© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Adam Ezra Group

By Rick Ganley
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
Adam Ezra Group
Adam Ezra Group

NHPR's Live from the Word Barnairs each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sundays at 6 p.m.

This week, we’re out in the Word Barn meadow for a set from Boston-based Adam Ezra Group— a delightful fusion of rock, folk and soulful sing-alongs. Some surprising covers too!

These days you’ll find Adam and his bandmates, Corinna Smith (Fiddle), Poche Ponce (Bass), and Alex Martin (Percussion), constantly out on the road. If you look at their tour schedule now, you can buy tickets to see them at festivals, rock venues, and theaters around the country, but you will also see their tour continuously peppered with activism and grassroots events; a testament to an artist who will never forget where he came from, and whose mission is about much more than music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music NewsWord Barn
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.