, feat Leo Kottke at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH ~ Doors 5pm Show 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Monday, October 11, 2021

Chris Thile at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/chris-thile/

Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Imaginaries at The Press Room in Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm EDT ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-imaginaries-tickets-166707668123

Ben Folds at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ 603-225-1111

Friday, October 15, 2021

Amy Helm (formerly of Ollabelle, daughter of Levon Helm) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Moontype with Jailbait at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/877145373219156/

Monday, October 18, 2021

DubHub Songwriters’ Group in Dublin NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/807252153284258/?event_time_id=807252153284258 ~ Limited attendance, see facebook event page for details.

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Carsie Blanton at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.carsieblanton.com/shows/ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=969

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Bitter Pill at Claremont Opera House, Claremont NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364220671818330/

Love By Numb3rs with Opening guest Xander Nelson at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/1233

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at the Park Theater, Jaffrey, NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-rescheduled-oct-24-4pm

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Enter the Haggis at the Colonial Theater, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Friday, October 29, 2021 ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/elvis-costello-the-imposters/

Friday, October 29, 2021

Adam Ezra Group at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH ~ Doors 6pm Show 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Home Body with Anthony Mascia (multi-genre) at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1315332545571984/

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

S. G. Goodman at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm EDT ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sg-goodman-tickets-167381116425

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Wailin’ Jennys at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH ~ Doors 6pm Show 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Keller Williams at Peterborough NH Concert Series ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/797464114475199/ at Peterborough Town House

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theater, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/le-vent-du-nord

Marc Broussard at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=696

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Immediate Family at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Saturday, November 20, 2021

GoldenOak at The Chocolate Church, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-11-20-goldenoak

Monday, November 22, 2021

DubHub Songwriters’ Group in Dublin NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/807252153284258/?event_time_id=807252153284258 ~ Limited attendance, see facebook event page for details.

Tuesday, November 21, 2021

Hot Tuna with David Grisman Trio at The Flynn, 153 Main St., Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/7/HOT-TUNA

Friday, December 17, 2021

Coig (Celic) at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-12-17-coig

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Winter Solstice Mini-Fest Featuring Matt Flinner & Low Lily at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/1337

January, 2022

34th Annual Ralph Page Dance [details and dates TBA]

Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 25, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA) at Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival-2022/

Friday, May 13, 2022

Jonathan Edwards at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see for https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings; Cormac McCarthy June 25 6pm)

Partially or fully Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings ~ tentative schedule as of June 5: Fridays 7-10pm, Saturdays 7-10pm, Sundays 1-4pm

The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 - The Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801

B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater open 12 – 6pm, Tue – Sat for phone orders. Walk-up service is only available for movies and outdoor shows on the day of the event, though we strongly encourage pre-purchasing via phone or online. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and federal holidays. phone: 603.436.2400

Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Most of these concerts are Rock or Country music rather than Folk-like. Visit the website to find out who’s playing.

Archived and irregular events:

Concerts from the American Folklife Center ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/ ~ folk concerts by a different roots-oriented performer or group second and fourth Wednesday of each month

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7-9pm EDT ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/ ~ Online open stage every other week and many special performances.

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Zoom Concerts ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4155253337835056/ Instead of Tuesdays, these concerts will now be held on the tenth of each month from now on. Times will vary.

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman “Living Room Requests” ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

Usually playing two shows per week, on Tuesday and Thursday.

Peggy Seeger “Peggy at 5” ~ 5pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/PeggySeegerMusic/ ~ past performances are archived here

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Portsmouth Maritime Festival Virtual Community Sing ~ https://youtu.be/FkyLCVm4E40 (3 hours)

River Spirit Music, Hasings on-on-Hudson, NY: https://www.musae.me/riverspiritmusic/experiences ~ periodic performances, online and live, many of which fall into “folk” genres.

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tupelo Shows going back indoors in August!

