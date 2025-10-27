October Folk Show Playlists
The Folk Show airs on Sundays from 7 to 10 pm on NHPR and Vermont Public, with an encore on Fridays from 9 to midnight on NHPR.
Streaming at nhpr.org during the week.
Hosted by Kate McNally
10.5.25
title artist album label
Bright Morning Star Peter Amidon & Mary Alice Amidon A Living Tradition: Selections from Folk-Legacy Records 2019 Folk-Legacy Records
Calling All The Children Home (Live At The Barns Of Wolf Trap / 1990 & 1991) John McCutcheon Live At Wolf Trap 1991 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc.
This Campfire Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon Together 2023 Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon
He Was a Friend of Mine Eric von Schmidt & Rolf Cahn Rolf Cahn and Eric Von Schmidt 2004 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
A Flea And A Fly In A Flue Cathy Fink Grandma Slid Down The Mountain 1984 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc.
Hey Bartender, There's a Big Bug in My Beer Warner Williams & Eddie Pennington Classic Piedmont Blues from Smithsonian Folkways 2017 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
There Ain't No Bugs On Me David Grisman & Jerry Garcia Not for Kids Only 1993 Acoustic Disc
Why Does the Sun Shine? (The Sun Is a Mass of Incandescent Gas) [Live] They Might Be Giants Why Does the Sun Shine - EP 1994 Elektra Records
Nacl (Sodium Chloride) [feat. Chaim Tannenbaum] Kate & Anna McGarrigle The McGarrigle Hour 1998 Hannibal Records. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company.
The Suit Jerry Douglas Lookout for Hope 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company
The Long Black Veil The Chieftains & Mick Jagger Long Black Veil BMG Music
Something In the Air / But It's Not On the Airwaves Erik Balkey with Chris Chandler Sanctuary Road Hudson Harding
Often as the Autumn Kaia Kater Strange Medicine 2024 Kaia Kater/Free Dirt Records
Ode to Martin Luther King Mason Brown When Humans Walked the Earth 2008 Round Shining Music
Ezekiel Saw a Wheel Roger McGuinn 22 Timeless Tracks from the Folk Den Project 2008 April First Productions
Live a-Humble Ian & Sylvia Greatest Hits Ian and Sylvia
I've Always Been a Rambler Molly Tuttle Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention 2025 Appalseed Productions
Killing the Blues Shawn Colvin Cover Girl 1994 SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
When Fall Comes to New England Cheryl Wheeler Different Stripe 2002 Philo Records
Barroom Girls (Live Radio) Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg 2016 Acony Records
In the Pines (feat. Byron Isaacs, Teresa Williams, Larry Campbell & Justin Guip) Happy Traum Just for the Love of It 2015 Happy Traum
This Little Light of Mine Odetta Freedom is a Constant Struggle
My Back Pages Bob Dylan Another Side of Bob Dylan Originally Released 1964 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.
Child's Song (Live) Tom Rush Celebrates 50 Years of Music (Live) 2013 Appleseed Recordings
Run, Sister Run The Sevens Groove Grass Newgrange
Give Us Back Our Water John Gorka Give Us Back Our Water - Single 2014 Red House Records
Brothers In Arms Joan Baez Recently 2017 Joan Baez., Under exclusive license to New Razor & Tie Enterprises LLC d/b/a Razor & Tie Recordings. Distributed by Concord Music Group, Inc.
Let That Liar Alone (feat. Tom Rozum, Patrick Sauber, Harley Eblen & Andrew Conklin) Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands The Hazel and Alice Sessions 2016 Laurie Lewis
Bones T Sisters Kindred Lines 2014 Spruce & Maple Music
Redemption Song Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend - The Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers This Compilation 2002 The Island Def Jam Music Group
The Shiny Penny Flynn Cohen Mellow Yell 2025 Deadstring Music
Are You Happy Now? (feat. Richard Shindell) Laurie MacAllister The Lies the Poets Tell 2018 Laurie MacAllister
In Gratitude I Sing Sarah McQuaid The Plum Tree and the Rose 2012 Sarah McQuaid
Lay Lay Adam Ezra Recorded at NHPR Adam Ezra
Will Your House Be Blessed? Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem Some Bright Morning 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings
Blessed Be the Nation Studs Terkel Where Have All the Flowers Gone: The Songs of Pete Seeger 1998 Appleseed
If I Had a Hammer The Lonely Heartstring Band Deep Waters 2016 Down The Road
All Apologies The Clements Brothers Dandelion Breeze 2023 Plow Man Records
Gray Bob's Set: Gray Bob/Cutty's Wedding/Loch Carron/Gray Bob The Tannahill Weavers Capernaum 2006 Green Linnet
Mercy Cris WIlliamson Real Deal 2005 Wolf Moon Records
The Great Depression Willi Carlisle Critterland 2023 Willi Carlisle under exclusive license to Signature Sounds Recordings
Evangelina (Live) Darrell Scott Jaroso (Live) 2020 Full Light Records / Soundly Music
Another Time and Place Dave Van Ronk Fast Folk: A Community of Singers and Songwriters 2002 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
My Country 'Tis of Thee Eric von Schmidt 2nd Right, 3rd Row 2003 The Tomato Music Works Ltd.
10.12.25
title artist album label
Shout Lulu Tim O'Brien Cup of Sugar 2023 Howdy Skies Records
No Time To Cry John Gorka unentitled 2025 Red House Records
Taking My Power Back Sara Trunzo Taking My Power Back - Single 2023 Country & Northeastern
Yeah Buddy Susie Burke & David Surette Waiting for the Sun 2015 Susie Burke
Rocky Road to Dinah's House Becky Buller Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention 2025 Appalseed Productions
If I Were a Carpenter Jonathan Edwards Epilogue: A Tribute to John Duffey 2018 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Philosopher's Waltz Ponyfolk The Woods Have Shown Us 2025 Hestehus Records
Speed of the Sound of Loneliness Nanci Griffith Other Voices, Other Rooms 1993 Elektra Entertainmendfor the United States and WEA International for the world outside of the United States.
June Appal Mac Benford and Rhys Jones
Dear Mr. President Pete Seeger The Almanac Singers Original Folk Vol. 1 2013 Vantage Music
Ridin' Down the Canyon Ian Tyson Boots too Big to Fill: Tribute to Gene Autry
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Illrd Tyme Out Bluegrass Special 2010 Rounder Records
The Ghost of Alice (feat. Darol Anger) Alice Di Micele Reverse the Flow 2025 Alice Otter Music
Wide Open Spaces Art Thieme Get Folked-Live at Charlotte's Web
Fleur radieuse Le Vent du Nord Voisinages 2025 La Compagnie du Nord
The Hummingbird (Live) Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott We're Usually a Lot Better Than This (Live) 2012 Full Light Records
Hummingbird Highway Dar Williams Hummingbird Highway 2025 Dar Williams under exclusive license to Righteous Babe Records. Powered by Invasion Merch.
Look to the Moon Patty & Craig Look to the Moon 2025 Craig Siemsen, Patty Stevenson
Cuckoo John McCutcheon Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention 2025 Appalseed Productions
Louder Than Guns Friction Farm Louder Than Guns - Single 2022 Friction Farm Music
The Fiddle & the Bow Joel Mabus The Joel Mabus Omnibus 2008 Fossil Records
The Last Bough Kyle Carey The Last Bough 2025 Kyle Carey
A Dying Cub Fan's Last Request Steve Goodman Affordable Art 1988 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Homesick, Lonesome and Forlorn Mr. Bill You Can't Bit The Hog 2025 Purple Fern Records
Across the Great Divide Kate Wolf Back Roads Kate Wolf
My Love, I Miss Her So/Erin's Fancy David Surette Trip to Kemper Madrina Music
Deep Ellum Blues Kieron Means Kieron Means Kieron Means
The Two Sisters Ed Trickett & Sara Grey Sara Grey with Ed Trickett 1970 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. Originally released on Folk-Legacy Records.
Summer's End John Prine The Tree of Forgiveness 2018 Oh Boy Records
Everybody's Cryin' Mercy Brother Sun Some Part of the Truth 2013 Brother Sun
High On A Mountain Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer & Chao Tian FROM CHINA TO APPALACHIA 2024 Community Music, Inc.
Paper Flowers Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius Paper Flowers 2025 Tim O'Brien, Jan Fabricius, Howdy Skies Records
Isabella David Surette Return to Kemper 2012 David Surette
Big Papi David Surette Single Madrina Music
Julianna David Surette Northern Roots 2005 Madrina Music
Last Days of Summer Lucy Kaplansky Last Days of Summer Lucy Kaplansky
Are You Out There Dar Williams Recorded at Tupelo Music Hall for NHPR Dar Williams
Tear My Stillhouse Down (Home Demo) Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg 2016 Acony Records
Tear Down the House The Avett Brothers The Second Gleam 2008 Ramseur Records
They Don't Do That No More Dave Gunning Lift 2015 Wee House of Music
Beulah Land Greg Brown, Garnet Rogers, Pete Heitzman and Karen Savoca Live at the Black Sheep Greg Brown, Garnet Rogers, Pete Heitzman and Karen Savoca
Bid You Goodnight Peter and Alice Amadon Peter and Alice Amadon Peter and Alice Amadon
Hear those Trumpets Blow Susie Burke Madrina Music
10.19.25
title artist album label
Sing People Sing Emma's Revolution Now
For No One Maura O'Connell A Real Life Story
Somos El Barco (we Are The Boat) Various Sowing The Seeds - The 10th Anniversary
I Am a Patriot (Live) Jackson Browne !Released! The Human Rights Concerts - A Conspiracy of Hope (Live From New Jersey/1986)
Invasion Of The Money Snatchers Bob Franke Camp Cuisine Tapes: Music From The Kerrville Campgrounds
Prepare For Invasion Jim Post Gathering At The Earl Of Old Town
OctoberWinds
Folk Show Montage
House Carpenter Jake Blount Long Journey Home
The Great Storm Is Over Bob Franke Christine Lavin Presents: Follow That Road
Mourning Dove Waltz Lizzie No Halfsies
My Next Drink Bob Franke Waterbug Anthology Nine
Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle) Hayes Carll We're Only Human
Elizabeth Franke Bob Franke 1979 to the Final Concert with Greg Brown
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Peggy Seeger & Friends Three Score And Ten (Disc 2)
Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius in the Studio
Hard Love Bob Franke The Heart Of The Flower
The Great Divide (Single Version) Jud Caswell The Great Divide (Single Version) [Single Version]
Walking On A Wire Catie Curtis Hello, Stranger
Where Rainbows Never Die (feat. Mindy Smith & Maia Sharp) Fancy Hagood American Spirit: The Last Drag
Broken Truth Tim Grimm Bones Of Trees
The Emperor Is Naked Today Various Sowing The Seeds - The 10th Anniversary
There's A Light Beyond These Woods (Mary Margaret) Nanci Griffith Lone Star State Of Mind
For Real Bob Franke
You Are Not God Emma's Revolution Folk Now (Mar 2025)
Like I Used to Do Susie Burke & David Surette Waiting for the Sun 2015 Susie Burke
Hull's Reel Airdance Cloud Nine 2006 Great Meadow Music
When I'm Gone Jud Caswell The Homebound Hooligans
Thanksgiving Eve Bob Franke The Heart Of The Flower
10.26.25
title artist album
Three Little Birds Kate Rusby Hand Me Down
The Witch Of Lake Champlain Banjo Dan Mystries & Memories
Witch of the West-Mer-Lands Archie Fisher The Man with a Rhyme
Who Were the Witches Purly Gates Songs For a Healthy World
Silver Lining Larry & Joe Manos Panamericanos
The Halloween Parade Jack Hardy Passing
Bienvenue Le Vent du Nord Voisinages
Hallowe'en Jean Redpath Leaving the Land
I Can't Help But Wonder (Where I'm Bound) [Feat. Tom Paxton, Della Mae] Tom Paxton Bluegrass Sing Paxton
Back In The Goodle Days John Hartford Aereo-Plain
In Tall Buildings Ana Egge White Tiger
06 The Kind Words 2 Cosy Sheridan, Charlie Koch The Breathing Room
Bachelor's Hall Bruce Molsky Long Journey Home
In Studio Visit With Maia Sharp
Daddy's Little Pumpkin John Prine The Missing Years
Margery Grey Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen A Sense Of Place
Shut De Do Tim & Mollie O'Brien Remember Me
Ghosts Various Signature Sounds 10th Anniversary Disc 2
Pumpkintown Christopher Smith Gravedigger's Boy
Baptist Pumpkin Farm Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart
Jersey Crows Decatur Creeks Rising
The Witch Kaia Kater Recorded at NHPR
Halloween Hornpipe Skip Gorman Hallowe'en Hornpipe
Dead Egyptian Blues Michael P. Smith Love Letter On A Fish - Live At Tales From The Tavern Too
Lilac and the Apple Kate Wolf Sing Out -
This Haunted House (Featuring Eilen Jewell) Butcher Holler Eilen Jewell Presents A Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Ghosts Dan & Faith Who We Are
The Spell Of The Lilac Bloom (Featuring Joey Landreth) Ruth Moody Wanderer
Pacing the Cage Bruce Cockburn Slice O Life - Live Solo