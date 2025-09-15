Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.14.25

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, September 15, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, September 15, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

High Tea with Milk St. and Bird Friend at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Wendy Keith, Tara Greenblatt, and visual artist/author Christine Destrempes perform together at the Optimist Cafe,16 Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-9pm ET~ RSVP to 603-593-5389 tickets include both performance and a meal.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jim Rioux and the Crooked Barn Collective with Jon Pistey at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Windborne at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendarhttp://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/79830646/girl-named-tom-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

Celtic Thunder at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/38038732/celtic-thunder-their-greatest-songs-and-along-the-way-a-reunion-with-old-friends-laconia-colonial-theatre

Will Evans at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Charming Disaster ( Brooklyn NY Goth Folk Duo) at Dream Away Lodge, 1342 County Rd Becket, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedreamawaylodge.com/events/4bhfb5e55c5cns9wdab9mxpf6gwfke

Will Carlisle and Cat Clyde at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Friday, September 19, 2025

Dance! Third Friday Tea Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Streeet, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm to 11pmET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Mo Brachfeld and friends - Caller: Hannah Johlas

Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~~https:www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-cosy-sheridan-and-friends-friday-september-19-2025/

Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Loudon Wainwright III and Chris Smither at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Crys Matthews with Heather Maeat the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Cher at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Rose City Bandwith Wet Tuna at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Ordinary Elephantat Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Red Hot Chili Pipers at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Vampire Bird with Darling Hill at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/769604215718604/

Splatter at Birdie’s , 18 Main Street, Keene NH ~7pm ET ~ https://birdieskeene.com/

Lyle Brewer at Radiobean Coffee House and Light Club Lamp Shop, 8 North Winooskim Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025

Song Sessions at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/workshops-in-songwriting-voice-and-guitar-september-19-21-2025/ ~includes Friday night concert and pizza party on Saturday night. After dinner on Saturday, we will have Student Coffeehouse in Nelson Town Hall.

Festival! Freshgrass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://freshgrassfestival.com/north-adams/lineup/~ Greensky Bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show, Cimafunk, Kitchen Dwellers, Jaime Wyatt, Lee Fields, The Brothers Comatose, Sierra Hull, El Laberinto del Coco, Mr. Sun, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Alison Brown, Fruition, Swamp Dogg, Sam Grisman Project and the FreshGrass Allstars Perform the Music of Old and in the Way, Mike Block Trio, Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff, East Nash Grass, Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices, FreshGrass Commission: Valerie June, FreshGrass Commission: Allison de Groot & Nic Gareiss, Reed Foehl, Catfish in the Sky ('24 FG Awards Band Winner)

Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/~ Each year, crowds gather at the NH Highland Games & Festival eager to enjoy Scottish and Gaelic music ranging from lively tunes and soulful ballads to tribal beats. Performers this year include: Albannach,Tartan Terrors, The Rollin Drones, Rebel Collective, Jordan TW Trio, Pipe Dream, Rakish, Scottish Fish and Isabel Oliart. Throughout the weekend pipe bands will march around festival grounds providing pop-up performances for your entertainment.

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm. ET ~ Don Veino calling,; music by Here on the Hill. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Streeet, Greenfield MA ~ 1:30pm to 4:30pmET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Dance! Contra Celtica Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Streeet, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pmET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Come "Sing Your Heart Out"atQuaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts.Bring a friend, it's open to all.You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Garnet Rogersat Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025

STEVE SUFFETT, PAT LAMANNA and RICHARD MATTOCKSat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/https://www.stevesuffet.com/ http://patlamanna.com/

Will Dailey at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Kate Taylor at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

NHPR Block Party at NHPR parking lot, Concord NH ~ details and timing TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show~ Will include a contra dance!

Dougie Poole with Margaux at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Mainesqueeze at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pmET ~603-738-4717https://www.blastybough.com/https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/mainesqueeze

Dylan Patrick Ward at the Listening Room at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wioton NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1279269516935429/

The Fretbenders at Portmouth Farmers’ Market, Portsmouth NH ~ 9-noon ET ~ https://seacoasteatlocal.org/portsmouth

Lucy Kaplansky and Patty Larkin at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Celtic Thunder at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Garnet Rogersat Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ doors: 3:30pm show 4pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/361

Third Act NH is holding a Sun Day celebration in NH,a nationwide day of action to celebrate and promote clean energy at the NH Statehouse in Concord NH~12 noon to 4pm ET ~ https://fretbenders.com/upcoming-shows/https://sunday.earth/~ The Fretbenders and No Planet B will be providing some solar minded music

Crystal Bowersox at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, September 22, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Matt Axton with Riverbeds at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Richard Thompson at the Cabot Theatre, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/whats-on/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Hayes Carll at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Harp Twins at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/

Dean Johnson with Lou Hazel at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Singer-songwriter Katie Dobbins hosts a songwriter roundupat the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Songwriters’ Showcase, hosted by Erin Harkes,at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jessica Lee Mayfield at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Matt Heckler, Joe’s Truck Stop, and Bandit Queen of Sorrows at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

High Tea at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Friday, September 26, 2025

Dance! Fouth Friday Experienced ContraDance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Eileen Ivers at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Mipso at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Zoe Keating at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Jake Swamp and the Pine Woods with Harrison Goodell at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

The Kukuleles in Concert at The Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ The Dub HubCome sing along with old and new favorites by Carole King, Billy Joel, The Doobie Brothers and more.

Dirty Grass Players at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

High Tea and Murphy’s Blues Explosion at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com~ featuring Rick Ekstrom

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured:

Vieux Farka Touré at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Festival! Central Massachusetts Irish Festival at Community Park, Winchendon MA ~ 12 noon ~https://www.centralmassirishfestival.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3500722230233628/ ~ Devri, The Pourmen, Slainte

Black Uhuru at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Camp Saint Helene w/ Kristin Daeyln & Adeline Hotel at Nova Arts, Emerals Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Chad Hollister Trio at House Concert, Lakeshore Community Event Series, Burlington VT ~ dinner 5pm show 7:30pm ~https://givebutter.com/lakeshore

Saturday, September 27 through Sunday, September 28, 2025

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://pmffest.org/ ~ Lynn Feingold, Jackson Gillman, Hilo, Chris Koldewey, Lynz Morahn, My Druthers, Rick & Donna Nestler, Linn Phipps, The Ranzo Boys, Roll & Go, Alan Short, Audi & Peter Souza, Steve Turner, A.J. Wright & Yves Corbiere

Janis Ian (movie screening and discussion) at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Luke Bulla and Michael Daves at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ishna at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Sweet Honey in the Rockat the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/https://sweethoneyintherock.org/

Open Celtic Session downstairsat the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Festival! Fiddles and Foliage Festival, High Rock Park, Saratoga Springs NY ~12:00 noonET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~

Daniel Donato at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Monday, September 29, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Chris Moyse and Floyd’s Row at Tourists, 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1912974992827312/https://chrismoysemusic.com/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Mipso and Oshima Brothers at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/double-bill-chris-moyse-singer-songwriter-floyds-rowhttps://chrismoysemusic.com/https://www.facebook.com/events/670270006006772/

Darrell Scott at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Cactus Blossoms at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Darrell Scott at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/about/spaces/the-lounge/https://chrismoysemusic.com/https://www.facebook.com/events/623240017475133/

Taylor Ashton at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jon Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Sierra Hull and John Craigie at Lebanon Opera House, 51 North Park Street, Lebanon NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Ethan Regan at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Friday, October 3, 2025

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Streeet, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pmET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Wilton Folk Cafe, Second Congregatioan Church Ha;;, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Reservations strongly suggested. Contact: Sandy Lafleurstrumma@aol.com 603-654-1245

Taylor Ashton at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at First Congregational Church, 55 Elm Street West, Camden ME ~ 4om ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1427192171891634/

The Mammals at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5, 2025

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Jmimy Otis, ragtime piano

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jeffrey Foucault with Old Hat String Band at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Warner Ukulele Festival atWarner Stage and Ampitheater, 16 E. Main St, Warner NH ~ 11:00 AM Beginner Ukulele Workshop with Amy Conley, 12:00-3:00 Performances, 3:00-4:00 more workshops ~https://amyconleymusic.com/ ~ celebrates Ukulele performing groups in NH, including the Kukuleles.

Brennen Leigh at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Soggy Po’Boys at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Festival! SPAC/Caffe Lena Free Day of Music at Charles R. Wood Stage, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 12-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/ ~Misty Blues – powerhouse blues with soul, jazz, and gospel flair, Tom Chapin – beloved folk legend and three-time Grammy winner, Chatham County Line – North Carolina Americana favorites with tight harmonies, Farah Siraj – Jordan’s “Musical Ambassadress,” fusing Arabic music, flamenco, and jazz, Aleksi Campagne – bilingual indie-folk innovator blending fiddle, voice, and looping

Ali McGuirk at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

The Gibson Brothers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Eileen Ivers and the Brigadeens at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, October 6, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Mindy Smith at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The California Honeydrops at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Coco Montoya at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Veretzki Pass & A Glezele Tey at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Tallest Man on Earth at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/the-tallest-man-on-earth/

Shawn Mullins at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Matha Spenser AND THE Wonderland Country Band at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pierre Bensusanat Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925

Los Sugar Kingsat the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Radically Rural Afterparty w/ Wishbone Zoe & Bellwireat Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, October 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~http://doverdance.free.nf/Dave42Bateman@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured:

Ruthie Foster at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Maswick and Brown at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Clements Brothers with the Early Risers at Next Stage Arts (small theatre), Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Dana and Susan Robinson at Old Firehouse Concerts, Tinmouth VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/venues/old_firehouse_concerts

Emma Ogier at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

The Gibson Brothersat Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pmET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Flynn Cohen & Laura Orshaw w/ The Wooden Nickels at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller at Shea Theatre Arts Center (small hall), Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Ali McGuirk at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, October 13, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco) at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Nora Brown at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Leo Kottke at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Spencer Lajoye at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, October 17, 2025

Nora Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Fred Eaglesmith and The Velvet Frogs at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Paul McKenna at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Leafies You Gave Me & A Crankie Bonanza! at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, October17 through Saturday, October 18, 2025

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival at Mary Taylor Methodist Church, 168 South Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~Featuring: Aubrey Atwater, Butch Ross, Ken Kolodner & Mary Lynn Michal – Workshop Leaders:Sasha Bogdanowitsch,Carolyn Brodginski ,Cliff Cole, Kayte Devlin, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing,Gerald Heinrich,Lori Keddell,Jody Marshall, Dave Neiman, Dwain Wilder, Carol Walker

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out"atQuaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts.Bring a friend, it's open to all.You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Reggie Harrisat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/https://reggieharrismusic.com/

Jeffrey Foucault at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Michael Jerling at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Marc Erelli at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Joan Shelley at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Pokey LaFarge at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Monday, October 20, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~7:30pm ET ~https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Pokey Lafarge at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Brian Dunne with Dead Gowns at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Darin and Brooke Aldridge at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Deb Talan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ruthie Foster at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jobi Riccio and Esther Rose at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Friday, October 24, 2025

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Hiroya Tsukamoto

The Don Juans at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Amelia Day at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA~ 8pm ET~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Jud Caswell at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 7om ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/360

Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 4pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jason Anderson at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Jason Anderson with Mara Flynn and Juliet Nelson at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, October 27, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Singer-Songwriters Showcase at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Christopher Paul Stelling and Tall Tall Trees at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Singer-songwriter Katie Dobbins hosts a songwriter roundupat the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Yellowhouse Blues Band at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Friday, October 31, 2025

Deadgrass at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 6:30pm and 9pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Grove Street (celtic trio)

Little folks concert with Kate Taylor at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

SG Goodman with Fust at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday Blues Brunch with Bees Deluxe at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Pierre Bensusan at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, November 3, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Kelsey Waldon at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Dylan Patrick Ward at Birdie’s , 18 Main Street, Keene NH ~7pm ET ~ https://birdieskeene.com/

The Lone Bellow and Caroline Spence at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Thursday, November 6, 2025

David Francey at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Lovestruck Balladeers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Flamy Grant at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Friday, November 7, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Cody Sisters at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Donna the Buffalo at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Rupert Wates at Dream Away Lodge, 1342 County Rd Becket, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedreamawaylodge.com/events/

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured:

Winterpills at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

David Wilcox at Bass Hall Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/358

Debo Ray at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Dan Navarro with Jesse Lynn Madera at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Carbon Leaf at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

David Wilcox at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Richard Thompson at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Macy Gray at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Flamy Grant at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Hannah Frances at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Monday, November 10, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pmET ~603-738-4717https://www.blastybough.com/

Michael McDermott at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, November 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~http://doverdance.free.nf/Dave42Bateman@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haasat Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Hayley Reardon with Emily Barnes at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Mallet Brothers Band at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nieldsat Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out"atQuaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts.Bring a friend, it's open to all.You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Banish Misfortuneat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Martin Sexton and The Acadian Wild at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Sunday, November 16, 2025

The Barr Brothers at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Marc Cohn amd Shawn Colvin at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Dharma Down and Carol Coronis at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, November 17, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https:alicehowe.com/https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/https://www.facebook.com/events/1383641959461374/

Peter Mulvey at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, November 21, 2025

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured:

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Beausoleil with Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Triton at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pmET ~603-738-4717https://www.blastybough.com/

Driftwood with Jon Nolan and Good Co. at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, November 23, 2025

NHPR Folk Show Potluck ~ place and time TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Lucy Kaplansky at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Crane Wives at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Monday, November 24, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, November 28, 2025

Bela’s Bartok with Cloudbelly at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Roomful of Blues at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Heather Pierson’s Charlie Brown Christmas at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Monday, December 1, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Reese Fulmer Bandat the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

ryanhood at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, December 5, 2025

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/~ featured: Reed Foehl

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy at Old Firehouse Concerts, Tinmouth VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/venues/old_firehouse_concerts

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band

Carrie and Michael Klineat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/http://www.folktalk.org/

Michael Tarbox, Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

The Suitcase Junket at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Low Lily at Catamount Arts (small theatre), 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Monday, December 8, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Jordan Tice at Radiobean Coffee House and Light Club Lamp Shop, 8 North Winooskim Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~http://doverdance.free.nf/Dave42Bateman@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Todd Hearon and Sarah Levecque at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

The Wood Brothers at the Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Monday, December 15, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at LowellMemorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://lowellauditorium.com/

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 19, 2025

Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out"atQuaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts.Bring a friend, it's open to all.You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Monday, December 22, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Stephen Kellogg at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Jabbering Trout at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, January 30, 2026

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, February 7, 2025

Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

February 12 through 15, 2026

Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~ https://bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Saturday, March 21, 2026

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen)at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://thesecretchord.band/

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookstonat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

