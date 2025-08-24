NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, August 25, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, August 25, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Jake Shimabukuro at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chloe Kimes at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

The Temptations at the Historic Theatre, the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Mary Remington with Greg Jamie at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, August 27 through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)

Festival! Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestoen RI ~ ~

~ Little Feat, Trampled by Turtles, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, Asleep at the Wheel, Steve Earle, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Donna the Buffalo, Mountain Grass Unit, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, New Breed Brass Band, The Last Revel, Johnny Mullenax, Adam Ezra Group, Joe Louis Walker Big Band, Della Mae, Two Runner, The Revelers, JD Simo & Luther Dickinson, Griffin William Sherry, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, TAE & The Neighborly, Copilot, The Free Label, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Sneezy, Balfa Toujours, Balfa Toujours, Bruce Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots, Wayne Singleton, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, The Knickerbocker All Stars

Festival! Crooked River Gathering 2025, 351 Suoth Hiram Road, Hiram ME ~ ~ https://events.humanitix.com/the-crooked-river-gathering https://www.facebook.com/events/2116795895495133/ https://crookedriverarts.org/

~ This event is called a "gathering" rather than a "festival" or "fair" because it is primarily a community based gathering for folks to share their love of music, nature, and handmade/homemade/farm raised/folk life culture, and it is a grass roots event that will grow over time. Events will take place between 12pm-8pm daily, with overnight camping and jamming at campsites all night long. Certain areas will offer quiet camping as well. Email us at info@crookedriverarts.org or visit our website for more info!

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Walden Whitham at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Friday, August 29, 2025

Tom Rush and accompanist Monica Rizzio with Brendan Cleary; Prescott Park, Portsmouth NH 7 pm

Dance! Fifth Friday Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Indigo Girls and Melissa Ethridge at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ doors: 6pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Duke Robillard at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Steve Earle with Laura Cantrell at Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.blueoceanhall.com/calendar/

The Rough & Tumble with Foster’s Home at The Loading Dock, 35 Mill Street #Suite D Littleton, NH ~ Doors 7:30pm show: 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rough-tumble-with-fosters-home-tickets-1509899312489

Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025

Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast

Hayley Jane Band, Jennifer Hartswick Band, and Nth Power at The Range, Mason NH ~ ~ https://therangemason.com/

Heron Valley (from Scotland) at Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https:bangorceltic.org/tickets

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Dance! Fifth Saturday Double Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Eloise and Company with Steve Zakon-Anderson calling

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet

Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Della Mae at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Festival! Keene Music Festival, Main Street, Keene NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1212774490385735/ acoustic singer-songwriter stage at the Toadstool Bookstore https://www.facebook.com/events/744690148277877/ ~ multi-genre festival. Performers at the Toadstool: Pat Daddona, Merry Trudeau, Rick Quimby, Tom Maynard, Carl Beverly, John Ferullo, Josh Hall, Tom Smith, Dan & Faith. Volkert Volkerz is at the Food Co-Op Stage

Pan Fried Steel at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Alasdair White & Eric McDonald at the Public House on Page Hill, 400 Page Hill Road, Tamworth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.publichouseonpagehill.com/tc-events/alasdair-white-eric-mcdonald/

Saturday, August 30 through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival, Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, Plymouth VT ~ ~ https://plymouthfolk.com/ ~ Jay Ottaway, Phil Henry, The Milkhouse Heaters, The Speckers, Krishna Guthrie, Hubby Jenkins

Sunday, August 31, 2025

David Wax Museum at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Volkert Volkerz at Marlborough Federated Church, Marlborough NH ~ 10-11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/volkert

Festival! 33rd Annual New World Festival! Vermont's premier Celtic & Québécois music festival, at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/newworld/ ~ Featuring: Cassie and Maggie, Le Winston Band, Cécilia, The Reel McCoys, Kavaz , Cantrip, Heron Valley, Skye Consort & Emma Björling, Seán Dagher, April Verch & Cody Walters, Eric Wright & Trent Freeman, Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira, Footworks, High Drive, Sugar in the Pan, No Strings Marionette Company, Morris Dancer

Monday, September 1, 2025

Joyful Noise Café, a Celebration of Music with Big Woods Voices, at the Marlborough Community House, Marlborough NH 1 pm. Call 603-8766-3863o r email office@federatedchurchmarlborough.org

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Festival! 41st Annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ d11:30am-6:00pm ET ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ multi-genre festival - Jonathan Suazo, LuiMi Banda, The Neighborhood Kids, Yarina, The Party Band.

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Celtic & Québécois Festival (Cantrip, Keith Murphy & Yann Falquet, and Cécilia) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Luke Bower at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

April Verch and Cody Walters at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/april-verch-and-cody-walters

Dustbowl Revival at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Friday, September 5, 2025

Dance! Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ryan Judd featured at the UU Church First Friday Coffeehouse, 12 Elm Street, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ info: bmoore628@comcast.net https://ryanjuddmusic.com/

Jocelyn Petit and Ellen Gira at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/

Becca Stevens at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

The Suitcase Junket at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Mighty Mystic with Royal Hammer at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at the Me and Thee Coffeehouse, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:15pm, show 8pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/

Kommuna Lux (Ukrainian gangsta folk) at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Brendan Cleary, Music Hall Lounge,7:30 pm

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus with George Marshall calling

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddle https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Skye Consort & Emma Björling at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Crocodile River Music (Music, art, and cultures of Africa) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Joe Samba with Will Evans at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1080747217289833/

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival at Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff Street, New Haven CT ~ 11am to 10pm ET ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Robert Finley, Dustbowl Revival, Chris Pierce, Session Americana, Kala Frnham, Frank Viele, Sam Robbins, Eleanor and Dario, The Meadows Brothers, Lee Totten, Halley Neal, Undercover Cameo, D’Pew, Liz Reed, Canyon, olivia Clarke

Skerryvore at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Jax Hollow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Bread and Puppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Session Americana, featuring Kris Delmhorst, at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Duquette at Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1893623481037269/1893623487703935/

The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

The Sweet Remains at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Jane O’Neill and Mary Moore at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

The Wolff Sisters at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1204

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Ron Sexsmith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Cut Worms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 1:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/location/4 ~ address in ticket email

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at The Mountain, 64 Gibson Road, Ashburnham MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

The Bacon Brothers at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Eilen Jewell at Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tixr.com/groups/dspshows/events/eilen-jewell-131189

Friday, September 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Dance! Community Coontra Dance at Medalliaon Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/TreeCityArts ~ Music by TRAD Dance Band of Randolphl ,Jacqueline Laufman, fiddler and caller, Christine Woodman, fiddler; all dances taught.

Rise Up Singing night at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~

7:00-9:00 PM, ~ ~ All voices and instruments welcome, visit www.riseupandsing.org to purchase Rise Again songbook or borrow one of ours, or bring 15 copies of a favorite song with words and chords. Questions? 603-249-9560 and leave message for Amy.

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chris Smither at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Biriba Union at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/336

Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Park Hill Orchard, Easthampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Adam Ezra Group at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html Lisa Greenleaf

Folksoul at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 1:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/dar-williams/

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

The Gaslight Tinkers and Sammy & Brothers at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Devendra Banhart at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Willy J Laws Band at Andres Institute of Art, 106 Route 13, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199465375266669/

Farayi Malek at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/farayi-malek/

Festival! Lowell Irish Festival, Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street, Lowell MA ~ starts at 12 noon ~ https://www.lowellirishfestival.com/

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Cheryl Wheeler at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Fort Allen Park, Portland ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Monday, September 15, 2025

High Tea with Milk St. and Bird Friend at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar http://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/79830646/girl-named-tom-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

Celtic Thunder at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/38038732/celtic-thunder-their-greatest-songs-and-along-the-way-a-reunion-with-old-friends-laconia-colonial-theatre

Friday, September 19, 2025

Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Loudon Wainwright III and Chris Smither at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Crys Matthews with Heather Mae at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Cher at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Rose City Band with Wet Tuna at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Ordinary Elephant at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Red Hot Chili Pipers at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Vampire Bird with Darling Hill at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/769604215718604/

Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025

Festival! Freshgrass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://freshgrassfestival.com/north-adams/lineup/ ~ Greensky Bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show, Cimafunk, Kitchen Dwellers, Jaime Wyatt, Lee Fields, The Brothers Comatose, Sierra Hull, El Laberinto del Coco, Mr. Sun, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Alison Brown, Fruition, Swamp Dogg, Sam Grisman Project and the FreshGrass Allstars Perform the Music of Old and in the Way, Mike Block Trio, Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff, East Nash Grass, Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices, FreshGrass Commission: Valerie June, FreshGrass Commission: Allison de Groot & Nic Gareiss, Reed Foehl, Catfish in the Sky ('24 FG Awards Band Winner)

Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/ ~ Each year, crowds gather at the NH Highland Games & Festival eager to enjoy Scottish and Gaelic music ranging from lively tunes and soulful ballads to tribal beats. Performers this year include: Albannach,Tartan Terrors, The Rollin Drones, Rebel Collective, Jordan TW Trio, Pipe Dream, Rakish, Scottish Fish and Isabel Oliart. Throughout the weekend pipe bands will march around festival grounds providing pop-up performances for your entertainment.

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm. ET ~ Don Veino calling,; music by Here on the Hill. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025

STEVE SUFFETT, PAT LAMANNA and RICHARD MATTOCKS at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.stevesuffet.com/ http://patlamanna.com/

Will Dailey at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Kate Taylor at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

NHPR Block Party at NHPR parking lot, Concord NH ~ details and timing TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show ~ Will include a contra dance!

Dougie Poole with Margaux at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Mainesqueeze at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/mainesqueeze

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Celtic Thunder at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Hayes Carll at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Harp Twins at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Matt Heckler, Joe’s Truck Stop, and Bandit Queen of Sorrows at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, September 26, 2025

Dance! Fouth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Eileen Ivers at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Mipso at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Zoe Keating at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Jake Swamp and the Pine Woods with Harrison Goodell at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

The Kukuleles in Concert at The Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ The Dub Hub Come sing along with old and new favorites by Carole King, Billy Joel, The Doobie Brothers and more.

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom

Vieux Farka Touré at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Festival! Central Massachusetts Irish Festival at Community Park, Winchendon MA ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.centralmassirishfestival.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3500722230233628/ ~ Devri, The Pourmen, Slainte

Black Uhuru at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Saturday, September 27 through Sunday, September 28, 2025

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://pmffest.org/ ~ Lynn Feingold, Jackson Gillman, Hilo, Chris Koldewey, Lynz Morahn, My Druthers, Rick & Donna Nestler, Linn Phipps, The Ranzo Boys, Roll & Go, Alan Short, Audi & Peter Souza, Steve Turner, A.J. Wright & Yves Corbiere

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Luke Bulla and Michael Daves at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ishna at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton, MA ~ 7:30am ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/double-bill-chris-moyse-singer-songwriter-floyds-row https://chrismoysemusic.com/

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Cactus Blossoms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Darrell Scott at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/about/spaces/the-lounge/ https://chrismoysemusic.com/

Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5, 2025

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Jon Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 3, 2025

Wilton Folk Cafe, Second Congregatioan Church Ha;;, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Reservations strongly suggested. Contact: Sandy Lafleur strumma@aol.com 603-654-1245

Taylor Ashton at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jeffrey Foucault with Old Hat String Band at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Warner Ukulele Festival at Warner Stage and Ampitheater, 16 E. Main St, Warner NH ~ 11:00 AM Beginner Ukulele Workshop with Amy Conley, 12:00-3:00 Performances, 3:00-4:00 more workshops ~ https://amyconleymusic.com/ ~ celebrates Ukulele performing groups in NH, including the Kukuleles.

Brennen Leigh at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

The Gibson Brothers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Monday, October 6, 2025

Mindy Smith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Coco Montoya at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Veretzki Pass & A Glezele Tey at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Tallest Man on Earth at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/the-tallest-man-on-earth/

Shawn Mullins at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925

Friday, October 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Ruthie Foster at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Ali McGuirk at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, October 13, 2025

Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Nora Brown at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Leo Kottke at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, October 17, 2025

Nora Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Fred Eaglesmith and The Velvet Frogs at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Friday, October 17 through Saturday, October 18, 2025

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival at Mary Taylor Methodist Church, 168 South Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Featuring: Aubrey Atwater, Butch Ross, Ken Kolodner & Mary Lynn Michal – Workshop Leaders: Sasha Bogdanowitsch, Carolyn Brodginski , Cliff Cole, Kayte Devlin, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing, Gerald Heinrich, Lori Keddell, Jody Marshall, Dave Neiman, Dwain Wilder, Carol Walker

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://reggieharrismusic.com/

Jeffrey Foucault at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Pokey Lafarge at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Deb Talan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

SG Goodman with Fust at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Kelsey Waldon at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, November 6, 2025

David Francey at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 7, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Winterpills at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

David Wilcox at Bass Hall Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/358

Debo Ray at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

David Wilcox at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Richard Thompson at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/

Friday, November 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Banish Misfortune at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, November 16, 2025

The Barr Brothers at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1383641959461374/

Friday, November 21, 2025

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ ~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Triton at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/

Sunday, November 23, 2025

NHPR Folk Show Potluck ~ place and time TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Roomful of Blues at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, December 5, 2025

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folktalk.org/

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellauditorium.com/

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 19, 2025

Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Friday, January 30, 2026

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, February 7, 2025

Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

February 12 through 15, 2026

Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~ https://bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Saturday, March 21, 2026

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://thesecretchord.band/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebrtion at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/



