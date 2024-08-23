© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Phillip-Michael Scales

By Rick Ganley
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Phillip-Michael Scales
Karen Pride
Phillip-Michael Scales

NHPR's Live from the Word Barn airs each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Phillip-Michael Scales was born in Michigan, forged in Chicago and now lives in Nashville. He grew up with B.B. King calling him "nephew" and calls his music "Dive Bar Soul," a blend of indie rock, storytelling and the passion of the blues. In 2022, he caught the attention of Ellen Degeneres, who featured him on her show.

This set features Scales in the Word Barn Meadow on a warm August night in 2024.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
