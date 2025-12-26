© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Dean Johnson & Erin Rae

By Rick Ganley
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Dean Johnson, Erin Rae
Dean Johnson, Erin Rae

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

It's an alt-folk double bill for this show. Nashville’s Erin Rae brings a mellow blend of folk and pop to her songwriting. NPR’s All Songs Considered, and Rolling Stone have both lauded her sound.

Dean Johnson's first solo record wasn't released until his 50th birthday. He cites influences ranging from the Dead Kennedys to Neil Young, but his sound is very much his own.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
