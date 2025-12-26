Live from the Word Barn: Dean Johnson & Erin Rae

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

It's an alt-folk double bill for this show. Nashville’s Erin Rae brings a mellow blend of folk and pop to her songwriting. NPR’s All Songs Considered, and Rolling Stone have both lauded her sound.

Dean Johnson's first solo record wasn't released until his 50th birthday. He cites influences ranging from the Dead Kennedys to Neil Young, but his sound is very much his own.

