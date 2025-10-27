October Folk Show Playlists

The Folk Show airs on Sundays from 7 to 10 pm on NHPR and Vermont Public, with an encore on Fridays from 9 to midnight on NHPR.

Streaming at nhpr.org during the week.

Hosted by Kate McNally

10.5.25

title artist album label

Bright Morning Star Peter Amidon & Mary Alice Amidon A Living Tradition: Selections from Folk-Legacy Records 2019 Folk-Legacy Records

Calling All The Children Home (Live At The Barns Of Wolf Trap / 1990 & 1991) John McCutcheon Live At Wolf Trap 1991 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc.

This Campfire Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon Together 2023 Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

He Was a Friend of Mine Eric von Schmidt & Rolf Cahn Rolf Cahn and Eric Von Schmidt 2004 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

A Flea And A Fly In A Flue Cathy Fink Grandma Slid Down The Mountain 1984 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc.

Hey Bartender, There's a Big Bug in My Beer Warner Williams & Eddie Pennington Classic Piedmont Blues from Smithsonian Folkways 2017 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

There Ain't No Bugs On Me David Grisman & Jerry Garcia Not for Kids Only 1993 Acoustic Disc

Why Does the Sun Shine? (The Sun Is a Mass of Incandescent Gas) [Live] They Might Be Giants Why Does the Sun Shine - EP 1994 Elektra Records

Nacl (Sodium Chloride) [feat. Chaim Tannenbaum] Kate & Anna McGarrigle The McGarrigle Hour 1998 Hannibal Records. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company.

The Suit Jerry Douglas Lookout for Hope 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company

The Long Black Veil The Chieftains & Mick Jagger Long Black Veil BMG Music

Something In the Air / But It's Not On the Airwaves Erik Balkey with Chris Chandler Sanctuary Road Hudson Harding

Often as the Autumn Kaia Kater Strange Medicine 2024 Kaia Kater/Free Dirt Records

Ode to Martin Luther King Mason Brown When Humans Walked the Earth 2008 Round Shining Music

Ezekiel Saw a Wheel Roger McGuinn 22 Timeless Tracks from the Folk Den Project 2008 April First Productions

Live a-Humble Ian & Sylvia Greatest Hits Ian and Sylvia

I've Always Been a Rambler Molly Tuttle Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention 2025 Appalseed Productions

Killing the Blues Shawn Colvin Cover Girl 1994 SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

When Fall Comes to New England Cheryl Wheeler Different Stripe 2002 Philo Records

Barroom Girls (Live Radio) Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg 2016 Acony Records

In the Pines (feat. Byron Isaacs, Teresa Williams, Larry Campbell & Justin Guip) Happy Traum Just for the Love of It 2015 Happy Traum

This Little Light of Mine Odetta Freedom is a Constant Struggle

My Back Pages Bob Dylan Another Side of Bob Dylan Originally Released 1964 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.

Child's Song (Live) Tom Rush Celebrates 50 Years of Music (Live) 2013 Appleseed Recordings

Run, Sister Run The Sevens Groove Grass Newgrange

Give Us Back Our Water John Gorka Give Us Back Our Water - Single 2014 Red House Records

Brothers In Arms Joan Baez Recently 2017 Joan Baez., Under exclusive license to New Razor & Tie Enterprises LLC d/b/a Razor & Tie Recordings. Distributed by Concord Music Group, Inc.

Let That Liar Alone (feat. Tom Rozum, Patrick Sauber, Harley Eblen & Andrew Conklin) Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands The Hazel and Alice Sessions 2016 Laurie Lewis

Bones T Sisters Kindred Lines 2014 Spruce & Maple Music

Redemption Song Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend - The Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers This Compilation 2002 The Island Def Jam Music Group

The Shiny Penny Flynn Cohen Mellow Yell 2025 Deadstring Music

Are You Happy Now? (feat. Richard Shindell) Laurie MacAllister The Lies the Poets Tell 2018 Laurie MacAllister

In Gratitude I Sing Sarah McQuaid The Plum Tree and the Rose 2012 Sarah McQuaid

Lay Lay Adam Ezra Recorded at NHPR Adam Ezra

Will Your House Be Blessed? Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem Some Bright Morning 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings

Blessed Be the Nation Studs Terkel Where Have All the Flowers Gone: The Songs of Pete Seeger 1998 Appleseed

If I Had a Hammer The Lonely Heartstring Band Deep Waters 2016 Down The Road

All Apologies The Clements Brothers Dandelion Breeze 2023 Plow Man Records

Gray Bob's Set: Gray Bob/Cutty's Wedding/Loch Carron/Gray Bob The Tannahill Weavers Capernaum 2006 Green Linnet

Mercy Cris WIlliamson Real Deal 2005 Wolf Moon Records

The Great Depression Willi Carlisle Critterland 2023 Willi Carlisle under exclusive license to Signature Sounds Recordings

Evangelina (Live) Darrell Scott Jaroso (Live) 2020 Full Light Records / Soundly Music

Another Time and Place Dave Van Ronk Fast Folk: A Community of Singers and Songwriters 2002 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

My Country 'Tis of Thee Eric von Schmidt 2nd Right, 3rd Row 2003 The Tomato Music Works Ltd.

10.12.25

title artist album label

Shout Lulu Tim O'Brien Cup of Sugar 2023 Howdy Skies Records

No Time To Cry John Gorka unentitled 2025 Red House Records

Taking My Power Back Sara Trunzo Taking My Power Back - Single 2023 Country & Northeastern

Yeah Buddy Susie Burke & David Surette Waiting for the Sun 2015 Susie Burke

Rocky Road to Dinah's House Becky Buller Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention 2025 Appalseed Productions

If I Were a Carpenter Jonathan Edwards Epilogue: A Tribute to John Duffey 2018 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Philosopher's Waltz Ponyfolk The Woods Have Shown Us 2025 Hestehus Records

Speed of the Sound of Loneliness Nanci Griffith Other Voices, Other Rooms 1993 Elektra Entertainmendfor the United States and WEA International for the world outside of the United States.

June Appal Mac Benford and Rhys Jones

Dear Mr. President Pete Seeger The Almanac Singers Original Folk Vol. 1 2013 Vantage Music

Ridin' Down the Canyon Ian Tyson Boots too Big to Fill: Tribute to Gene Autry

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Illrd Tyme Out Bluegrass Special 2010 Rounder Records

The Ghost of Alice (feat. Darol Anger) Alice Di Micele Reverse the Flow 2025 Alice Otter Music

Wide Open Spaces Art Thieme Get Folked-Live at Charlotte's Web

Fleur radieuse Le Vent du Nord Voisinages 2025 La Compagnie du Nord

The Hummingbird (Live) Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott We're Usually a Lot Better Than This (Live) 2012 Full Light Records

Hummingbird Highway Dar Williams Hummingbird Highway 2025 Dar Williams under exclusive license to Righteous Babe Records. Powered by Invasion Merch.

Look to the Moon Patty & Craig Look to the Moon 2025 Craig Siemsen, Patty Stevenson

Cuckoo John McCutcheon Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention 2025 Appalseed Productions

Louder Than Guns Friction Farm Louder Than Guns - Single 2022 Friction Farm Music

The Fiddle & the Bow Joel Mabus The Joel Mabus Omnibus 2008 Fossil Records

The Last Bough Kyle Carey The Last Bough 2025 Kyle Carey

A Dying Cub Fan's Last Request Steve Goodman Affordable Art 1988 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Homesick, Lonesome and Forlorn Mr. Bill You Can't Bit The Hog 2025 Purple Fern Records

Across the Great Divide Kate Wolf Back Roads Kate Wolf

My Love, I Miss Her So/Erin's Fancy David Surette Trip to Kemper Madrina Music

Deep Ellum Blues Kieron Means Kieron Means Kieron Means

The Two Sisters Ed Trickett & Sara Grey Sara Grey with Ed Trickett 1970 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. Originally released on Folk-Legacy Records.

Summer's End John Prine The Tree of Forgiveness 2018 Oh Boy Records

Everybody's Cryin' Mercy Brother Sun Some Part of the Truth 2013 Brother Sun

High On A Mountain Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer & Chao Tian FROM CHINA TO APPALACHIA 2024 Community Music, Inc.

Paper Flowers Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius Paper Flowers 2025 Tim O'Brien, Jan Fabricius, Howdy Skies Records

Isabella David Surette Return to Kemper 2012 David Surette

Big Papi David Surette Single Madrina Music

Julianna David Surette Northern Roots 2005 Madrina Music

Last Days of Summer Lucy Kaplansky Last Days of Summer Lucy Kaplansky

Are You Out There Dar Williams Recorded at Tupelo Music Hall for NHPR Dar Williams

Tear My Stillhouse Down (Home Demo) Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg 2016 Acony Records

Tear Down the House The Avett Brothers The Second Gleam 2008 Ramseur Records

They Don't Do That No More Dave Gunning Lift 2015 Wee House of Music

Beulah Land Greg Brown, Garnet Rogers, Pete Heitzman and Karen Savoca Live at the Black Sheep Greg Brown, Garnet Rogers, Pete Heitzman and Karen Savoca

Bid You Goodnight Peter and Alice Amadon Peter and Alice Amadon Peter and Alice Amadon

Hear those Trumpets Blow Susie Burke Madrina Music

10.19.25

title artist album label

Sing People Sing Emma's Revolution Now

For No One Maura O'Connell A Real Life Story

Somos El Barco (we Are The Boat) Various Sowing The Seeds - The 10th Anniversary

I Am a Patriot (Live) Jackson Browne !Released! The Human Rights Concerts - A Conspiracy of Hope (Live From New Jersey/1986)

Invasion Of The Money Snatchers Bob Franke Camp Cuisine Tapes: Music From The Kerrville Campgrounds

Prepare For Invasion Jim Post Gathering At The Earl Of Old Town

OctoberWinds

Folk Show Montage

House Carpenter Jake Blount Long Journey Home

The Great Storm Is Over Bob Franke Christine Lavin Presents: Follow That Road

Mourning Dove Waltz Lizzie No Halfsies

My Next Drink Bob Franke Waterbug Anthology Nine

Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle) Hayes Carll We're Only Human

Elizabeth Franke Bob Franke 1979 to the Final Concert with Greg Brown

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Peggy Seeger & Friends Three Score And Ten (Disc 2)

Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius in the Studio

Hard Love Bob Franke The Heart Of The Flower

The Great Divide (Single Version) Jud Caswell The Great Divide (Single Version) [Single Version]

Walking On A Wire Catie Curtis Hello, Stranger

Where Rainbows Never Die (feat. Mindy Smith & Maia Sharp) Fancy Hagood American Spirit: The Last Drag

Broken Truth Tim Grimm Bones Of Trees

The Emperor Is Naked Today Various Sowing The Seeds - The 10th Anniversary

There's A Light Beyond These Woods (Mary Margaret) Nanci Griffith Lone Star State Of Mind

For Real Bob Franke

You Are Not God Emma's Revolution Folk Now (Mar 2025)

Like I Used to Do Susie Burke & David Surette Waiting for the Sun 2015 Susie Burke

Hull's Reel Airdance Cloud Nine 2006 Great Meadow Music

When I'm Gone Jud Caswell The Homebound Hooligans

Thanksgiving Eve Bob Franke The Heart Of The Flower

10.26.25

title artist album

Three Little Birds Kate Rusby Hand Me Down

The Witch Of Lake Champlain Banjo Dan Mystries & Memories

Witch of the West-Mer-Lands Archie Fisher The Man with a Rhyme

Who Were the Witches Purly Gates Songs For a Healthy World

Silver Lining Larry & Joe Manos Panamericanos

The Halloween Parade Jack Hardy Passing

Bienvenue Le Vent du Nord Voisinages

Hallowe'en Jean Redpath Leaving the Land

I Can't Help But Wonder (Where I'm Bound) [Feat. Tom Paxton, Della Mae] Tom Paxton Bluegrass Sing Paxton

Back In The Goodle Days John Hartford Aereo-Plain

In Tall Buildings Ana Egge White Tiger

06 The Kind Words 2 Cosy Sheridan, Charlie Koch The Breathing Room

Bachelor's Hall Bruce Molsky Long Journey Home

In Studio Visit With Maia Sharp

Daddy's Little Pumpkin John Prine The Missing Years

Margery Grey Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen A Sense Of Place

Shut De Do Tim & Mollie O'Brien Remember Me

Ghosts Various Signature Sounds 10th Anniversary Disc 2

Pumpkintown Christopher Smith Gravedigger's Boy

Baptist Pumpkin Farm Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

Jersey Crows Decatur Creeks Rising

The Witch Kaia Kater Recorded at NHPR

Halloween Hornpipe Skip Gorman Hallowe'en Hornpipe

Dead Egyptian Blues Michael P. Smith Love Letter On A Fish - Live At Tales From The Tavern Too

Lilac and the Apple Kate Wolf Sing Out -

This Haunted House (Featuring Eilen Jewell) Butcher Holler Eilen Jewell Presents A Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Ghosts Dan & Faith Who We Are

The Spell Of The Lilac Bloom (Featuring Joey Landreth) Ruth Moody Wanderer

Pacing the Cage Bruce Cockburn Slice O Life - Live Solo