New Year's Eve Edition of The Folk Show Hour 1
Hour 1
Seed of Night Brendan Taafe guest(Sara Kate Dolan) the Bucolics Project
Hector the Hero Natalie MacMaster
Light Out Cormac
Festival in Guarare Larry and Joe
let your heart lay down Cosy Sheridan
Break
3 Days in Cheyenne Faux Paws
Paper Flowers Tim O'Brien
Tomboy Maia sharpe
Home together Brendan Cleary
Unpopular Ideas Mammals
This Morning David Francey
1C
All Babies are beautiful Goodnight Moonshine
Haul and Tow Jack in the Green
Someone Volkert Volkersz
Internet Kaia Kater
That's what I call Love Tom Pirozzoli
Hour 2
2A
So much I Still don't see Sam Robbins
Goosebump feeling Twisted Pine
Rise Seth Glier
Hills of Antrim Decatur Creek
2B
In the Gravel Yards New England Bluegrass band
Hades and Persephone Eve Pierce
Farmhands and Factory Girls Milkhouse Heaters
Hear the Trumpets Play Susie Burke
Urge for Going Tom Rush
2C
Spitfire Sierra Hull
I Wish You Enough David Wilcox
My Old Ride Will Dailey
More the Same Peaceful Means
Hour 3
3A
It is no Secret Baybie Hoover
The Lost Ones Garnet Rogers
The Sunny Hills Eric McDonald and Will
Captain O Captain Emerald Rae
3B
Summer of My Dreams David Mallett
Rose Tattoo Ellis Paul
Jericho Mile Twelve
Down Where the Drunkards Loudon Wainwright
Dark Enough to See the stars Mary Gauthier
3C
I Can Face the Truth Dana Cooper
Gabes 24 tache Cornerhouse
Wise hold man Beppe
I Shook the Tree Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman
Auld Lang Syne Martin Sexton