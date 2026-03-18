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Blue Heron Aquaculture to launch NH’s first indoor shrimp farm in Seabrook

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
Stefan Mraz and Becky Heidt of Blue Heron Aquaculture outside their facility in Seabrook, New Hampshire.
Courtesy Matt Parker / Seacoast Online
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Stefan Mraz and Becky Heidt of Blue Heron Aquaculture outside their facility in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Two marine biologists are preparing to open Blue Heron Aquaculture on Route 1 in Seabrook — which they say will be New England’s first commercial shrimp farm.

Granite State natives Stefan Mraz, 28, and Rebecca Heidt, 27 — his partner and fiancée — grew up loving New Hampshire’s Seacoast. Both earned degrees in marine science, he from Northeastern and she from UNH, and have worked in the field since college.

Mraz spent time with an oyster farming operation out of Great Bay, and later with a Portsmouth company, learning the global aspect of seafood.

Initially, Heidt worked nearby at the Seacoast Science Center in the animal care department. After a couple of years in Rye, she became an aquarist — the person who cares for the marine animals — for the New England Aquarium.

With that experience — and a shared dream of running their own business — the two launched Blue Heron Aquaculture. Their goal is to have large, high‑quality shrimp ready for restaurants, grocery stores, and local seafood lovers at their 920 Lafayette Road facility in Seabrook by fall.

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.

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Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
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