Live from the Word Barn: Adam Ezra Group

NHPR's Live from the Word Barnairs each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sundays at 6 p.m.

This week, we’re out in the Word Barn meadow for a set from Boston-based Adam Ezra Group— a delightful fusion of rock, folk and soulful sing-alongs. Some surprising covers too!

These days you’ll find Adam and his bandmates, Corinna Smith (Fiddle), Poche Ponce (Bass), and Alex Martin (Percussion), constantly out on the road. If you look at their tour schedule now, you can buy tickets to see them at festivals, rock venues, and theaters around the country, but you will also see their tour continuously peppered with activism and grassroots events; a testament to an artist who will never forget where he came from, and whose mission is about much more than music.