NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 3.1.26

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, March 2, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, March 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Keb’Mo at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Glenn Phillips at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/glen_phillips

Sons of Town Hall at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Teada at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Caitlyn Canty at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Baker’s Basement at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Sarah Borges at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Nathan Evans and the Saint PHNX Band at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, March 6, 2026

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Cara at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ contact Sandy Lafleau strumma@aol.com 603-654-1245 for information or to RSVP.

Skip Gorman featured at High Street Coffee House and Open Mic, Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~

(first Friday each month)

California Guitar Trio at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

David Surette Mandolin Festival at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Téada at Dana Ceneter, St. Anselm College, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.anselm.edu/ https://teada.com/ ~ Celebrate the St Patrick's Day season with one of Ireland's finest traditional bands! Téada continues to bring the heart and soul of Ireland’s musical heritage to audiences around the globe, coming to Manchester NH for one night only this March as part of a special 25th anniversary tour.

Caitlin Canty at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Kalos with Dan Houghton & Rachel Clemente at Next Stage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Dust Bowl Faeries at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Fodhla at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Wooden Nickels, Liam Grant, and Sam Boston at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/draahiroya

Eve Pierce at Harlow’s Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.harlowspub.com/live-music info odessaeve@gmail.com

Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, 2026

Festival! 23rd Annual David Surette Mandolin Festival at the Concord Community Music School, Concord NH and The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://ccanh.org/ https://thedancehallkittery.org/ ~ Friday 7:30pm Kickoff Concert at the Dance Hall; Concert 7:30pm at The Music School; Workshops Saturday and Sunday at The Music School. Featuring: Noah Fishman, Steve Roy, Chris Moore, Glenn Loper

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparagus - Caller: George Marshall

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Decatur Creek at Sakadian Six, Stage Road, Pomfret VT ~ 3:30-5:00pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Téada at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/ ~ One of Ireland’s top traditional bands with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel, and Australia.

Garnet Rogers at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364 ~ homemade desserts!

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Della Mae at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV500000AmKWZMA3

Tom Rush concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Caitlin Canty at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/caitlin_canty

Steve Forbert at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/steve_forbert

Gnarly Darling and The Mountain at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Cherish the Ladies at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

The Bottom Dollars ( Betsy Greemn, Tim Fitzpatrick, Dave Shaw ) at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

An Irish Celebration of Dance and Music (featuring Jane Orzechowski and the McGonagle Dancers) at Black Box Theatre, Colby-Sawyer College, 541 Main St., New London, NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/pas?mc_cid=503ea56b7c&mc_eid=e1c9cc42cf

Max Gomez at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Della Mae at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sarah Blacker and the Light at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Peter Davis at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Carol & Doc at the Plainfield Granary, 153 Main Street, Plainfield VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ 802-454-1600

~ Traditional, Roots and award-winning Original Music by Carol Hausner and Jonathan “Doc”Kaplan

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Della Mae at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/xf8jrnd8kcsfi1fxpnzkfgfcdqxo5s https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Steve Forbert at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Joe Pug at the Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/joe_pug https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

New England Bluegrass Band at Andres Institute of Art Big Bear Stage, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~

The Baker’s Basement at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Monday, March 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Cherish the Ladies at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Rilen Jewell at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Eilen Jewell at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Solas at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 13, 2026

Zoey and Cloyd at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Big Bad Bollocks St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

BOXTY (Irish Folk) at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Community Singalong at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Mallett Brothers Band at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Rebecca Mac Klezmer String Band at Mayo Street Arts, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Kota at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Jordan TW Trio Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/newmarket-the-stone-church-music-club-events

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Echoes of Floyd at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 7pm; show 8pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Cherish the Ladies at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Pamela Means and Alastair Moock”Raced and Song: A Musical Conversation” at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Saint Paddy’s Celebration and Diane at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

ISHNA at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

~ part of Jaffrey’s Shamrock Fest celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day

Woodson/Finlay/O’Meachair at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/woodson-finlay-and-omeachair

Joyce Andersen with Harvey Reid at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/newmarket-the-stone-church-music-club-events https://www.joyscream.com/

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Kalos at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 2pm ET ~

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers Livestream via Zoom ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/welcoming-spring-with-claudia-schmidt-and-sally-rogers-tickets-1982114667327?aff=oddtdtcreator ~ be sure to bring your copy of Zoom up to date before connecting

Saint Patrick’s Day at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 3pm ET ~

Almost Olive at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Rebecca Mac Klezmer Stringband at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Happy Valley Bluegrass Church with Deep River Ramblers at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Grateful Dads at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 12-5pm ET ~

~ part of Jaffrey’s Shamrock Fest celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day

Monday, March 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sangat at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Grove Street Saint Patrick’s Day Concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, 19 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ for info: call Chaz at 603 258 1961 ~ This is a free concert

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Eve Pierce St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Harlow’s Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.harlowspub.com/live-music info odessaeve@gmail.com

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

The Travelin McCourys at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Huey and Jacob Kynard at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Robbie Fulks at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Brendan James at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Mutual Aid Open Mic at Brewbakers/Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.novaarts.org/events/openmic319

Friday, March 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling

Emerald Isle, A Celebration of Irish Music and Dance at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Brendan James at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Andrea von Kampen, Early Risers, Jake Klar, and Lizzie Mandel at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Lucius at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

123 Andres at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/123-andres

Kaleta and Super Yamba Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Rebirth Brass Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Quitpenas at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Altan at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Altan at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Lyle Brewer at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Cass McCombs with Chris Cohen at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, March 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

ZZ Ward at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, VT ~ 7pm ET~

Glenn Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Lucy Kaplansky at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 27, 2026

Gamelan Sulukala at Pentangle Arts, Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Grn #2, Woodstock VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pentanglearts.org/

Della Mae at the Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-waldo-theatre/6914ff7987adcd05dbb992c4

The Mountain at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Lucy Kaplansky with Duke Levine at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Mark Erelli and Miss Tess at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Gaelic Storm at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Old Labor Hall, Barre VT ~ 7pm ET~

Witts End Band (Tom Ahlborn-Hsu and Lee Shapiro) at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sean Rowe with Simon Gray at Nova Arts/Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, 2026

Festival! 12th Annual Back Porch Festival, Downtown Northampton MA ~ ~ https://backporchfest.com/ ~ Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes, Matrgaret Glaspy, James McMurtry, Rebirth Brass Band, Tommy Prine, Low Cut Connie, Big Richard, Delvon Lamarr, Organ Trio, Trey Hensley, The Mammals, Zandi Holup, Winterpills, Olive Klug, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Mark Erelli, Larry and Joe, The Clements Brothers, Shelby Means, The Faux Paws, The Cody Sisters, Maya De Vitry, Cory Branan, Pointe Noir Cajun Band, Miss Tess, Alice Howe

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Northern Cross at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Decatur Creek at Old Chocorua Schoolhouse, 99 Deer Hill Road, Chocorua NH ~ doors 6:30 show 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Bearly Dead at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Claudia Schmidt at All Souls UU Church 399 Main St., Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar ~ A concert at the end of the No Kings March on that day. Come and sing with me at All Souls!

Tricky Britches at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester Center, VT ~ 7pm ET~

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Dirty Cello at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Claudia Schmidt at All Souls UU Church 399 Main St., Greenfield MA ~ 10:30am ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar ~ I get to do the whole service, which will be lively given the day before, I am sure! All welcome!

Della Mae at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/della-mae-3-29-26 https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Ali McGuirk and Miss Tess at Radiobean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/radio-bean-info

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Greenwall Auditorium at Bennington College, 91 Longmeadow Dr, North Bennington, VT ~ 7pm ET~

Monday, March 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

James McMurtry at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Chris Thile at Flynn Theatre, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~

~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person. All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year. The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea. (Thank you Common Man!) Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm. Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun. If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community. Come check ‘em out! This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled. See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Chris Thile at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Takaat at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

The Boneheads at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Iona Lane at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Friday, April 3, 2026

Selwyn Birchwood at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Gaslight Tinkers at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Shelby Means at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Fundraiser for Reprofund with Eve Pierce, Olive Klug, and Happy Just to See You at Brewbakers/Nova Arts, Keene, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ info odessaeve@gmail.com https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Hildaland with Eli Glasser and Henry Kervick at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Vance Gilbert at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Scott Kirby with Ashley Bathgate at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

A Healing In This Night Bob Franke Memorial at Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot Street, Beverly MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar ~ Featuring Claudia Schmidt, Buffie Groves, Joe Jencks, Sally Rogers & Howie Bursen, Lui Collins, John McCutcheon, Reggie Harris, The Short Sisters – Fay Baird, Kate Seeger and Kim Wallach, Garnet Rogers Many artists who carried Bob's music around and loved his deeply will be there to sing in his honor. This will be an amazing evening! Details in link:

Takaat with Kal Marks at Brewbakers/Nova Arts, Keene, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Alash at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, April 6, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Vienna Teng at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Patrick Ross - Fiddle and More! At Fleming Center at New London Barn Playhouse, New London NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/pas?mc_cid=503ea56b7c&mc_eid=e1c9cc42cf

Friday, April 10, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at the Spice Sudio Theatre, 482 S Main St, Rochester, VT ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Moira Smiley’s Rhizome Project at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Willy Porter and Peter Mulvey at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kota at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Owsley’s Owls play the Grateful Dead at Brewbakers/Nova Arts, Keene, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at House Concert, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/ ~ George and Ellie Carville in Brattleboro have generously agreed to host a house concert with Howie and me. We look forward to their warm hospitality and a wonderful room to sing in! You may text or call them for reservations at 802-490-2052

Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Here Come the Judds at Concord Community Auditorium, 2 Prince Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.ccca-audi.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Tracy Grammer and Jim Henry with Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

É.T.É at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Alba Musik at Mayo Street Arts, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at The Reading Room of the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 4 John Davis Drive, Jericho, VT ~ 2:00-3:45pm ET ~ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Monday, April 13, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jordi Savall at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/jordi-savall-0

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Walter Trout at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Paper Wings at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact Rick Ceballos for more information fivetownfoa@gmail.com

Sunny Jain at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/sunny-jain

Liz Longley at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 17, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~

The Kingston Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Wolff Sisters at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Jake Shulman-Ment at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at Belfast UU Church, 37 Miller St., Belfast ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar

Jake Shimabakuro at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Jeffrey Foucault at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo with Livingston Taylor at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at New Moon Coffee House, UU Church, 18 Ashland St., Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://newmooncoffeehouse.org/ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar

Alana MacDonald at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Leo Kottke at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez Trio at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Monday, April 20, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Alan Doyle at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Alan Doyle at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Courtney Narie Andrews with Maia Friedman at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Richard Shindell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Celtic Woman at Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Eliza McLamb at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Wailin’ Jennys at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 24, 2026

Alice Howe and Freebo at Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Sam Robbins at The Plainfield Opera House, Plainfield VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour

Ellis Paul at Off Cabot, 9 Wallis Street, Beverly MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Mayo Street Arts

10 Mayo Street, Portland, ME ~ 7pm ET~

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Dana Center, St. Anselm’s College, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.anselm.edu/core/eventperformances.asp?evt=422

Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2026

Festival! NEFFA, Marlboro MA ~ details TBA ~

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Leo Kottke at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Soggy Po’Boys at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

The Wailin’ Jennys at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Mayo Street Arts

10 Mayo Street, Portland, ME ~ two shows: 3:30pm and 7:30pm ET~

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Draa Hobbs Quartet and Hiroya Tsukamoto at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/draahiroya

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Mayo Street Arts

10 Mayo Street, Portland, ME ~ 3:30pm ET~

Monday, April 27, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Genticorum at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Haley Heynderickx & Max Garcia Conover at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, May 1, 2026

Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Eileen Ivers concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Almost Olive from Music on Norway Pond, Stern-Atkins Barn, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Cosy Sheridan at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bronwynkeithhynes.com/shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107782011

Lily Fitts at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo with Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ Time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Monday, May 4, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, May 6, 2026

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Louisana Calling with Sonny Landreth Band and the Iguanas at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sunday, May 8, 2026

Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Royal Arctic Institute at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Monday, May 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Billy Prine: Songs and stories of John Prine at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Martin Sexton at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Star Theatre, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Tuesday, May 10, 2026

Billy Prine (Songs and Stories of John Prine) at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sessa wuth Kolumbo at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, May 14, 2026

John Gorka concert at Monadnock Center, Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Richard Shindell at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Low Lily at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

The Mammals at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/374

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Elizabeth and Ben Anderson with Noah Fishman and Conor Hearn at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, 2026

Festival! The Thing in the Spring in downtown Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events ~ multi-genre festival. Friday show at Nova Arts, featuring performances by:Yasmin Williams, Delicate Steve, Emily A. Sprague, Big Blood, Dinger, and Jack in the Green

Saturday 5/16, featuring performances by Natural Information Society, Kalie Vandever, Cole Pulice, Gregory Uhlmann, Undertow Brass Band, Monadnock Music play Katie Semro, plus readings by John-Francis Quiñonez, Diannely Antigua, Jess Rizkallah, & Maya Williams.

Saturday at Colonial Theatre: Ghostface Killah, Sammus,

Sunday show at Nova Arts, featuring performances by:

Woods, Saintseneca, Thanya Iyer, Habitat, Nova One, Edsel Axle, and Mary Elizabeth Remington.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Adam Ezra Group at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Suitcase Junket at Children and the Arts Festival , Peterborough NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Exeter Town Hall, 9 Front Street, Exeter, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

John Gorka at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Interlakes High School Auditorium, 1 Laker Lane, Meredith, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Monday, May 18, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, May 22, 2026

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Mister Chris and Friends at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/mister-chris-friends

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, May 25, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Deep River Ramblers house concert at Deb’s House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ location provided with ticket purchase.

Ruth Moody at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, May 31, 2026

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Pinkerton Academy, Stockbridge Theater, 5 Pinkerton Street, Derry, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Monday, June 1, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Marisa Anderson with Footings at Nova Arts/Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/marisaanderson66

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Monday, June 8, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, June 12, 2026

Ellis Paul at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Liz Longley at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Joe Crookston at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, June 14, 2026

David Wax Museum and Lowland Hum at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, June 15, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival. lineup: Dirtyheads, Little Stranger, Mihali, Ghost Note, Magoo, Hyley Jane Band, Circles Around the Sun, Joe Russo’ds Almost Dead, Dogs in a Pile, Lotus, The Slip. Yonder Mountain String Band, Konika Moore and the Brown Eyed Bois, Caylin Costello, The Dixco Biscuits, Andy Frasco and the UN, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Super Sonic Shorties, Moontricks, Dizgo, Sqweru, Annie in the Water, and more...

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

June 24, 2026

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Tab Benoit at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Bill Kirchen at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tuesday, July 15, 2026 through Thursday, July 19, 2026

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~

Tuesday, July 17, 2026

The Fab Faux at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-fab-faux

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Wednesday, July 18, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 1090 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

20th Anniversary Celebration at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html ~ features Carol Noonan, The Stone Mountain Band, and others

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, August 14, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, August 15, 2026

I’m With Her at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/im-with-her-sing-me-alive-tour-2026/

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! The Ramble Music Festival at The Mountain, Ashburnham MA ~ 10am to 9:30pm ET ~

~ A Pay-What-You-Can Fest Dedicated to Ending Veteran Homelessness In The Northeast! Come join us for a full day of live music on a mountainside, as some of our favorite musicians from all over donate their time and their talent. Every dollar you donate goes directly toward helping our veteran heroes off of the street and into safe and dignified housing. Features Adam Ezra Group and more.

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Justin Levinson & Josh Glass and Marty Royle at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Friday, September 4, 2026

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Ferrell at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum, Shelburne VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at The Pines Theatre, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026

Michael Hahn Trio and James Graham at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Friday, September 18, 2025

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, September 25, 2026

Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 2, 2026

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Friday, October 9, 2026

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, October 16, 2026

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Carsie Blanton at Higher Ground Music, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Friday, November 6, 2026

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Tracy Grammar and Jim Henry at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, November 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~