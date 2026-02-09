NHPR Folk Show Pot Luck Special Guest Performance: Mark Erelli

Mark Erelli is a critically acclaimed American singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist known for his distinctive blend of rock, folk, and Americana. His music is known for its lyrical depth and intricate instrumentation, drawing influence from classic rock icons. Mark has collaborated with artists including Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, and Anaïs Mitchell; opened for the likes of Marc Cohn, Watchhouse, Josh Ritter, and many others; released fourteen solo albums and three albums with his bluegrass band Barnstar!; and produced two records for GRAMMY-winning artist Lori McKenna.

He was our special guest at NHPR's Folk Show Pot Luck in November. We captured some of his songs for this edition of the Folk Show.

Watch for his new album set to be released on March 6th, called Spring Green.

To check out his tour schedule and for information on his recordings, visit markerelli.com.

Recording by Rick Ganley and Finn Corcoran