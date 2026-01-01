New Year's Eve Edition of The Folk Show 12.31.25 Hour 3
Hour 3
3A
It is no Secret Baybie Hoover- Recorded by Bill Schubart for Philo Records
The Lost Ones Garnet Rogers
The Sunny Hills Eric McDonald and Will
Captain O Captain Emerald Rae
3B
Summer of My Dreams David Mallett
Rose Tattoo Ellis Paul
Jericho Mile Twelve
Down Where the Drunkards Loudon Wainwright
Dark Enough to See the stars Mary Gauthier
3C
I Can Face the Truth Dana Cooper
Gabes 24 tache Cornerhouse
Wise hold man Beppe
I Shook the Tree Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman
Auld Lang Syne Martin Sexton