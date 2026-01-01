© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Folk Show

New Year's Eve Edition of The Folk Show 12.31.25 Hour 3

Published January 1, 2026 at 10:47 AM EST

Hour 3

3A

It is no Secret Baybie Hoover- Recorded by Bill Schubart for Philo Records

The Lost Ones Garnet Rogers

The Sunny Hills Eric McDonald and Will

Captain O Captain Emerald Rae

3B

Summer of My Dreams David Mallett

Rose Tattoo Ellis Paul

Jericho Mile Twelve

Down Where the Drunkards Loudon Wainwright

Dark Enough to See the stars Mary Gauthier

3C

I Can Face the Truth Dana Cooper

Gabes 24 tache Cornerhouse

Wise hold man Beppe

I Shook the Tree Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman

Auld Lang Syne Martin Sexton

