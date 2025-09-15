Recent Folk Show Playlists
8/3/25
The Folk Show
Host, Kate McNally; Sundays 7 to 10 pm/encore Fridays from 9 to midnight
Song,Artist,Album,Label
Oh No!,Four Bitchin' Babes,Recorded at NHPR,Four Bitchin' Babes
Queen of the Silver Dollar,Sarah Jarosz & Black Prairie,"Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute To the Songs of Shel Silverstein","This Compilation 2010 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
Bigger Than in Between,Sam Robbins,Recorded at NHPR,Sam Robbins
Old Ties & Companions,Mandolin Orange,Recorded at NHPR,Mandolin Orange
My Fence and My Neighbor,Cosy Sheridan,Recorded at NHPR,Cosy Sheridan
Johnny's Garden,Ana Egge,Lazy Days, 2007 Grace/Parkinsong
Just Keep Waiting Till the Good Times Come,The Piedmont Melody Makers,Wonderful World Outside, 2016 The Piedmont Melody Makers
Tender Mercies,Eliza Gilkyson,Your Town Tonight, 2007 Red House Records
The Old Woman (occitane song),Windborne,Recorded at NHPR,Windborne
Velvet Elvis,Aztec Two-Step,The Persecution & Restoration of Aztec Two-Step (An Anthology), 2016 Aztec Two-Step
From Galway to Graceland (Live),Richard Thompson Band,Two Letter Words (Live 1994), 1996 Beeswing Records
Elvis Imitators (Live),Steve Goodman,Steve Goodman Anthology, 1994 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Can't Stop Falling in Love,Arlo Guthrie,In Times Like These,Rising Son Records
Aura Lee,John Hartford,Songs of the Civil War, 1991 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.
This Guitar Is for Sale,John Prine,"Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute to the Songs of Shel Silverstein","This Compilation 2010 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
Loretta,The Stray Birds,Echo Sessions - EP, 2013 The Stray Birds
The Boxer (Live),Simon & Garfunkel,The Concert In Central Park (Live), 1982 Sony Music Entertainment
The Giving Tree,Nanci Griffith,"Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute to the Songs of Shel Silverstein","This Compilation 2010 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Live],Shawn Colvin,Cover Girl, 1994 SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
Alma,Tom Lehrer,That Was the Year That Was, 1965 Needlejuice Records
Clementine,Tom Lehrer,An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer, 1959 Needlejuice Records
The Elements,Tom Lehrer,An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer, 1959 Needlejuice Records
Farther Along,Chaim Tannenbaum,Chaim Tannenbaum, 2016 StorySound Records
Man in Black,Johnny Cash,The Essential Johnny Cash, This compilation (P) 2002 Sony Music Entertainment
Drunk on June,Daisy O'Connor,Lightchasers, 2017 Daisy O'Connor Music
Me and Bobby McGee,Kris Kristofferson,The Essential Kris Kristofferson, This compilation (P) 2004 Sony Music Entertainment
Everyone Belongs,Wendy Keith,Recorded at NHPR,Wendy Keith
On the Road Again,Tom Rush,"The Very Best of Tom Rush: No Regrets, 1962-1999"," Originally Released 1962 LyCornu, 1963 Courtesy of Fantasy, Inc., 1965, 1966, 1968, Produced Under License From Elektra Entertainment Group, 1970 Sony Music Entertainment Inc., (P) 1982, 1984 Night Light Recordings, (P) 1972, 1974, 1999 Sony Music En"
The Persecution and Restoration of Dean Moriarty (On the Road),Aztec Two-Step,Aztec Two-Step," 1975 Elektra Records. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company."
Going Down the Road Feelin' Bad,Dom Flemons,Black Cowboys, 2018 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
"Medley: Sixteen Tons / Hit the Road, Jack",Schooner Fare,The First Ten Years, 1990 Outer Green Music Company
Rocky Road to Dublin,Jud Caswell,Hometown Hooligans,Jud Caswell
Rex's Blues,Guy Clark,The Dark," 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
Who Am I Foolin'?,Cheryl Wheeler,Sylvia Hotel, 1999 Philo
Still Here,Emma's Revolution,Now,Emma's Revolution
Now is the Cool of the Day,Annie Patterson,Meet Me by the Moonlight, 2006 Annie Patterson
Bittersweet,Alice Gerrard,Bittersweet, 2013 Spruce and Maple Music
500 Miles,"Peter, Paul & Mary",Around the Campfire, 1998 Warner Records Inc.
Walkin' in the Wilderness,Bob Franke,The Desert Questions, 2017 Telephone Pole Records
Wade In the Water,Ella Jenkins,African-American Folk Rhythms, 1998 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You,Fretbenders,Long Overdue, 2022 Diane Kordas
Champagne Charlie,Leon Redbone,Champagne Charlie, 1978 Warner Records Inc.
Scrapin' the Barrel,Josh Graves & Rob Ickes,The Great Dobro Sessions,This Compilation 1994 Sugar Hill Records
Swing on a Star,Dave Van Ronk,Dave Van Ronk Presents Peter and the Wolf, 2022 FLi Records
The Road,Bill Morrissey & Greg Brown,Friend of Mine," 1993 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
8/10/25
The Folk Show
Host, Kate McNally; Sundays 7 to 10 pm/encore Fridays from 9 to midnight
Song, Artist, Album, Label
Rolling Down to Old Maui,Stan Rogers,Between the Breaks Live!, 2012 Borealis Records & Fogarty's Cove Music
Northwest Passage/,Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy,Golden,Black Isles
"Changes, (Live'68)",Phil Ochs,There and Now: Live in Vancouver 1968,Phil Ochs
The Mountain,Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer,Tanglewood Tree, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings
Connected/,Darryl Purpose/,Connected/,Darryl Purpose
Deeper Well (Live),The Wailin' Jennys,Live at The Mauch Chunk Opera House, 2009 Red House Records
Dig A Little Deeper (In The Well),Billy Strings,Me / And / Dad," 2022 Billy Strings, LLC., Under exclusive license to Rounder Records. Distributed by Concord."
"Backdraft (You Light It, You Fight It)",Balsam Range,Five, 2014 Mountain Home Music Company
Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound/,The Spain Brothers/,Recorded at NHPR/,Spain Brothers
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles),Screaming Orphans,Taproom, 2017 Screaming Orphans
Roseville Fair/,Bill Staines/,Recorded at The Folkway/,Bill Staines
Ol' Cook Pot,The Henry Girls,December Moon, 2011 The Henry Girls
Elephant (edited),Jason Isbell,Southeastern, 2013 Southeastern Records
Years,Sierra Ferrell,"Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson"," 2022 Easy Eye Sound, Distributed by Concord."
It's Better Than That,Lou & Peter Berryman,"What, Again?!", 1993 Cornbelt Recording
Jack of Diamonds (feat. Reed Stutz),Hilary Hawke,LilyGild (feat. Reed Stutz), 2022 Pickin' Chicken Records
Barbed Wire Boys,Claire Lynch,Whatcha Gonna Do," 2009 Rounder Records., Distributed by Concord."
If I Wrote You (Acoustic Revisited Version),Dar Williams & Gary Louris,Many Great Companions," 2010 Razor & Tie Recordings., Marketed by Razor & Tie Recordings. Distributed by Concord Music Group, Inc."
Lincoln on the Streets of New York,Ina May Wool,Rewrite the Ending, 2021 Ina May Wool
Sticks That Made Thunder,The SteelDrivers,The SteelDrivers," 2008 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
Crayola Doesn't Make a Color for Your Eyes,Kristin Andreassen,Kiss Me Hello, 2007 Yellowcar Music
Things in Life,Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge,Mount Royal, 2017 Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge/Free Dirt Records
Beyond Meaning,Watchhouse,Rituals, 2025 Tiptoe Tiger Music marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers
Crooked Tree,Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway,Crooked Tree," 2022 Molly Tuttle, under exclusive license to Nonesuch Records Inc."
Buckets of Rain/,Kate McDonnell/,Folk Now!,Hudson Harding
On Horseback,Eileen Ivers,Joyful Noise Celtic Favorites from Green Linnet Vol. 1, 2006 Green Linnet
'The Song That Made Hank Williams Dance',Peter Rowan,Calling You From My Mountain, 2022 Rebel Records Llc
I Feel The Blues Moving In,Slaid Cleaves,Broke Down," 2000 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
Bury Me Beneath the Willow,Chris Thile & Michael Daves,Sleep With One Eye Open, 2011 Nonesuch Records Inc. for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States.
My Name Is George,Dan & Faith,Who We Are, 2024 Wanderlust Music
Wheel of Life,Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands,O California!, 2025 Laurie Lewis
We're Going Camping Tonight,Volkert Volkersz,It's Cocoa Time! : Songs from the Seasons with Opa Volkert, 2025 Volksong
If I Had a Hammer,Ruthie Foster,Let It Burn, 2011 Blue Corn Music
The Times They Are A-Changin',bryan Titus,The Times They Are A-Changin' - Single, 2025 Bigger Beast Records
Handsome Molly/,The Onlies,Long Before Light/,The Onlies
Co Fa,Tattoo,I Was Wrong and You Were Right, 2015 Tattoo
Liberty and Justice for All,Tom Smith,Planting in a Drought, 2020 Peabody Hill Publishing
Guacmaster,The Faux Paws,Guacmaster - Single, 2021 Great Bear Records
Take the Time,Heather Pierson,Lines and Spaces, 2019 Heather Pierson
I Wish It Would Rain,Nanci Griffith,The Complete MCA Studio Recordings: Nanci Griffith,"This Compilation 2003 MCA Nashville, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc."
When My Story Ends,The Mammals,Sunshiner, 2018 Humble Abode Music
When I Go,Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer,When I Go, 1998 Tracy Grammer Music
8/17/.25
The Folk Show
Host, Kate McNally; Sundays 7 to 10 pm/encore Fridays from 9 to midnight
Song,Artist,Album,Label
"Turn Your Radio On, Pt. 1",John Hartford,Aereo-Plain," 1971 Warner Records Inc. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company."
Shower the People (Live),James Taylor,One Man Band (Live)," 2007 James Taylor. Under exclusive license to Concord Music Group, Inc. as successor to StarCon, LLC d/b/a Hear Music"
The Times They Are A-Changin',Bob Dylan,Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits," Originally Released 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966 Sony Music Entertainment Inc."
Man Gave Names to All the Animals,Tim Obrien,Red On Blonde," 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
Bob Dylan's Dream,Andy Cohen,Tryin' to Get Home," 2020 Earwig Music Company, Inc."
Feel What Our Hearts Feel/,Darryl Purpose/,Connected/,Darryl Purpose
The Lakes of Pontchartrain,Paul Brady,The Missing Liberty Tapes, 2001 The Last Music Company
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall (Live),Pete Seeger,Live In '65, 2009 Appleseed
The Great Depression,Willi Carlisle,Critterland, 2023 Willi Carlisle under exclusive license to Signature Sounds Recordings
Hope/,Tret Fure/,single,Tret Fure
O the Wind and Rain,Peggy Seeger,Bring Me Home, 2008 Appleseed
Fishing with Bill,Bill Morrissey & Greg Brown,Friend of Mine," 1993 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
In-Studio Performance: Brendan Cleary,,,
One I Love,Judy Collins,Dear Jean: Artists Celebrate Jean Ritchie, 2014 Jean Ritchie Trust
If I Were a Carpenter,Jonathan Edwards,Epilogue: A Tribute to John Duffey, 2018 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Down in the Valley/,Justin Townes Earle/,Coal Country Music/,
Green Fields of America,Eileen Ivers,Beyond the Bog Road, 2014 Eileen Ivers
Slim and The Devil,Willie Watson,Willie Watson, 2024 Little Operation Records and More marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers
Child of the Great Lakes,The Faux Paws,The Faux Paws, 2021 Great Bear Records
Travelin' Man (Live At The American Legion Post 82),Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton,Live At The Legion," 2025 Billy Strings LLC, under exclusive license to Reprise Records"
Deep Water,Amy Helm,Didn't It Rain," 2015 Entertainment One U.S., LP"
Windows of Halifax,Steve Poltz,Shine On, 2019 Red House Records
Wedding Bells / Let's Turn Back the Years (feat. Lucinda Williams),John Prine,In Spite Of Ourselves, 1999 Oh Boy Records
Satellites,Richard Shindell,Careless, 2016 Amalgamated Balladry
Dream Cafe,Greg Brown,Dream Cafe, 1992 Red House Records
Java Jive/,Jim Kweskin/,Lives Again/,Mountain Railroad Music
Lipstick on a Coffee Cup,Braden Gates,Kitchen Days, 2020 Borealis Records
Second Cup of Coffee,David Mallett,The Horse I Rode in On, 2015 David Mallett
Silver Lining,Larry & Joe,Manos Panamericanos, 2025 Larry & Joe
The Blue Train,Bluegrass Gospel Project,Wander On, 2005 Bluegrass Gospel Project
I-89,I'm With Her,See You Around," 2018 I'm With Her, LLC., Under exclusive license to Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
8/24/25
The Folk Show
Host, Kate McNally; Sundays 7 to 10 pm/encore Fridays from 9 to midnight
Song, Artist, Album, Label
Ameriquois,Le Vent Du Nord,20 printemps, 2021 Productions Le Vent Du Nord
Another New York Afternoon,Christine Lavin,Drum School Dropout, 2025 Christine Lavin
Rolling Stone Refugee,The Mammals,Rolling Stone Refugee - Single, 2025 Humble Abode Music
A Folksinger Earns Every Dime,David Buskin And Co.,Big Times in a Small Town - The Vineyard Tapes, 1993 Philo
The Jewel of Paris,Nathan Rogers,The Gauntlet, 2009 Nathan Rogers
"Don't Think Twice, It's Alright (Live At The American Legion Post 82)",Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton,Live At The Legion," 2025 Billy Strings LLC, under exclusive license to Reprise Records"
Fair and Tender Ladies,Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands,O California!, 2025 Laurie Lewis
This Land Is Your Land,The Avett Brothers,This Land Is Your Land - Single," 2020 The Avett Brothers (by special arrangement with American Recordings, LLC)., Under exclusive license to Loma Vista Recordings. Distributed by Concord."
The Season for Departure/,Alouette Iselin/,Rolling Crones/,Rolling Crones
I Know Stuff (feat. Tom Paxton),C. Daniel Boling,IT MATTERS, 2025 C. Daniel Boling Perfectly Stable Music (ASCAP)
In the Usa,Tim Grimm,Bones of Trees, 2025 Tim Grimm
Ride to Robert's,Jason Isbell,Foxes in the Snow, 2025 Southeastern Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers
All the Good Times Are Past and Gone,Gillian Welch & David Rawlings,All the Good Times, 2020 Acony Records
Hard Times Are Far Behind,Max Wareham,DAGGOMIT!, 2025 Max Wareham
Like Jesus Would,Crys Matthews,Reclamation, 2025 Crys Matthews
Here's the Rain/,Cosy Sheridan/,single,Cosy Sheridan
Sailin' Shoes (Live),Alice Howe & Freebo,Alice Howe & Freebo (Live), 2025 Know Howe Music & Bassline Music
Too Old to Die Young,John McCutcheon,Field of Stars," 2025 Appalseed Productions, Inc."
Fine Times at Our House,Kaia Kater,Nine Pin, 2016 Kingswood Records
Black Jack Davy,Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen,The Song Train, 2010 Harvey Reid
Delicate Balance,Josh White Jr.,Delicate Balance, 2006 Silverwolf
Motherlode,Dick Pinney,Get Folked,Mountain Railroad
Woodland Dream/,"Dick Nevell, Lui Collins...",single,Dick Nevell
Same Little Heart,Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms,Gold In Your Pocket, 2024 Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms/Free Dirt Records
The Banks of the Miramichi,Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves,Hurricane Clarice, 2022 Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves/Free Dirt Records
Safety's Sake/,Harmony Sisters/,The Early Years/,Harmony Sound
These Songs,Della Mae,Family Reunion, 2021 Della Mae / Soundly Music
Further and Further Away,Cheryl Wheeler,Big Times in a Small Town - The Vineyard Tapes, 1993 Philo
Walk the Way the Wind Blows,Hot Rize,Top of the Hill Bluegrass - The Sugar Hill Collection,"This Compilation 1995 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
Josephine,Brandi Carlile,The Story, 2007 SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
Michael Conway,Solas,Shamrock City, 2013 Solas
Forty-Five Years/,The Brigadoons/,25th Anniversary Reunion,Brigadoons
For a Song,Laurie MacAllister,The Lies the Poets Tell, 2018 Laurie MacAllister
Add Me,Chumbawamba,The Boy Bands Have Won,"A Republic Records Release; 2008 Chumbawamba, under exclusive license to Universal Records, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc."
"Love Bravely, Elizabeth",Bob Franke,The Desert Questions, 2017 Telephone Pole Records
Bright Wings,The Bright Wings Chorus,Signs and Wonders, 2013 Brendan Taaffe
Tonight I Wish I Was in Texas,Aztec Two-Step,Days of Horses, 2004 Rex Fowler & Neal Shulman
Greenback Dollar,The Kingston Trio,The Capitol Collector's Series: The Kingston Trio,"This Compilation 1995 Capitol Records, LLC"
Leaving Lake Morey,Brendan Carey Block,Brendan Carey Block, 2013 Brendan Carey Block
Red Rocking Chair,Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem,Gambling Eden, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings
The President Sang Amazing Grace,Zoe Mulford,Small Brown Birds, 2017 Zoe Mulford
Both Sides Now,Cindy Kallet,Ride in the Light, 2025 Sleepy Creek Music
Second Effort/,Garnet Rogers/,Recorded at NHPR/,Garnet Rogers
8/31/25
The Folk Show
Host, Kate McNally; Sundays 7 to 10 pm/encore Fridays from 9 to midnight
Song, Artist, Album, Label
75 Septembers,Cheryl Wheeler,Different Stripe, 2002 Philo Records
Workin' In Corners,Nanci Griffith,Working In Corners," 2023 Craft Recordings., Distributed by Concord."
Pete's Slide Guitar,Wendy Keith,It's About Time, 2020 Wendy Keith
Everybody's Working for the Man Again... (feat. Fats Kaplin),Kieran Kane & Kevin Welch,You Can't Save Everybody, 2004 Dead Reckoning Records
Song for John Hartford,Chatham County Line,Chatham County Line, 2009 Yep Roc Records
Morning Bugle,Sam Bush,Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, 2022 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
In Tall Buildings,John Hartford,"John Hartford: Me Oh My, How the Time Does Fly - A John Hartford Anthology", 1992 Flying Fish
Thirteen Years,Tim Grimm & The Family Band,A Stranger in This Time, 2017 Tim Grimm / Cavalier Music Management
Barroom Girls,Gillian Welch,Revival, 1996 Acony Records
Good in the Kitchen,The Green Sisters,Blink of an Eye, 2020 Bitzen Music
Santiago,John McCutcheon & Walt Michael,"Step by Step: Hammer Dulcimer Duets, Trios, and Quartets"," 1986 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow,Blue Highway,Bluegrass Special, 2010 Rounder Records
Workin's Too Hard,Rayna Gellert,Workin's Too Hard, 2017 StorySound Records
Working Poor,David Francey,Torn Screen Door, 1999 David Francey (SOCAN)
Workin' For the MTA,Justin Townes Earle,Harlem River Blues, 2010 Bloodshot Records
Clothes Line Saga,Maggie Roche & Suzzy Roche,A Nod to Bob (An Artists' Tribute to Bob Dylan On His 60th Birthday), 2001 Red House Records
Bread & Roses,Pat Humphries,Hands, 2001 2001 Appleseed Recordings
Go to Work On Monday,Si Kahn,Thanksgiving, 2007 Strictly Country Records
Workin' For a Livin',Chuck Hall,The Long Way Home, 2025 Chuck Hall
The White Collar Holler,Stan Rogers,Between The Breaks Live!, 1979 Fogarty's Cove Music
The Worker's Song/,Jud Caswell/,The Hometown Hooligans/,Jud Caswell
I'm Working On a Building (Live),Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys,"Live Recordings 1956-1969: Off the Record, Vol. 1", 1993 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Dear Boss,Mike Cross,Best of the Funny Stuff (Creme de la Cross)," 1994 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
Our Life Is More Than Our Work,Charlie King,Two Good Arms, 1992 Vaguely Reminiscent Sounds
Working Girl Blues,Hazel Dickens,A Few Old Memories," 1987 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
I've Been Working On the Railroad,Pete Seeger,"American Favorite Ballads, Vol. 1", 2002 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
No Irish Need Apply,Pete Seeger,"American Favorite Ballads, Vols. 1-5", 2009 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Angeline the Baker,Crooked Still,Hop High, 2004 Crooked Still Records
The Butcher Boy,Tommy Makem,Songbag, 1999 Red Biddy Records
Millworker,James Taylor,Flag, 1979 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.
Small Town On the River (Re-Recorded),Bill Morrissey,Bill Morrissey (Re-Recorded)," 1991 Rounder Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc."
Aragon Mill,Rosalie Sorrels,The Long Memory, 1996 Red House Records
Sourdough-The Miner's Song/,Bill Staines/,"Philo so Far, the 20th Anniversary Folk Sampler/",Philo
Work Life out to Keep Life In,Martin Carthy,Essential, 2011 Topic Records Ltd.
These Hands,Brother Sun,Some Part of the Truth, 2013 Brother Sun
The Hobo Song (Live),Old & In the Way,Live at the Boarding House: The Complete Shows, 2013 Acoustic Disc
Brother Can You Spare a Dime,Jorma Kaukonen,Ain't in No Hurry, 2015 Red House Records
Grandma's Hands,Tim O'Brien,Where the River Meets the Road, 2017 Howdy Skies Records
The Tramp,Cisco Houston,Don't Mourn-Organize! - Songs of Labor Songwriter Joe Hill, 1990 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Joe Hill (Live),Joan Baez,The Best of Joan Baez," 1997 Vanguard Records, a Welk Music Group Company"
Dimming of the Day,Richard Thompson & Linda Thompson,The Best of Richard and Linda Thompson: The Island Record Years,This Compilation 2000 Universal Island Records Ltd. A Universal Music Company.
September:
NHPR Folk Show Playist
9/7/25
Host, Kate McNally
Sundays from 7 to 10 pm; Encore Fridays 9 to midnight
The Bravest,Tom Paxton,Looking for the Moon, 2002 2002 Appleseed Recordings
Anyway,Suzzy & Maggie Roche,Zero Church, 2001 Red House Records
Cracks in the Sky,Wendy Keith,It's About Time, 2020 Wendy Keith
A Time To Decide,Chuck Pyle,Big Times in a Small Town - The Vineyard Tapes, 1993 Philo
I'm On Fire/,Tori Amos/,VH1 Crossroads/,Tori Amos
My Hometown,"Kallet, Epstein and Cicone",Only Human, 1993 Overall Music
The Ghost of Tom Joad,Martyn Joseph,Tires Rushing by in the Rain, 2013 Pipe Records Ltd
Reason to Believe,The Henry Girls,Louder Than Words, 2014 Beste! Unterhaltung
Pay Me My Money Down,Bruce Springsteen,We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (American Land Edition), 2006 Bruce Springsteen
Wayfaring Stranger,Bob and Sarah Amos,Ever Onward, 2023 Bob and Sarah Amos
Me and Robbie Ehrenberg/,Darryl Purpose/,Connected/,Darryl Purpose
One of the Boys,Christine Lavin,FolkZinger, 2005 2005 Appleseed Recordings
Take Me Out to the Ballgame (Studio Cut),Steve Goodman,Steve Goodman Anthology, 1994 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Best Medicine,The Stray Birds,Best Medicine, 2014 Yep Roc Records
Stacey in Her Wedding Gown/,Maya DiVitry/,Recorded at NHPR/,Maya Divitry
Sheep in the Meadow/,"Malcolm, Dalglish/",Pleasure/,Oolitic Music
Guantanamera,Pete Seeger,Headlines & Footnotes: A Collection of Topical Songs, 1999 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Apples and Cheese,Tom Smith,Apples & Cheese, 2021 Peabody Hill Publishing
Mussels in the Corner,"Gordon Bok, Anne Dodson, Cindy Kallet, Will Brown & Matt Szostak",Apples in the Basket, 2005 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
White Winos,Loudon Wainwright III,Last Man On Earth, 2001 Red House Records
Guilty,Randy Newman,Good Old Boys, 2005 Warner Records Inc. Manufactured and Marketed by Warner Strategic Marketing
Hibernian Rhapsody,De Dannan,Hibernian Rhapsody, 1996 Shanachie
Rocket Man,Mile Twelve,Rocket Man - Single, 2018 Mile Twelve
No Ordinary Love,Julie Snow,No Ordinary Love, 2016 Julie Snow
Aint No Ash (Walt Aldrich)/,Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy/,Golden,Black Isle Music
Western Highway,Terry Landis/,Barefoot Through the Music,Terry Landis
Everything's Fine Right Now,Lui Collins,Made in New England, 2011 Lui Collins
Glory Road,Tom Rush,"Gardens Old, Flowers New", 2024 Appleseed
The Bramble and the Rose,Mary McCaslin & Jim Ringer,The Bramble & the Rose, 2000 Philo
Death Came a Knockin',Ruthie Foster,Stages, 2004 Blue Corn Music
Barley,Birds of Chicago,Real Midnight," 2016 Fantasy Records, Distributed by Concord."
Four Blue Walls,The Duhks,The Duhks," 2006 Sugar Hill Records, A Welk Music Group Company"
Down in Thibodaux,Chris Smither,All About the Bones, 2024 Signature Sounds Recordings
I Pledge Allegiance,The Folksoul Band,Let It Shine, 2012 The Folksoul Band
Big Old Life,Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem,Big Old Life, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings
"If You See Her, Say Hello",Bob Dylan,Blood On the Tracks, 1974 Sony Music Entertainment Inc.
Woody and Pete,Beppe Gambetta,Woody and Pete - Single, 2025 AMSC2025-1
Plane Wreck At Los Gatos (Deportee),Joan Baez,Blessed Are... (Bonus Track Version)," 2005 Vanguard Records, a Welk Music Group Company"
Day After Tomorrow,Linda Thompson,Versatile Heart, 2023 Pettifer Sounds
Woncha Come On Home,Joan Armatrading,Show Some Emotion (Remastered), 1977 A&M Records Limited
As you know, our dear Vermont Public All the Traditions host, the beloved Robert Resnick, passed away in July at 72 years old. He hosted Vermont's treasured folk program for 29 years. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him, including his loyal Vermont public All the Traditions listeners, musicians and his radio family.
Recently Vermont Public and NHPR partnered to fill the folk void created with Robert's passing by airing NHPR's Folk Show beginning with the 9/14/25 edition. There is no way one can fill Robert's shoes. With his own style he created a culture and quality of programming unique to Vermont Public listeners. I am honored to share our music with listeners "over the river." I know it will take some time for the sting of Robert's passing to ease up. Maybe the healing quality of music will help.
9/14/25
The Folk Show with Kate McNally
Sundays from 7 to 10 on nhpr.org and vpr.org
Friday encore from 9 to midnght at nhpr.org
Vermont is Afire in the Autumn (feat. Bill Lauf, Jr.)",Lui Collins,Made in New England, 2011 Lui Collins
Cold Missouri Waters,Cry Cry Cry,Cry Cry Cry," 1998 Razor & Tie Recordings., Marketed by Razor & Tie Recordings. Distributed by Concord Music Group, Inc."
Big Rock Candy Mountain,Burl Ives,20th Century Masters: The Best of Burl Ives - The Millennium Collection,"A Geffen Records release; This Compilation 2001 UMG Recordings, Inc."
When I'm Gone,Windborne,Of Hard Times & Harmony, 2022 Windborne
Loretta,The Stray Birds,Echo Sessions - EP, 2013 The Stray Birds
Green Mountains And Me,Slaid Cleaves,Everything You Love Will Be Taken Away, 2009 Candy House Media
Petronella/Green Mountain Petronella,Rodney Miller & Randy Miller,New England Chestnuts, 2001 Great Meadow Music
If It Were Up to Me,Cheryl Wheeler,Sylvia Hotel, 1999 Philo
American Dreaming,Sierra Ferrell,Trail Of Flowers," 2024 Rounder Records., Distributed by Concord."
Ancient Light,I'm With Her,Wild and Clear and Blue," 2025 I'm With Her, LLC., Under exclusive license to Rounder Records. Distributed by Concord."
Multiply Pierced,Cosy Sheridan,Anthymn, 2003 Windriver/folkera
Beeswing,Keith Murphy,Land of Fish and Seals, 2018 Keith Murphy
Relic of the Rain,Ordinary Elephant,Ordinary Elephant, 2024 Ordinary Elephant
Walk On Boy (Live At The American Legion Post 82),Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton,Live At The Legion," 2025 Billy Strings LLC, under exclusive license to Reprise Records"
"Necessary, True, And Kind",David Roth,"So Far, So Good", 2015 David Roth
Unpopular Ideas,The Mammals,Unpopular Ideas - Single, 2023 Humble Abode Music
Homegrown Tomatoes (Live),Guy Clark,"Live From Austin, TX", 2007 New West Records
Canned Goods,Greg Brown,"If I Had Known - Essential Recordings, 1980-1996", 2003 Red House Records
Losing My Religion,Applewood Road,Applewood Road, 2016 Gearbox Records
For Everyman (Live),Jackson Browne,"Solo Acoustic, Vol. 1", 2005 Inside Recordings
These Days,The Brothers Comatose & AJ Lee & Blue Summit,These Days - Single, 2024 Swamp Jam Records
Lawman,Gillian Welch & David Rawlings,Woodland, 2024 Acony Records
Off the Rails/,Garnet Rogers/,Small Victories/,Snowgoose Songs
I Can't Help But Wonder (Where I'm Bound),Tom Paxton & Della Mae,Bluegrass Sings Paxton, 2024 Mountain Home Music Company
Woody's Landlord Revisited,Tim Grimm,Bones of Trees, 2025 Tim Grimm
Red Maple Tree,Sloan Wainwright,Red Maple Tree, 2021 Sloan Wainwright
Breton Dance Tunes: An Dros/,Celtic Thunder/,Hard New York Days/,Celtic Thunder
Red-Haired Boy / Killavil / Dinky Dorian's (Live),The Jordan Tw Trio,Live at Cedarhouse, 2018 The Jordan Tw Trio
Granite Mills,Alison Krauss & Union Station,Arcadia," 2025 Hokker, Inc., for Alison Krauss Under Exclusive License to Down The Road Records"
Ookpik Waltz,Chris Thile & Michael Daves,Sleep With One Eye Open (Deluxe Version), 2011 Nonesuch Records Inc. for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States.
For the Roses,Joni Mitchell,For the Roses, 1972 Asylum Records
Two Kids,Anais Mitchell,Hymns for the Exiled, 2017 Wilderland Records marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers
Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream,Joan Baez,The Best of Joan Baez," 1997 Vanguard Records, a Welk Music Group Company"
Shake these Bones/,Malcolom Dalglish/,Pleasure/,Ootlitic Music
My Images Come,"Gordon Bok, Ann Mayo Muir & Ed Trickett",All Shall Be Well Again, 1983 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. Originally released on Folk-Legacy Records.
Branching Out,John Gorka,I Know, 1987 Red House Records
I'm On Fire/,Tori Amos/,VH1 Crossroads,Tori Amos ( a request by Vermont Public's Morning Edition host)
The Heart Is Not a Bone,Wendy Keith,It's About Time, 2020 Wendy Keith
Power and Glory,Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer,Drum Hat Buddha, 2014 Signature Sounds Recordings
