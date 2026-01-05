Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 1.4.26

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, January 5, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, January 5, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Old Time Jam with Betsy Green at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Dance! Scottish Country dancingat the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary.If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Dave Gerard of Truffle at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30 pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, January 8, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi,341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person.All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year.Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled.See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Alla Boara at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

“On A Winter’s Night” with Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, Lucy Kaplansky and John Gorka at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Friday, January 9, 2026

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jenna Nicholls at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Albert Lee Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Murphy’s Blues Explosion with Tattooed in Blue at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Red Cas Band Caller Lisa Greenleaf

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Steve Forbert at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Bennett and Perkins at the Tamworth Bakery, 10 am to noon, Tamworth, NH.

Kyshona at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Neko Case with Des Demonas at Flynn Theatre, Burlington VT~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/eventshttps://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/neko_case

The Fretbenders with special guest, Scott Heron at Second Sunday concert series. Nottingham Community Church. 106 Church St., Nottingham, NH~ 3:00 – 5:00 pm ET ~https://www.nottinghamuu.com/

Monday, January 12, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancingat the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary.If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Mutual Aid Open Mic at Brewbakers, 48 Emeralds Street, Keene NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

The Sam Grisman Project (featuring Sam Grisman, Tim O’Brien, and Victor Furtado,at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, January 16. 2026

Dance! Third Friday Balance the Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ River Road Caller: Hannah Chamberlain

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Chris O’Connor at the Forum Pub, Penacook NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://yourforumpub.com/events/

Tim O’Brien and Sam Grisman with Victor Furtado at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Dance! Contradance at Whipple Hall, 25 Seamans Rd New London NH~ 6-8pm ET ~ for more info: Steve Hoffman (802) 547-3109 ~Come join us for this annual contradance at Whipple Hall in New London. Live music provided by Blind Squirrel with Don Veino. No partner necessary. All dances taught. Free and open to everyone but cash donations accepted, Sponsored by New London Recreation Department

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Hubby Jenkins at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Knickerbocker AllStarsat The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Jabbering Trout at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, January 19, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Scottish Country dancingat the Fairlee Town Hall, 75 Town Common Road, Fairlee, VT~ 7:00 - 9:00 pm ET ~ For more information, contact Gary Apfel at FairleeClass@rscdsboston.org or (802) 439-3459 ~ All dances are taught; no partner necessary.If possible, please bring a pair of soft-soled shoes.

J. S. Ondara at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/places/burlington_vt

Thursday, Jannuary 22, 2026

Sunny Jain’ Wild East at Flynn Theatre, Burlington VT~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/events

Friday, January 23, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ The Dam Beavers Caller: Steven Zakon-Anderson

Soggy Po’Boys at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhemat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Sweet Remains at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Winterpills witn Slow Pony at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, January 24 through Sunday, January 25, 2026

Festival! Northern Roots Festival featuring Sara Grey and Kieron Means~ details and lineup TBA ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact: Keith Murphy flyingtent@icloud.com 802-257-4523

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Dirty Grass Players at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Dance! Snowball at Town House, 1 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ noon to midnight ~https://www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-peterborough-snow-ball-2026/ ~ Liz Nelson, Anna and the Alphabet, Anna Patton Sarah-Hadley Yakir Michael Friedman, Nils Fredland, Riptide, Alden Robinson Glen Loper Owen Marshall Mark “Pokey” Hellenberg, Lyss Adkins, Springtide, Willy Clemetson Elsie Gawler Ethan Tischler, Steve, The Dam Beavers, Ben Schreiber Scotty Leach. Role terms: Larks and Robins. Masks optional but recommended Please bring a clean pair of shoes to protect the dance floor

The Tony Holiday Band with The One Dime Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Yiddish Songs and Klezmer from Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

North County Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, January 26, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, January 27, 206

Julia Alsarraf at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Sweet Petunia with Question of the Century at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Dean Johnson at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/places/burlington_vt

Friday, January 30, 2026

Dance! Fifth Friday Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Calico Caller: Kristen Planeaux

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Los Lobos at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Kate McDonnell at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jonah Kagan at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/places/burlington_vt

Los Sugar Kingsat Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-los-sugar-kings-nelson-town-hall-january-30-2026/

The Catnip Junkies at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Primo Cubanoat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Dance! Fifth Saturday Double Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Stove Dragon Caller: Will Mentor

Lee Dewyzeat One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Lee Dewze at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Rik Palieri (First Sunday) at The Reading Room of the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 4 John Davis Drive, Jericho, VT ~ 2:00-3:45pm ET ~ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/

Monday, February 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi,341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person.All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year.The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea.(Thank you Common Man!)Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm.Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun.If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community.Come check ‘em out!This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled.See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Bobby Rush with the Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Wolff Sisters at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light with Kat Wallaceat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, February 6, 2026

Dance! First Friday Mostly English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Wolff Sisters at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center VT ~ 7pmET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/places/burlington_vt

Bobby Rush Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Joe K. Walsh, Steve Roy, Alex Rubin & Catherine "BB" Bownessat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Jake Swamp and The Pine with Kali Imari at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sugar Ray anf the Bluetones at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friggat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Monday, February 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Damn Tall Buildingsat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Squeezebox Stompers at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Thursday, February 12 through Sunday, February 15, 2026

Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~ https://bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Friday, February 13, 2026

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16, 2026

Dance! Festival! Dance Flurry in Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest traditional participatory dance and music festivals in North America, the Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year. Performers include The Faux Paws , Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings ,ㅤ⁡ Alyssa Adkins , Ambassadors , Beth Murray and Peter Macfarlane , Ben Sachs Hamilton , Capital District Megaband , Carolina Hernandez , Clayton Jennings , Dr. Shadow , Gaby Cook , Gordon Webster , Heavy Bones , Jake Blount , Jenny Beer , Jeremy Carter-Gordon , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Les Taiauts , Lindsey Dono , Lisa Greenleaf , Lois New , Malvenn , Eenie Meenie Music , MetaMovements , Michael Ginsburg , Michael Seider , Nathan Bugh , Northwoods , Paul Rosenberg , Rafal Pustelny , Reverend Robert Jones , Rick Mohr , Sophie Wellington , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Stove Dragon , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Vanaver Caravan , Will Mentor , Windborne , Zlatne Uste

Saturday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Damn Tall Buildings at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Jordan TW Trio “An Evening of Celtic Love Songs”at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, February 15, 2025

Soggy Po’Boys at Andres Institute of Art Big Bear Stage, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

The Family Hodes with Kent Allynat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Monday, February 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Ragtime Destroyers Fat Tuesday Celebration at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Partyat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, February 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dereck Kalish calling

Dance! Third Friday Balance the Wave Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Rose, Helen and Guillaume Caller:Lyss Adkins

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Partyat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Terence Simian& The Zydeco Experience at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Soggy Po’Boys at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Partyat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Delta Generators at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, February 26, 2026

CJ Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Bandat The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sons of Town Hall with Ben Cosgrove at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, February 27, 2026

Robert Cray Band at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events/

Hildaland at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Antje Duvekot with the Twangtown Paramours at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Brad Dubay at Andres Institute of Art Big Bear Stage, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

Tano Jones Revelryat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jason Anick and Matt de Champlainat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Sara Grey and Kieron Means at Deborah Lawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho VT~ 2pm ET ~https://www.saragrey.net/ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/

Jason Anick and Matt de Champlainat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Keb’Mo at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Glenn Phillips at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET~https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/glen_phillips

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi,341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person.All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year.The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea.(Thank you Common Man!)Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm.Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun.If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community.Come check ‘em out!This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled.See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Teada at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, March 6, 2026

California Guitar Trio at the Showroom of the Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

David Surette Mandolin Festivalat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Téada at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/~ One of Ireland’s top traditional bands with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel, and Australia.

Garnet Rogers at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Della Mae at The Iron Horse, 18 CenterStreet,Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV500000AmKWZMA3

Tom Rush concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Caitlin Canty at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/caitlin_canty

Steve Forbert at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/steve_forbert

Gnarly Darling andThe Mountainat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Cherish the Ladies at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Della Mae at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/xf8jrnd8kcsfi1fxpnzkfgfcdqxo5shttps://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Steve Forbert at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/steve_forbert

Joe Pug at the Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/artists/joe_pug https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

New England Bluegrass Band at Andres Institute of Art Big Bear Stage, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/https://www.facebook.com/events/1406516184334239/

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Eilen Jewell at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Echoes of Floyd at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 7pm; show 8pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Kalosat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, March 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling

Emerald Isle, A Celebration of Irish Music and Danceat the Colonial Theatre, 95 MainStreet, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen)at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://thesecretchord.band/

Kaleta and Super Yamba Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Altan at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Lyle Brewerat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

ZZ Ward at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Bread & Puppet Theatre at [TBA], Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET~https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Glenn Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, March 27, 2026

Della Mae at the Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-waldo-theatre/6914ff7987adcd05dbb992c4

The Mountainat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, 2026

Festival! 12th Annual Back Porch Festival, Downtown Northampton MA ~ ~ https://backporchfest.com/ ~ Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes, Matrgaret Glaspy, James McMurtry, Rebirth Brass Band, Tommy Prine, Low Cut Connie, Big Richard, Delvon Lamarr, Organ Trio, Trey Hensley, The Mammals, Zandi Holup, Winterpills, Olive Klug, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Mark Erelli, Larry and Joe, The Clements Brothers, Shelby Means, The Faux Paws, The Cody Sisters, Maya De Vitry, Cory Branan, Pointe Noir Cajun Band

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Dirty Cello at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Della Mae at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/della-mae-3-29-26https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi,341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~ Suggested contribution at the door is $10-$15 per person.All proceeds go to the caller and musicians and to keep the square dance going each year.The Common Man donates the Barn, staff, complementary goodies, ice cream and coffee/tea.(Thank you Common Man!)Cash bar is available and doors open at 7:15pm.Bring a clean pair of shoes to dance. Whether you come as a group, a couple or it’s a night out for yourself, every dance is different and everyone is encouraged to change partners during the evening to expand the fun.If you haven’t been before, the dances are a joyful way to connect with others and build community.Come check ‘em out!This year’s dates are: Wednesday November 5, 2025, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Thursday January 8, 2026, Thursday February 5, 2026, Thursday March 5, 2026, and Thursday April 2, 2026.. If the weather is questionable, please check the Plymouth Square Dance Facebook page to see if the dance has been rescheduled.See “Events” on the Facebook page, email: howe.gen@gmail.com or call: 603-481-0789 for further event details.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Colonial Theatre, 95 MainStreet, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Chris Thile at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, April 3, 2026

Selwyn Birchwood at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Hildaland with Eli Glasser and Henry Kervick at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Vance Gilbert at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Friday, April 10, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Rochester VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Moira Smiley’s Rhizome Project at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at TBA, Brattleboro VT ~ time: TBA ~ https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Here Come the Judds at Concord Community Auditorium, 2 Prince Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.ccca-audi.org/

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen at The Reading Room of the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 4 John Davis Drive, Jericho, VT ~ 2:00-3:45pm ET ~ https://www.drml.org/programs/calendar/https://sallyrogers.com/events/

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.saragrey.net/Contact Rick Ceballos for more information fivetownfoa@gmail.com

Friday, April 17, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

The Kingston Trioat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~8pmET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Courtney Narie Andrews at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Richard Shindellat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Celtic Woman at Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2026

Festival! NEFFA, Marlboro MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Friday, May 1, 2026

Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Eileen Ivers concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364

Almost Olive from Music on Norway Pond, Stern-Atkins Barn, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Tuesday, May 10, 2026

Billy Prine (Songs and Stories of John Prine) at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, May 14, 2026

John Gorka concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Low Lilyat The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~8pmET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~ https://stage33live.com/

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Deep River Ramblershouse concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Friday, June 12, 2026

Ellis Paul at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Joe Crookston concert with Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ details TBA ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, July 18, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Friday, September 18, 2025

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookstonat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church,Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts