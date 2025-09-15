Recent Folk Show Playlists

8/3/25

The Folk Show

Host, Kate McNally; Sundays 7 to 10 pm/encore Fridays from 9 to midnight

nhpr.org

Song,Artist,Album,Label

Oh No!,Four Bitchin' Babes,Recorded at NHPR,Four Bitchin' Babes

Queen of the Silver Dollar,Sarah Jarosz & Black Prairie,"Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute To the Songs of Shel Silverstein","This Compilation 2010 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

Bigger Than in Between,Sam Robbins,Recorded at NHPR,Sam Robbins

Old Ties & Companions,Mandolin Orange,Recorded at NHPR,Mandolin Orange

My Fence and My Neighbor,Cosy Sheridan,Recorded at NHPR,Cosy Sheridan

Johnny's Garden,Ana Egge,Lazy Days, 2007 Grace/Parkinsong

Just Keep Waiting Till the Good Times Come,The Piedmont Melody Makers,Wonderful World Outside, 2016 The Piedmont Melody Makers

Tender Mercies,Eliza Gilkyson,Your Town Tonight, 2007 Red House Records

The Old Woman (occitane song),Windborne,Recorded at NHPR,Windborne

Velvet Elvis,Aztec Two-Step,The Persecution & Restoration of Aztec Two-Step (An Anthology), 2016 Aztec Two-Step

From Galway to Graceland (Live),Richard Thompson Band,Two Letter Words (Live 1994), 1996 Beeswing Records

Elvis Imitators (Live),Steve Goodman,Steve Goodman Anthology, 1994 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Can't Stop Falling in Love,Arlo Guthrie,In Times Like These,Rising Son Records

Aura Lee,John Hartford,Songs of the Civil War, 1991 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.

This Guitar Is for Sale,John Prine,"Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute to the Songs of Shel Silverstein","This Compilation 2010 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

Loretta,The Stray Birds,Echo Sessions - EP, 2013 The Stray Birds

The Boxer (Live),Simon & Garfunkel,The Concert In Central Park (Live), 1982 Sony Music Entertainment

The Giving Tree,Nanci Griffith,"Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute to the Songs of Shel Silverstein","This Compilation 2010 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Live],Shawn Colvin,Cover Girl, 1994 SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

Alma,Tom Lehrer,That Was the Year That Was, 1965 Needlejuice Records

Clementine,Tom Lehrer,An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer, 1959 Needlejuice Records

The Elements,Tom Lehrer,An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer, 1959 Needlejuice Records

Farther Along,Chaim Tannenbaum,Chaim Tannenbaum, 2016 StorySound Records

Man in Black,Johnny Cash,The Essential Johnny Cash, This compilation (P) 2002 Sony Music Entertainment

Drunk on June,Daisy O'Connor,Lightchasers, 2017 Daisy O'Connor Music

Me and Bobby McGee,Kris Kristofferson,The Essential Kris Kristofferson, This compilation (P) 2004 Sony Music Entertainment

Everyone Belongs,Wendy Keith,Recorded at NHPR,Wendy Keith

On the Road Again,Tom Rush,"The Very Best of Tom Rush: No Regrets, 1962-1999"," Originally Released 1962 LyCornu, 1963 Courtesy of Fantasy, Inc., 1965, 1966, 1968, Produced Under License From Elektra Entertainment Group, 1970 Sony Music Entertainment Inc., (P) 1982, 1984 Night Light Recordings, (P) 1972, 1974, 1999 Sony Music En"

The Persecution and Restoration of Dean Moriarty (On the Road),Aztec Two-Step,Aztec Two-Step," 1975 Elektra Records. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company."

Going Down the Road Feelin' Bad,Dom Flemons,Black Cowboys, 2018 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

"Medley: Sixteen Tons / Hit the Road, Jack",Schooner Fare,The First Ten Years, 1990 Outer Green Music Company

Rocky Road to Dublin,Jud Caswell,Hometown Hooligans,Jud Caswell

Rex's Blues,Guy Clark,The Dark," 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

Who Am I Foolin'?,Cheryl Wheeler,Sylvia Hotel, 1999 Philo

Still Here,Emma's Revolution,Now,Emma's Revolution

Now is the Cool of the Day,Annie Patterson,Meet Me by the Moonlight, 2006 Annie Patterson

Bittersweet,Alice Gerrard,Bittersweet, 2013 Spruce and Maple Music

500 Miles,"Peter, Paul & Mary",Around the Campfire, 1998 Warner Records Inc.

Walkin' in the Wilderness,Bob Franke,The Desert Questions, 2017 Telephone Pole Records

Wade In the Water,Ella Jenkins,African-American Folk Rhythms, 1998 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You,Fretbenders,Long Overdue, 2022 Diane Kordas

Champagne Charlie,Leon Redbone,Champagne Charlie, 1978 Warner Records Inc.

Scrapin' the Barrel,Josh Graves & Rob Ickes,The Great Dobro Sessions,This Compilation 1994 Sugar Hill Records

Swing on a Star,Dave Van Ronk,Dave Van Ronk Presents Peter and the Wolf, 2022 FLi Records

The Road,Bill Morrissey & Greg Brown,Friend of Mine," 1993 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

8/10/25

Rolling Down to Old Maui,Stan Rogers,Between the Breaks Live!, 2012 Borealis Records & Fogarty's Cove Music

Northwest Passage/,Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy,Golden,Black Isles

"Changes, (Live'68)",Phil Ochs,There and Now: Live in Vancouver 1968,Phil Ochs

The Mountain,Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer,Tanglewood Tree, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings

Connected/,Darryl Purpose/,Connected/,Darryl Purpose

Deeper Well (Live),The Wailin' Jennys,Live at The Mauch Chunk Opera House, 2009 Red House Records

Dig A Little Deeper (In The Well),Billy Strings,Me / And / Dad," 2022 Billy Strings, LLC., Under exclusive license to Rounder Records. Distributed by Concord."

"Backdraft (You Light It, You Fight It)",Balsam Range,Five, 2014 Mountain Home Music Company

Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound/,The Spain Brothers/,Recorded at NHPR/,Spain Brothers

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles),Screaming Orphans,Taproom, 2017 Screaming Orphans

Roseville Fair/,Bill Staines/,Recorded at The Folkway/,Bill Staines

Ol' Cook Pot,The Henry Girls,December Moon, 2011 The Henry Girls

Elephant (edited),Jason Isbell,Southeastern, 2013 Southeastern Records

Years,Sierra Ferrell,"Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson"," 2022 Easy Eye Sound, Distributed by Concord."

It's Better Than That,Lou & Peter Berryman,"What, Again?!", 1993 Cornbelt Recording

Jack of Diamonds (feat. Reed Stutz),Hilary Hawke,LilyGild (feat. Reed Stutz), 2022 Pickin' Chicken Records

Barbed Wire Boys,Claire Lynch,Whatcha Gonna Do," 2009 Rounder Records., Distributed by Concord."

If I Wrote You (Acoustic Revisited Version),Dar Williams & Gary Louris,Many Great Companions," 2010 Razor & Tie Recordings., Marketed by Razor & Tie Recordings. Distributed by Concord Music Group, Inc."

Lincoln on the Streets of New York,Ina May Wool,Rewrite the Ending, 2021 Ina May Wool

Sticks That Made Thunder,The SteelDrivers,The SteelDrivers," 2008 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

Crayola Doesn't Make a Color for Your Eyes,Kristin Andreassen,Kiss Me Hello, 2007 Yellowcar Music

Things in Life,Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge,Mount Royal, 2017 Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge/Free Dirt Records

Beyond Meaning,Watchhouse,Rituals, 2025 Tiptoe Tiger Music marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers

Crooked Tree,Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway,Crooked Tree," 2022 Molly Tuttle, under exclusive license to Nonesuch Records Inc."

Buckets of Rain/,Kate McDonnell/,Folk Now!,Hudson Harding

On Horseback,Eileen Ivers,Joyful Noise Celtic Favorites from Green Linnet Vol. 1, 2006 Green Linnet

'The Song That Made Hank Williams Dance',Peter Rowan,Calling You From My Mountain, 2022 Rebel Records Llc

I Feel The Blues Moving In,Slaid Cleaves,Broke Down," 2000 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

Bury Me Beneath the Willow,Chris Thile & Michael Daves,Sleep With One Eye Open, 2011 Nonesuch Records Inc. for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States.

My Name Is George,Dan & Faith,Who We Are, 2024 Wanderlust Music

Wheel of Life,Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands,O California!, 2025 Laurie Lewis

We're Going Camping Tonight,Volkert Volkersz,It's Cocoa Time! : Songs from the Seasons with Opa Volkert, 2025 Volksong

If I Had a Hammer,Ruthie Foster,Let It Burn, 2011 Blue Corn Music

The Times They Are A-Changin',bryan Titus,The Times They Are A-Changin' - Single, 2025 Bigger Beast Records

Handsome Molly/,The Onlies,Long Before Light/,The Onlies

Co Fa,Tattoo,I Was Wrong and You Were Right, 2015 Tattoo

Liberty and Justice for All,Tom Smith,Planting in a Drought, 2020 Peabody Hill Publishing

Guacmaster,The Faux Paws,Guacmaster - Single, 2021 Great Bear Records

Take the Time,Heather Pierson,Lines and Spaces, 2019 Heather Pierson

I Wish It Would Rain,Nanci Griffith,The Complete MCA Studio Recordings: Nanci Griffith,"This Compilation 2003 MCA Nashville, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc."

When My Story Ends,The Mammals,Sunshiner, 2018 Humble Abode Music

When I Go,Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer,When I Go, 1998 Tracy Grammer Music

8/17/.25

"Turn Your Radio On, Pt. 1",John Hartford,Aereo-Plain," 1971 Warner Records Inc. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company."

Shower the People (Live),James Taylor,One Man Band (Live)," 2007 James Taylor. Under exclusive license to Concord Music Group, Inc. as successor to StarCon, LLC d/b/a Hear Music"

The Times They Are A-Changin',Bob Dylan,Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits," Originally Released 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966 Sony Music Entertainment Inc."

Man Gave Names to All the Animals,Tim Obrien,Red On Blonde," 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

Bob Dylan's Dream,Andy Cohen,Tryin' to Get Home," 2020 Earwig Music Company, Inc."

Feel What Our Hearts Feel/,Darryl Purpose/,Connected/,Darryl Purpose

The Lakes of Pontchartrain,Paul Brady,The Missing Liberty Tapes, 2001 The Last Music Company

A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall (Live),Pete Seeger,Live In '65, 2009 Appleseed

The Great Depression,Willi Carlisle,Critterland, 2023 Willi Carlisle under exclusive license to Signature Sounds Recordings

Hope/,Tret Fure/,single,Tret Fure

O the Wind and Rain,Peggy Seeger,Bring Me Home, 2008 Appleseed

Fishing with Bill,Bill Morrissey & Greg Brown,Friend of Mine," 1993 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

In-Studio Performance: Brendan Cleary,,,

One I Love,Judy Collins,Dear Jean: Artists Celebrate Jean Ritchie, 2014 Jean Ritchie Trust

If I Were a Carpenter,Jonathan Edwards,Epilogue: A Tribute to John Duffey, 2018 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Down in the Valley/,Justin Townes Earle/,Coal Country Music/,

Green Fields of America,Eileen Ivers,Beyond the Bog Road, 2014 Eileen Ivers

Slim and The Devil,Willie Watson,Willie Watson, 2024 Little Operation Records and More marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers

Child of the Great Lakes,The Faux Paws,The Faux Paws, 2021 Great Bear Records

Travelin' Man (Live At The American Legion Post 82),Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton,Live At The Legion," 2025 Billy Strings LLC, under exclusive license to Reprise Records"

Deep Water,Amy Helm,Didn't It Rain," 2015 Entertainment One U.S., LP"

Windows of Halifax,Steve Poltz,Shine On, 2019 Red House Records

Wedding Bells / Let's Turn Back the Years (feat. Lucinda Williams),John Prine,In Spite Of Ourselves, 1999 Oh Boy Records

Satellites,Richard Shindell,Careless, 2016 Amalgamated Balladry

Dream Cafe,Greg Brown,Dream Cafe, 1992 Red House Records

Java Jive/,Jim Kweskin/,Lives Again/,Mountain Railroad Music

Lipstick on a Coffee Cup,Braden Gates,Kitchen Days, 2020 Borealis Records

Second Cup of Coffee,David Mallett,The Horse I Rode in On, 2015 David Mallett

Silver Lining,Larry & Joe,Manos Panamericanos, 2025 Larry & Joe

The Blue Train,Bluegrass Gospel Project,Wander On, 2005 Bluegrass Gospel Project

I-89,I'm With Her,See You Around," 2018 I'm With Her, LLC., Under exclusive license to Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

8/24/25

Ameriquois,Le Vent Du Nord,20 printemps, 2021 Productions Le Vent Du Nord

Another New York Afternoon,Christine Lavin,Drum School Dropout, 2025 Christine Lavin

Rolling Stone Refugee,The Mammals,Rolling Stone Refugee - Single, 2025 Humble Abode Music

A Folksinger Earns Every Dime,David Buskin And Co.,Big Times in a Small Town - The Vineyard Tapes, 1993 Philo

The Jewel of Paris,Nathan Rogers,The Gauntlet, 2009 Nathan Rogers

"Don't Think Twice, It's Alright (Live At The American Legion Post 82)",Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton,Live At The Legion," 2025 Billy Strings LLC, under exclusive license to Reprise Records"

Fair and Tender Ladies,Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands,O California!, 2025 Laurie Lewis

This Land Is Your Land,The Avett Brothers,This Land Is Your Land - Single," 2020 The Avett Brothers (by special arrangement with American Recordings, LLC)., Under exclusive license to Loma Vista Recordings. Distributed by Concord."

The Season for Departure/,Alouette Iselin/,Rolling Crones/,Rolling Crones

I Know Stuff (feat. Tom Paxton),C. Daniel Boling,IT MATTERS, 2025 C. Daniel Boling Perfectly Stable Music (ASCAP)

In the Usa,Tim Grimm,Bones of Trees, 2025 Tim Grimm

Ride to Robert's,Jason Isbell,Foxes in the Snow, 2025 Southeastern Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers

All the Good Times Are Past and Gone,Gillian Welch & David Rawlings,All the Good Times, 2020 Acony Records

Hard Times Are Far Behind,Max Wareham,DAGGOMIT!, 2025 Max Wareham

Like Jesus Would,Crys Matthews,Reclamation, 2025 Crys Matthews

Here's the Rain/,Cosy Sheridan/,single,Cosy Sheridan

Sailin' Shoes (Live),Alice Howe & Freebo,Alice Howe & Freebo (Live), 2025 Know Howe Music & Bassline Music

Too Old to Die Young,John McCutcheon,Field of Stars," 2025 Appalseed Productions, Inc."

Fine Times at Our House,Kaia Kater,Nine Pin, 2016 Kingswood Records

Black Jack Davy,Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen,The Song Train, 2010 Harvey Reid

Delicate Balance,Josh White Jr.,Delicate Balance, 2006 Silverwolf

Motherlode,Dick Pinney,Get Folked,Mountain Railroad

Woodland Dream/,"Dick Nevell, Lui Collins...",single,Dick Nevell

Same Little Heart,Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms,Gold In Your Pocket, 2024 Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms/Free Dirt Records

The Banks of the Miramichi,Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves,Hurricane Clarice, 2022 Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves/Free Dirt Records

Safety's Sake/,Harmony Sisters/,The Early Years/,Harmony Sound

These Songs,Della Mae,Family Reunion, 2021 Della Mae / Soundly Music

Further and Further Away,Cheryl Wheeler,Big Times in a Small Town - The Vineyard Tapes, 1993 Philo

Walk the Way the Wind Blows,Hot Rize,Top of the Hill Bluegrass - The Sugar Hill Collection,"This Compilation 1995 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

Josephine,Brandi Carlile,The Story, 2007 SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Conway,Solas,Shamrock City, 2013 Solas

Forty-Five Years/,The Brigadoons/,25th Anniversary Reunion,Brigadoons

For a Song,Laurie MacAllister,The Lies the Poets Tell, 2018 Laurie MacAllister

Add Me,Chumbawamba,The Boy Bands Have Won,"A Republic Records Release; 2008 Chumbawamba, under exclusive license to Universal Records, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc."

"Love Bravely, Elizabeth",Bob Franke,The Desert Questions, 2017 Telephone Pole Records

Bright Wings,The Bright Wings Chorus,Signs and Wonders, 2013 Brendan Taaffe

Tonight I Wish I Was in Texas,Aztec Two-Step,Days of Horses, 2004 Rex Fowler & Neal Shulman

Greenback Dollar,The Kingston Trio,The Capitol Collector's Series: The Kingston Trio,"This Compilation 1995 Capitol Records, LLC"

Leaving Lake Morey,Brendan Carey Block,Brendan Carey Block, 2013 Brendan Carey Block

Red Rocking Chair,Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem,Gambling Eden, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings

The President Sang Amazing Grace,Zoe Mulford,Small Brown Birds, 2017 Zoe Mulford

Both Sides Now,Cindy Kallet,Ride in the Light, 2025 Sleepy Creek Music

Second Effort/,Garnet Rogers/,Recorded at NHPR/,Garnet Rogers

8/31/25

75 Septembers,Cheryl Wheeler,Different Stripe, 2002 Philo Records

Workin' In Corners,Nanci Griffith,Working In Corners," 2023 Craft Recordings., Distributed by Concord."

Pete's Slide Guitar,Wendy Keith,It's About Time, 2020 Wendy Keith

Everybody's Working for the Man Again... (feat. Fats Kaplin),Kieran Kane & Kevin Welch,You Can't Save Everybody, 2004 Dead Reckoning Records

Song for John Hartford,Chatham County Line,Chatham County Line, 2009 Yep Roc Records

Morning Bugle,Sam Bush,Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, 2022 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

In Tall Buildings,John Hartford,"John Hartford: Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly - A John Hartford Anthology", 1992 Flying Fish

Thirteen Years,Tim Grimm & The Family Band,A Stranger in This Time, 2017 Tim Grimm / Cavalier Music Management

Barroom Girls,Gillian Welch,Revival, 1996 Acony Records

Good in the Kitchen,The Green Sisters,Blink of an Eye, 2020 Bitzen Music

Santiago,John McCutcheon & Walt Michael,"Step by Step: Hammer Dulcimer Duets, Trios, and Quartets"," 1986 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow,Blue Highway,Bluegrass Special, 2010 Rounder Records

Workin's Too Hard,Rayna Gellert,Workin's Too Hard, 2017 StorySound Records

Working Poor,David Francey,Torn Screen Door, 1999 David Francey (SOCAN)

Workin' For the MTA,Justin Townes Earle,Harlem River Blues, 2010 Bloodshot Records

Clothes Line Saga,Maggie Roche & Suzzy Roche,A Nod to Bob (An Artists' Tribute to Bob Dylan On His 60th Birthday), 2001 Red House Records

Bread & Roses,Pat Humphries,Hands, 2001 2001 Appleseed Recordings

Go to Work On Monday,Si Kahn,Thanksgiving, 2007 Strictly Country Records

Workin' For a Livin',Chuck Hall,The Long Way Home, 2025 Chuck Hall

The White Collar Holler,Stan Rogers,Between The Breaks Live!, 1979 Fogarty's Cove Music

The Worker's Song/,Jud Caswell/,The Hometown Hooligans/,Jud Caswell

I'm Working On a Building (Live),Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys,"Live Recordings 1956-1969: Off the Record, Vol. 1", 1993 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Dear Boss,Mike Cross,Best of the Funny Stuff (Creme de la Cross)," 1994 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

Our Life Is More Than Our Work,Charlie King,Two Good Arms, 1992 Vaguely Reminiscent Sounds

Working Girl Blues,Hazel Dickens,A Few Old Memories," 1987 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

I've Been Working On the Railroad,Pete Seeger,"American Favorite Ballads, Vol. 1", 2002 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

No Irish Need Apply,Pete Seeger,"American Favorite Ballads, Vols. 1-5", 2009 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Angeline the Baker,Crooked Still,Hop High, 2004 Crooked Still Records

The Butcher Boy,Tommy Makem,Songbag, 1999 Red Biddy Records

Millworker,James Taylor,Flag, 1979 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.

Small Town On the River (Re-Recorded),Bill Morrissey,Bill Morrissey (Re-Recorded)," 1991 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."

Aragon Mill,Rosalie Sorrels,The Long Memory, 1996 Red House Records

Sourdough-The Miner's Song/,Bill Staines/,"Philo so Far, the 20th Anniversary Folk Sampler/",Philo

Work Life out to Keep Life In,Martin Carthy,Essential, 2011 Topic Records Ltd.

These Hands,Brother Sun,Some Part of the Truth, 2013 Brother Sun

The Hobo Song (Live),Old & In the Way,Live at the Boarding House: The Complete Shows, 2013 Acoustic Disc

Brother Can You Spare a Dime,Jorma Kaukonen,Ain't in No Hurry, 2015 Red House Records

Grandma's Hands,Tim O'Brien,Where the River Meets the Road, 2017 Howdy Skies Records

The Tramp,Cisco Houston,Don't Mourn-Organize! - Songs of Labor Songwriter Joe Hill, 1990 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Joe Hill (Live),Joan Baez,The Best of Joan Baez," 1997 Vanguard Records, a Welk Music Group Company"

Dimming of the Day,Richard Thompson & Linda Thompson,The Best of Richard and Linda Thompson: The Island Record Years,This Compilation 2000 Universal Island Records Ltd. A Universal Music Company.

September:

NHPR Folk Show Playist

9/7/25

Host, Kate McNally

Sundays from 7 to 10 pm; Encore Fridays 9 to midnight

nhpr.org

The Bravest,Tom Paxton,Looking for the Moon, 2002 2002 Appleseed Recordings

Anyway,Suzzy & Maggie Roche,Zero Church, 2001 Red House Records

Cracks in the Sky,Wendy Keith,It's About Time, 2020 Wendy Keith

A Time To Decide,Chuck Pyle,Big Times in a Small Town - The Vineyard Tapes, 1993 Philo

I'm On Fire/,Tori Amos/,VH1 Crossroads/,Tori Amos

My Hometown,"Kallet, Epstein and Cicone",Only Human, 1993 Overall Music

The Ghost of Tom Joad,Martyn Joseph,Tires Rushing by in the Rain, 2013 Pipe Records Ltd

Reason to Believe,The Henry Girls,Louder Than Words, 2014 Beste! Unterhaltung

Pay Me My Money Down,Bruce Springsteen,We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (American Land Edition), 2006 Bruce Springsteen

Wayfaring Stranger,Bob and Sarah Amos,Ever Onward, 2023 Bob and Sarah Amos

Me and Robbie Ehrenberg/,Darryl Purpose/,Connected/,Darryl Purpose

One of the Boys,Christine Lavin,FolkZinger, 2005 2005 Appleseed Recordings

Take Me Out to the Ballgame (Studio Cut),Steve Goodman,Steve Goodman Anthology, 1994 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Best Medicine,The Stray Birds,Best Medicine, 2014 Yep Roc Records

Stacey in Her Wedding Gown/,Maya DiVitry/,Recorded at NHPR/,Maya Divitry

Sheep in the Meadow/,"Malcolm, Dalglish/",Pleasure/,Oolitic Music

Guantanamera,Pete Seeger,Headlines & Footnotes: A Collection of Topical Songs, 1999 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Apples and Cheese,Tom Smith,Apples & Cheese, 2021 Peabody Hill Publishing

Mussels in the Corner,"Gordon Bok, Anne Dodson, Cindy Kallet, Will Brown & Matt Szostak",Apples in the Basket, 2005 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

White Winos,Loudon Wainwright III,Last Man On Earth, 2001 Red House Records

Guilty,Randy Newman,Good Old Boys, 2005 Warner Records Inc. Manufactured and Marketed by Warner Strategic Marketing

Hibernian Rhapsody,De Dannan,Hibernian Rhapsody, 1996 Shanachie

Rocket Man,Mile Twelve,Rocket Man - Single, 2018 Mile Twelve

No Ordinary Love,Julie Snow,No Ordinary Love, 2016 Julie Snow

Aint No Ash (Walt Aldrich)/,Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy/,Golden,Black Isle Music

Western Highway,Terry Landis/,Barefoot Through the Music,Terry Landis

Everything's Fine Right Now,Lui Collins,Made in New England, 2011 Lui Collins

Glory Road,Tom Rush,"Gardens Old, Flowers New", 2024 Appleseed

The Bramble and the Rose,Mary McCaslin & Jim Ringer,The Bramble & the Rose, 2000 Philo

Death Came a Knockin',Ruthie Foster,Stages, 2004 Blue Corn Music

Barley,Birds of Chicago,Real Midnight," 2016 Fantasy Records, Distributed by Concord."

Four Blue Walls,The Duhks,The Duhks," 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"

Down in Thibodaux,Chris Smither,All About the Bones, 2024 Signature Sounds Recordings

I Pledge Allegiance,The Folksoul Band,Let It Shine, 2012 The Folksoul Band

Big Old Life,Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem,Big Old Life, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings

"If You See Her, Say Hello",Bob Dylan,Blood On the Tracks, 1974 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.

Woody and Pete,Beppe Gambetta,Woody and Pete - Single, 2025 AMSC2025-1

Plane Wreck At Los Gatos (Deportee),Joan Baez,Blessed Are... (Bonus Track Version)," 2005 Vanguard Records, a Welk Music Group Company"

Day After Tomorrow,Linda Thompson,Versatile Heart, 2023 Pettifer Sounds

Woncha Come On Home,Joan Armatrading,Show Some Emotion (Remastered), 1977 A&M Records Limited

As you know, our dear Vermont Public All the Traditions host, the beloved Robert Resnick, passed away in July at 72 years old. He hosted Vermont's treasured folk program for 29 years. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him, including his loyal Vermont public All the Traditions listeners, musicians and his radio family.

Recently Vermont Public and NHPR partnered to fill the folk void created with Robert's passing by airing NHPR's Folk Show beginning with the 9/14/25 edition. There is no way one can fill Robert's shoes. With his own style he created a culture and quality of programming unique to Vermont Public listeners. I am honored to share our music with listeners "over the river." I know it will take some time for the sting of Robert's passing to ease up. Maybe the healing quality of music will help.

9/14/25

The Folk Show with Kate McNally

Sundays from 7 to 10 on nhpr.org and vpr.org

Friday encore from 9 to midnght at nhpr.org

Vermont is Afire in the Autumn (feat. Bill Lauf, Jr.)",Lui Collins,Made in New England, 2011 Lui Collins

Cold Missouri Waters,Cry Cry Cry,Cry Cry Cry," 1998 Razor & Tie Recordings., Marketed by Razor & Tie Recordings. Distributed by Concord Music Group, Inc."

Big Rock Candy Mountain,Burl Ives,20th Century Masters: The Best of Burl Ives - The Millennium Collection,"A Geffen Records release; This Compilation 2001 UMG Recordings, Inc."

When I'm Gone,Windborne,Of Hard Times & Harmony, 2022 Windborne

Loretta,The Stray Birds,Echo Sessions - EP, 2013 The Stray Birds

Green Mountains And Me,Slaid Cleaves,Everything You Love Will Be Taken Away, 2009 Candy House Media

Petronella/Green Mountain Petronella,Rodney Miller & Randy Miller,New England Chestnuts, 2001 Great Meadow Music

If It Were Up to Me,Cheryl Wheeler,Sylvia Hotel, 1999 Philo

American Dreaming,Sierra Ferrell,Trail Of Flowers," 2024 Rounder Records., Distributed by Concord."

Ancient Light,I'm With Her,Wild and Clear and Blue," 2025 I'm With Her, LLC., Under exclusive license to Rounder Records. Distributed by Concord."

Multiply Pierced,Cosy Sheridan,Anthymn, 2003 Windriver/folkera

Beeswing,Keith Murphy,Land of Fish and Seals, 2018 Keith Murphy

Relic of the Rain,Ordinary Elephant,Ordinary Elephant, 2024 Ordinary Elephant

Walk On Boy (Live At The American Legion Post 82),Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton,Live At The Legion," 2025 Billy Strings LLC, under exclusive license to Reprise Records"

"Necessary, True, And Kind",David Roth,"So Far, So Good", 2015 David Roth

Unpopular Ideas,The Mammals,Unpopular Ideas - Single, 2023 Humble Abode Music

Homegrown Tomatoes (Live),Guy Clark,"Live From Austin, TX", 2007 New West Records

Canned Goods,Greg Brown,"If I Had Known - Essential Recordings, 1980-1996", 2003 Red House Records

Losing My Religion,Applewood Road,Applewood Road, 2016 Gearbox Records

For Everyman (Live),Jackson Browne,"Solo Acoustic, Vol. 1", 2005 Inside Recordings

These Days,The Brothers Comatose & AJ Lee & Blue Summit,These Days - Single, 2024 Swamp Jam Records

Lawman,Gillian Welch & David Rawlings,Woodland, 2024 Acony Records

Off the Rails/,Garnet Rogers/,Small Victories/,Snowgoose Songs

I Can't Help But Wonder (Where I'm Bound),Tom Paxton & Della Mae,Bluegrass Sings Paxton, 2024 Mountain Home Music Company

Woody's Landlord Revisited,Tim Grimm,Bones of Trees, 2025 Tim Grimm

Red Maple Tree,Sloan Wainwright,Red Maple Tree, 2021 Sloan Wainwright

Breton Dance Tunes: An Dros/,Celtic Thunder/,Hard New York Days/,Celtic Thunder

Red-Haired Boy / Killavil / Dinky Dorian's (Live),The Jordan Tw Trio,Live at Cedarhouse, 2018 The Jordan Tw Trio

Granite Mills,Alison Krauss & Union Station,Arcadia," 2025 Hokker, Inc., for Alison Krauss Under Exclusive License to Down The Road Records"

Ookpik Waltz,Chris Thile & Michael Daves,Sleep With One Eye Open (Deluxe Version), 2011 Nonesuch Records Inc. for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States.

For the Roses,Joni Mitchell,For the Roses, 1972 Asylum Records

Two Kids,Anais Mitchell,Hymns for the Exiled, 2017 Wilderland Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers

Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream,Joan Baez,The Best of Joan Baez," 1997 Vanguard Records, a Welk Music Group Company"

Shake these Bones/,Malcolom Dalglish/,Pleasure/,Ootlitic Music

My Images Come,"Gordon Bok, Ann Mayo Muir & Ed Trickett",All Shall Be Well Again, 1983 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. Originally released on Folk-Legacy Records.

Branching Out,John Gorka,I Know, 1987 Red House Records

I'm On Fire/,Tori Amos/,VH1 Crossroads,Tori Amos ( a request by Vermont Public's Morning Edition host)

The Heart Is Not a Bone,Wendy Keith,It's About Time, 2020 Wendy Keith

Power and Glory,Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer,Drum Hat Buddha, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings

