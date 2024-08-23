Live from the Word Barn: Phillip-Michael Scales

NHPR's Live from the Word Barn airs each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Phillip-Michael Scales was born in Michigan, forged in Chicago and now lives in Nashville. He grew up with B.B. King calling him "nephew" and calls his music "Dive Bar Soul," a blend of indie rock, storytelling and the passion of the blues. In 2022, he caught the attention of Ellen Degeneres, who featured him on her show.

This set features Scales in the Word Barn Meadow on a warm August night in 2024.