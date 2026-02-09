© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.
Folk Show

NHPR Folk Show Pot Luck Special Guest Performance: Mark Erelli

Published February 9, 2026 at 10:30 AM EST
Roger Goun
Mark Erelli made a guest appearance at the NHPR Folk Show Pot Luck in November.

Mark Erelli is a critically acclaimed American singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist known for his distinctive blend of rock, folk, and Americana. His music is known for its lyrical depth and intricate instrumentation, drawing influence from classic rock icons. Mark has collaborated with artists including Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, and Anaïs Mitchell; opened for the likes of Marc Cohn, Watchhouse, Josh Ritter, and many others; released fourteen solo albums and three albums with his bluegrass band Barnstar!; and produced two records for GRAMMY-winning artist Lori McKenna.
He was our special guest at NHPR's Folk Show Pot Luck in November. We captured some of his songs for this edition of the Folk Show.
Watch for his new album set to be released on March 6th, called Spring Green.
To check out his tour schedule and for information on his recordings, visit markerelli.com.
Recording by Rick Ganley and Finn Corcoran

Folk Show
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.