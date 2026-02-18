NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~

7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Kristen, Cedar, and Sarah-Hadley - Caller:

Corey

Elisapie (popular songs sung in Inuktitut, the language spoken by the Inuit people) at The Hopkins

Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/elisapie

Sam Weber and Lily Talmers at What About Wednesdays Concert Series, Weybrige VT ~7pm ET ~

https://samweber.fun/

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sam Weber and Lily Talmers at the Buoy Gallery, Kittery ME ~7pm ET ~ https://samweber.fun/

Hoonah, Hazel Basil, and Stadia at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Rural Alberta Advantage with Jordan Burchel at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, February 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing

7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dereck Kalish calling

Dance! Third Friday Balance the Wave Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street,

Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Rose, Helen and

Guillaume Caller: Lyss Adkins

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://darwilliams.com/

Terence Simian & The Zydeco Experience at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Soggy Po’Boys at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Guy Davis at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Joni Project at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Queralt Giralt Soler at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord

Heights, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm ET ~

~ Sandy Lafleur with

Treble Play. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome

Dance! Annual Prom and Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield

MA ~ 2:30 to 10pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ The Friends of Greenfield Dance

are thrilled to present the 2026 Contra (and ECD) Prom!

-2:30-5:30 pm English Country Dancing Music by Sarah-Hadley Yakir and Kristen Planeaux Calling by

Imogen Mills

-5:30-7 pm Dinner break (dining area will be open for use)

-7-10 pm Contra Dancing - Music by Samuel Foucher, Silas Hamilton, and Cedar Stanistreet (a

Spintuition/Sycamore collaboration!) Calling by Lisa Greenleaf.

Role terms for both dances will be gender-free. All ages and experience levels welcome! Fun and fancy

dress encouraged but not required. Please wear clean, smooth-soled shoes to protect our dance floor. We

strive for a scent-free/substance free event. Masks are optional but encouraged. *The Friends of

Greenfield Dance reserve the right to change update the mask requirement at any time.* Brought to you

by the Friends of Greenfield Dance, Inc Questions? Email info@friendsofgreenfielddance.org

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~

6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just

show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Delta Generators at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wolfman Jack Play Primal Dead , at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~

https://www.novaarts.org/events

Sunny Jain’s Wild Wild East at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Sam Weber and Lily Talmers at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows https://samweber.fun/

Langhorne Slim at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Walter Parks and The Unlawful Assembly at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Mary Fahl at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Lily Talmers and Sam Weber at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams

MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Jonatha Brooke at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Monday, February 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jake Eddy at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.zenbarnvt.com/event/jan-23-

8pm-jake-eddy/

The Barr Briothers with Land of Talk at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Jonatha Brooke at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Maggie Greaves at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~

7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Haggis X1. featuring Craig Downie of Enter the Haggis at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm

ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, February 26, 2026

CJ Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sons of Town Hall with Ben Cosgrove at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Skye Consort & Emma Björling at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Rani Arbo and Daiosy Mayhem at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Mallett Brothers Band at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Ryan Montbleau at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, February 27, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street,

Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Here on the Hill - Caller:

Qwill Duvall

Lissa Schneckenburger Trio at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://lissfiddle.com/ ~ join Lissa (fiddle and vocals), Rachel Aucoin

(piano), and Samuel Foucher (accordion) for a night of traditional fiddling, folk songs, and more!

Robert Cray Band at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events/

Hildaland at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Mallett Brothers at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

CJ Chenier at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Corinne Bailey Rae at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Silver String Slingers at BAD BRGR, Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://silverstringslingers.com/

“YOU GOT GOLD: A Celebration of John Prine”, a documentary movie featuring songs from

Bonnie Raitt, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlisle, I'm With Her and more, at Park Theatre, Jaffrey, NH ~

6:30pm ET ~ https://yougotgoldmovie.com/

Ryan Montbleau with Lyle Brewer at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Antje Duvekot with the Twangtown Paramours at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET

~

Brad Dubay at Andres Institute of Art Big Bear Stage, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~

Tano Jones Revelry at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jason Anick and Matt de Champlain at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm

ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Corey Harris and Sunny Lowdown at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Sunburned Hand of Man at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

The Mercy Brothers at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Mallett Brothers Trio at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds.

Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Sara Grey and Kieron Means at Deborah Lawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho VT ~

2pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/

Jason Anick and Matt de Champlain at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm

ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Oshima Brothers at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm

ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Sister Sadie at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, March 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Keb’Mo at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~

7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Glenn Phillips at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/glen_phillips

Sons of Town Hall at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Teada at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Caitlyn Canty at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Baker’s Basement at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~

8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Sarah Borges at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, March 6, 2026

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield

MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

California Guitar Trio at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH

~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

David Surette Mandolin Festival at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Téada at Dana Ceneter, St. Anselm College, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://tickets.anselm.edu/ https://teada.com/ ~ Celebrate the St Patrick's Day season with one of

Ireland's finest traditional bands! Téada continues to bring the heart and soul of Ireland’s musical heritage

to audiences around the globe, coming to Manchester NH for one night only this March as part of a

special 25th anniversary tour.

Caitlin Canty at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Kalos with Dan Houghton & Rachel Clemente at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney

VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Dust Bowl Faeries at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, 2026

Festival! 23rd Annual David Surette Mandolin Festival at the Concord Community Music School,

Concord NH and The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://ccanh.org/ https://thedancehallkittery.org/ ~

Friday 7:30pm Kickoff Concert at the Dance Hall; Concert 7:30pm at The Music School; Workshops

Saturday and Sunday at The Music School. Featuring: Noah Fishman, Steve Roy, Chris Moore, Glenn

Loper

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA

~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparagus - Caller: George Marshall

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~

https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Téada at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.,

Newburyport, MA ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/ ~ One of

Ireland’s top traditional bands with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at

major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel, and Australia.

Garnet Rogers at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~

https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Della Mae at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV500000AmKWZMA3

Tom Rush concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Caitlin Canty at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/caitlin_canty

Steve Forbert at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/steve_forbert

Gnarly Darling and The Mountain at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Cherish the Ladies at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

The Bottom Dollars ( Betsy Greemn, Tim Fitzpatrick, Dave Shaw ) at Oyster River Folk Concerts,

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

An Irish Celebration of Dance and Music (featuring Jane Orzechowski and the McGonagle

Dancers) at Black Box Theatre, Colby-Sawyer College, 541 Main St., New London, NH ~ 3:30pm ET

~ https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/pas?mc_cid=503ea56b7c&mc_eid=e1c9cc42cf

Max Gomez at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Della Mae at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sarah Blacker and the Light at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Peter Davis at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 3pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Della Mae at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/xf8jrnd8kcsfi1fxpnzkfgfcdqxo5s

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Steve Forbert at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Joe Pug at the Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/joe_pug

https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

New England Bluegrass Band at Andres Institute of Art Big Bear Stage, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET

~

The Baker’s Basement at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Monday, March 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Cherish the Ladies at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~

7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Eilen Jewell at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Solas at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 13, 2026

Zoey and Cloyd at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Big Bad Bollocks St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

BOXTY (Irish Folk) at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Community Singalong at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Echoes of Floyd at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 7pm; show 8pm ~

https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Pamela Means and Alastair Moock”Raced and Song: A Musical Conversation” at Nextstage Arts,

13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River

Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Kalos at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 2pm ET ~

Saint Patrick’s Day at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 3pm ET ~

Almost Olive at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Rebecca Mac Klezmer Stringband at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Happy Valley Bluegrass Church with Deep River Ramblers at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA

~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, March 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sangat at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

The Travelin McCourys at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Huey and Jacob Kynard at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA

~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Robbie Fulks at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Brendan James at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Friday, March 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing

7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling

Emerald Isle, A Celebration of Irish Music and Dance at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street,

Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Brendan James at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Andrea von Kampen, Early Risers, Jake Klar, and Lizzie Mandel at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill

South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~

6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just

show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

123 Andres at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 2pm ET ~

https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/123-andres

Kaleta and Super Yamba Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Rebirth Brass Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~

7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Quitpenas at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Altan at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-

and-concerts

Lyle Brewer at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Cass McCombs with Chris Cohen at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, March 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

ZZ Ward at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Bread & Puppet Theatre at [TBA], Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET~

Glenn Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Lucy Kaplansky at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 27, 2026

Della Mae at the Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-waldo-theatre/6914ff7987adcd05dbb992c4

The Mountain at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Lucy Kaplansky with Duke Levine at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Mark Erelli and Miss Tess at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Gaelic Storm at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, 2026

Festival! 12th Annual Back Porch Festival, Downtown Northampton MA ~ ~

https://backporchfest.com/ ~ Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes, Matrgaret Glaspy, James McMurtry,

Rebirth Brass Band, Tommy Prine, Low Cut Connie, Big Richard, Delvon Lamarr, Organ Trio, Trey

Hensley, The Mammals, Zandi Holup, Winterpills, Olive Klug, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Mark Erelli,

Larry and Joe, The Clements Brothers, Shelby Means, The Faux Paws, The Cody Sisters, Maya De Vitry,

Cory Branan, Pointe Noir Cajun Band, Miss Tess

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Northern Cross at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Dirty Cello at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Della Mae at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/della-

mae-3-29-26 https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Ali McGuirk and Miss Tess at Radiobean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.radiobean.com/radio-bean-info

Monday, March 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

James McMurtry at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Chris Thile at Flynn Theatre, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth

NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at

the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance

going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and

coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean

pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance

is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you

haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come

check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025,

Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2,

2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if

the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or

call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Chris Thile at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Takaat at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

The Boneheads at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 3, 2026

Selwyn Birchwood at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Gaslight Tinkers at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~

https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Hildaland with Eli Glasser and Henry Kervick at the Burnham Presents concert series in

Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Vance Gilbert at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Scott Kirby with Ashley Bathgate at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds.

Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Alash at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, April 6, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Vienna Teng at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Patrick Ross - Fiddle and More! At Fleming Center at New London Barn Playhouse, New London

NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/pas?mc_cid=503ea56b7c&mc_eid=e1c9cc42cf

Friday, April 10, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Rochester VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Moira Smiley’s Rhizome Project at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Brattleboro VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Here Come the Judds at Concord Community Auditorium, 2 Prince Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm

ET ~https://www.ccca-audi.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.alicehowe.com/ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Tracy Grammer and Jim Henry with Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm

ET ~

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20

Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

É.T.É at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at The Reading Room of the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 4

John Davis Drive, Jericho, VT ~ 2:00-3:45pm ET ~ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/

https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Monday, April 13, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jordi Savall at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/jordi-savall-0

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Walter Trout at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community

Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact Rick Ceballos for more

information fivetownfoa@gmail.com

Sunny Jain at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/sunny-jain

Liz Longley at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 17, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing

7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~

The Kingston Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Wolff Sisters at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Jake Shulman-Ment at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Jeffrey Foucault at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~

6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just

show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville

Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo with Livingston Taylor at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 1:30pm ET ~

https://www.alicehowe.com/

?

occurrence=2026-04-18

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River

Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Leo Kottke at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, April 20, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Courtney Narie Andrews at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~

https://stonechurchvt.com/

Richard Shindell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Celtic Woman at Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Eliza McLamb at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Wailin’ Jennys at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 24, 2026

Alice Howe and Freebo at Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs NY ~ details TBA ~

https://www.alicehowe.com/

Sam Robbins at The Plainfield Opera House, Plainfield VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour

Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2026

Festival! NEFFA, Marlboro MA ~ details TBA ~

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Leo Kottke at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Soggy Po’Boys at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, April 27, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Genticorum at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, May 1, 2026

Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Eileen Ivers concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~

https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Almost Olive from Music on Norway Pond, Stern-Atkins Barn, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~

https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Cosy Sheridan at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury

Road, Durham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.bronwynkeithhynes.com/shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107782011

Lily Fitts at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo with Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ Time

TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds.

Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Monday, May 4, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~

https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://darwilliams.com/

Louisana Calling with Sonny Landreth Band and the Iguanas at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA

~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sunday, May 8, 2026

Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Royal Arctic Institute at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA

~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Monday, May 9, 2026

Billy Prine: Songs and stories of John Prine at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~

7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Monday, May 11, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, May 10, 2026

Billy Prine (Songs and Stories of John Prine) at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm

ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sessa wuth Kolumbo at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, May 14, 2026

John Gorka concert at Monadnock Center, Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Richard Shindell at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing

7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Low Lily at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

The Mammals at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/374

Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, 2026

Festival! The Thing in the Spring in downtown Keene NH ~ details TBA ~

https://www.novaarts.org/events ~ multi-genre festival; performers will be revealed on January 30.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~

6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just

show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.,

Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Adam Ezra Group at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Suitcase Junket at Children and the Arts Festival , Peterborough NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

John Gorka at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Monday, May 18, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Mister Chris and Friends at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 11am ET ~

https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/mister-chris-friends

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, May 25, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Deep River Ramblers house concert at Deb’s House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

location provided with ticket purchase.

Monday, June 1, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds.

Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Monday, June 8, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, June 12, 2026

Ellis Paul at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Liz Longley at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Joe Crookston at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, June 14, 2026

David Wax Museum and Lowland Hum at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, June 15, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing

7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~

https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival. lineup: Dirtyheads, Little Stranger, Mihali, Ghost

Note, Magoo, Hyley Jane Band, Circles Around the Sun, Joe Russo’ds Almost Dead, Dogs in a Pile,

Lotus, The Slip. Yonder Mountain String Band, Konika Moore and the Brown Eyed Bois, Caylin Costello,

The Dixco Biscuits, Andy Frasco and the UN, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Super Sonic Shorties,

Moontricks, Dizgo, Sqweru, Annie in the Water, and more...

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, July 17, 2026

The Fab Faux at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-fab-faux

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Wednesday, July 18, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! The Ramble Music Festival at The Mountain, Ashburnham MA ~ 10am to 9:30pm ET ~

~ A Pay-What-You-Can Fest Dedicated to Ending

Veteran Homelessness In The Northeast! Come join us for a full day of live music on a mountainside, as

some of our favorite musicians from all over donate their time and their talent. Every dollar you donate

goes directly toward helping our veteran heroes off of the street and into safe and dignified housing.

Features Adam Ezra Group and more.

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Justin Levinson & Josh Glass and Marty Royle at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Friday, September 4, 2026

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Ferrell at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum, Shelburne VT ~ time

TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~

https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at The Pines Theatre, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~

https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

September 13, 2026

Michael Hahn Trio and James Graham at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Friday, September 18, 2025

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET

~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

November 8, 2026

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Tracy Grammar and Jim Henry at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm

ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts