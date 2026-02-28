© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Reefer madness and the future of hemp

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published February 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Felix Poon
Advocates say you can make over 25 thousand different things from hemp, such as these sunglasses.

Hemp used to be a staple of life in America. King James I demanded that colonists produce it. Hemp rope and fabric were ubiquitous throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. The USDA even produced a WWII newsreel called “Hemp for Victory.”

But other materials came to replace hemp – wood pulp for paper, and cotton and synthetics for fabric. Why?

For that matter, what is hemp? Is it different from weed? And does it actually have 25,000 uses as its proponents claim?

This episode originally aired in April, 2024.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Learn more about the new hempcrete plant the Lower Sioux Indian Community opened in 2024. (MPR)

An expected end-of-year federal ban puts hemp businesses in jeopardy. (NPR)

The Mysterious History Of 'Marijuana' by NPR’s Code Switch explores the etymological origins of “marijuana”: does it come from the Chinese word ma ren hua? Or the Bantu word for cannabis: ma-kaña? Or something else?

Hemp for Victory! (YouTube)

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Environment
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
