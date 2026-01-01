New Year's Eve Edition of The Folk Show Hour 1

New Year's Eve Edition of The Folk Show 12/31/25

Hour 1

Seed of Night Brendan Taafe guest(Sara Kate Dolan) the Bucolics Project

Hector the Hero Natalie MacMaster

Light Out Cormac

Festival in Guarare Larry and Joe

let your heart lay down Cosy Sheridan

3 Days in Cheyenne Faux Paws

Paper Flowers Tim O'Brien

Tomboy Maia sharpe

Home together Brendan Cleary

Unpopular Ideas Mammals

This Morning David Francey

1C

All Babies are beautiful Goodnight Moonshine

Haul and Tow Jack in the Green

Someone Volkert Volkersz

Internet Kaia Kater

That's what I call Love Tom Pirozzoli

Hour 2

2A

So much I Still don't see Sam Robbins

Goosebump feeling Twisted Pine

Rise Seth Glier

Hills of Antrim Decatur Creek

2B

In the Gravel Yards New England Bluegrass band

Hades and Persephone Eve Pierce

Farmhands and Factory Girls Milkhouse Heaters

Hear the Trumpets Play Susie Burke

Urge for Going Tom Rush

2C

Spitfire Sierra Hull

I Wish You Enough David Wilcox

My Old Ride Will Dailey

More the Same Peaceful Means

Hour 3

3A

It is no Secret Baybie Hoover

The Lost Ones Garnet Rogers

The Sunny Hills Eric McDonald and Will

Captain O Captain Emerald Rae

3B

Summer of My Dreams David Mallett

Rose Tattoo Ellis Paul

Jericho Mile Twelve

Down Where the Drunkards Loudon Wainwright

Dark Enough to See the stars Mary Gauthier

3C

I Can Face the Truth Dana Cooper

Gabes 24 tache Cornerhouse

Wise hold man Beppe

I Shook the Tree Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman

Auld Lang Syne Martin Sexton

