Indy Pass leader to retain full ownership of New Hampshire's Black Mountain

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:05 PM EDT
Erik Mogensen, general manager of Black Mountain ski area in Jackson, NH, on April 11, 2025.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Erik Mogensen, general manager of Black Mountain ski area in Jackson, New Hampshire, on April 11, 2025.

Black Mountain president and CEO Erik Mogensen says he will keep full ownership of the ski area based in Jackson.

Mogensen, who is also the head of Indy Pass, has served as president and general manager of Black Mountain since he acquired the ski area in 2024. His plan was to preserve the independent mountain and transform it to a co-op ownership model. Mogensen said he had all the ownership shares lined up when he had a change of heart, and decided to buy them back and retain 100% ownership of Black Mountain.

Mogensen says he came to the decision two weeks ago, and was inspired by Black Mountain’s legacy and “vibe.”

“I now have clarity on what I want my life to be like, and the difference I hope to make through Entabeni and Indy Pass for skiing and outdoor recreation,” he wrote in a letter titled A Massive Direction Change. “It has shown me that I need to make a long-term decision to buy Black Mountain, now for a second time.”

As a result, his other companies — Entabeni Systems and Indy Pass — will relocate from Colorado to the Mount Washington Valley.

Entabeni is a tech company that specializes in software, hardware, ticketing and guest management systems for independent ski areas. Indy Pass is a ski pass that provides buyers with two lift tickets at hundreds of participating mountain resorts around the world. There are 12 Indy Pass resorts in New Hampshire, including Cannon Mountain, Great Glen Trails, Ragged Mountain, and Tenney Mountain.

Mogensen says Black Mountain will become an incubator for testing ways to solve some of the biggest challenges facing independent ski areas, like “aging infrastructure, rising costs, and big money competition.”

Black Mountain, established in 1935, continues to confront some of these challenges on its own slopes, including some older lifts.

NH News skiingJacksonBlack Mountain Ski Area
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
