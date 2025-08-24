NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc
Monday, August 25, 2025 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, August 25, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Yellowhouse Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/
Jake Shimabukuro at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Chloe Kimes at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
The Temptations at the Historic Theatre, the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Mary Remington with Greg Jamie at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, August 27 through Sunday, August 31, 2025
Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)
Festival! Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestoen RI ~ ~
~ Little Feat, Trampled by Turtles, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, Asleep at the Wheel, Steve Earle, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Donna the Buffalo, Mountain Grass Unit, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, New Breed Brass Band, The Last Revel, Johnny Mullenax, Adam Ezra Group, Joe Louis Walker Big Band, Della Mae, Two Runner, The Revelers, JD Simo & Luther Dickinson, Griffin William Sherry, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, TAE & The Neighborly, Copilot, The Free Label, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Sneezy, Balfa Toujours, Balfa Toujours, Bruce Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots, Wayne Singleton, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, The Knickerbocker All Stars
Festival! Crooked River Gathering 2025, 351 Suoth Hiram Road, Hiram ME ~ ~ https://events.humanitix.com/the-crooked-river-gathering https://www.facebook.com/events/2116795895495133/ https://crookedriverarts.org/
~ This event is called a "gathering" rather than a "festival" or "fair" because it is primarily a community based gathering for folks to share their love of music, nature, and handmade/homemade/farm raised/folk life culture, and it is a grass roots event that will grow over time. Events will take place between 12pm-8pm daily, with overnight camping and jamming at campsites all night long. Certain areas will offer quiet camping as well. Email us at info@crookedriverarts.org or visit our website for more info!
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Walden Whitham at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.
Friday, August 29, 2025
Tom Rush and accompanist Monica Rizzio with Brendan Cleary; Prescott Park, Portsmouth NH 7 pm
Dance! Fifth Friday Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Indigo Girls and Melissa Ethridge at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ doors: 6pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Duke Robillard at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Steve Earle with Laura Cantrell at Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.blueoceanhall.com/calendar/
The Rough & Tumble with Foster’s Home at The Loading Dock, 35 Mill Street #Suite D Littleton, NH ~ Doors 7:30pm show: 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rough-tumble-with-fosters-home-tickets-1509899312489
Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025
Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast
Hayley Jane Band, Jennifer Hartswick Band, and Nth Power at The Range, Mason NH ~ ~ https://therangemason.com/
Heron Valley (from Scotland) at Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https:bangorceltic.org/tickets
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Dance! Fifth Saturday Double Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Eloise and Company with Steve Zakon-Anderson calling
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet
Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Della Mae at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Festival! Keene Music Festival, Main Street, Keene NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1212774490385735/ acoustic singer-songwriter stage at the Toadstool Bookstore https://www.facebook.com/events/744690148277877/ ~ multi-genre festival. Performers at the Toadstool: Pat Daddona, Merry Trudeau, Rick Quimby, Tom Maynard, Carl Beverly, John Ferullo, Josh Hall, Tom Smith, Dan & Faith. Volkert Volkerz is at the Food Co-Op Stage
Pan Fried Steel at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Alasdair White & Eric McDonald at the Public House on Page Hill, 400 Page Hill Road, Tamworth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.publichouseonpagehill.com/tc-events/alasdair-white-eric-mcdonald/
Saturday, August 30 through Sunday, August 31, 2025
Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival, Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, Plymouth VT ~ ~ https://plymouthfolk.com/ ~ Jay Ottaway, Phil Henry, The Milkhouse Heaters, The Speckers, Krishna Guthrie, Hubby Jenkins
Sunday, August 31, 2025
David Wax Museum at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Volkert Volkerz at Marlborough Federated Church, Marlborough NH ~ 10-11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/volkert
Festival! 33rd Annual New World Festival! Vermont's premier Celtic & Québécois music festival, at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/newworld/ ~ Featuring: Cassie and Maggie, Le Winston Band, Cécilia, The Reel McCoys, Kavaz , Cantrip, Heron Valley, Skye Consort & Emma Björling, Seán Dagher, April Verch & Cody Walters, Eric Wright & Trent Freeman, Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira, Footworks, High Drive, Sugar in the Pan, No Strings Marionette Company, Morris Dancer
Monday, September 1, 2025
Joyful Noise Café, a Celebration of Music with Big Woods Voices, at the Marlborough Community House, Marlborough NH 1 pm. Call 603-8766-3863o r email office@federatedchurchmarlborough.org
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Festival! 41st Annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ d11:30am-6:00pm ET ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ multi-genre festival - Jonathan Suazo, LuiMi Banda, The Neighborhood Kids, Yarina, The Party Band.
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/
Celtic & Québécois Festival (Cantrip, Keith Murphy & Yann Falquet, and Cécilia) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Luke Bower at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
April Verch and Cody Walters at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/april-verch-and-cody-walters
Dustbowl Revival at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/
Friday, September 5, 2025
Dance! Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Ryan Judd featured at the UU Church First Friday Coffeehouse, 12 Elm Street, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ info: bmoore628@comcast.net https://ryanjuddmusic.com/
Jocelyn Petit and Ellen Gira at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/
Becca Stevens at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/
The Suitcase Junket at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Mighty Mystic with Royal Hammer at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at the Me and Thee Coffeehouse, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:15pm, show 8pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/
Kommuna Lux (Ukrainian gangsta folk) at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Brendan Cleary, Music Hall Lounge,7:30 pm
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus with George Marshall calling
Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddle https://lowellsummermusic.org/
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Skye Consort & Emma Björling at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/
Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Crocodile River Music (Music, art, and cultures of Africa) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Joe Samba with Will Evans at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1080747217289833/
Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival at Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff Street, New Haven CT ~ 11am to 10pm ET ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Robert Finley, Dustbowl Revival, Chris Pierce, Session Americana, Kala Frnham, Frank Viele, Sam Robbins, Eleanor and Dario, The Meadows Brothers, Lee Totten, Halley Neal, Undercover Cameo, D’Pew, Liz Reed, Canyon, olivia Clarke
Skerryvore at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/
Jax Hollow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/
Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Bread and Puppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Session Americana, featuring Kris Delmhorst, at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Duquette at Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1893623481037269/1893623487703935/
The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
The Sweet Remains at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Jane O’Neill and Mary Moore at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
The Wolff Sisters at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1204
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Ron Sexsmith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Cut Worms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 1:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/location/4 ~ address in ticket email
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at The Mountain, 64 Gibson Road, Ashburnham MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
The Bacon Brothers at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/
Eilen Jewell at Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tixr.com/groups/dspshows/events/eilen-jewell-131189
Friday, September 12, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/
Dance! Community Coontra Dance at Medalliaon Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/TreeCityArts ~ Music by TRAD Dance Band of Randolphl ,Jacqueline Laufman, fiddler and caller, Christine Woodman, fiddler; all dances taught.
Rise Up Singing night at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~
7:00-9:00 PM, ~ ~ All voices and instruments welcome, visit www.riseupandsing.org to purchase Rise Again songbook or borrow one of ours, or bring 15 copies of a favorite song with words and chords. Questions? 603-249-9560 and leave message for Amy.
Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Chris Smither at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Biriba Union at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/336
Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Park Hill Orchard, Easthampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Adam Ezra Group at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html Lisa Greenleaf
Folksoul at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 1:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email
Dar Williams at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/dar-williams/
Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/
The Gaslight Tinkers and Sammy & Brothers at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Devendra Banhart at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Willy J Laws Band at Andres Institute of Art, 106 Route 13, Brookline NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199465375266669/
Farayi Malek at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/farayi-malek/
Festival! Lowell Irish Festival, Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street, Lowell MA ~ starts at 12 noon ~ https://www.lowellirishfestival.com/
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Cheryl Wheeler at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Fort Allen Park, Portland ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Monday, September 15, 2025
High Tea with Milk St. and Bird Friend at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Windborne at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar http://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/
A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/79830646/girl-named-tom-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts
Celtic Thunder at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/38038732/celtic-thunder-their-greatest-songs-and-along-the-way-a-reunion-with-old-friends-laconia-colonial-theatre
Friday, September 19, 2025
Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Loudon Wainwright III and Chris Smither at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Crys Matthews with Heather Mae at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/
Cher at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Rose City Band with Wet Tuna at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Ordinary Elephant at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Red Hot Chili Pipers at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/
Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Vampire Bird with Darling Hill at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/769604215718604/
Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025
Festival! Freshgrass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://freshgrassfestival.com/north-adams/lineup/ ~ Greensky Bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show, Cimafunk, Kitchen Dwellers, Jaime Wyatt, Lee Fields, The Brothers Comatose, Sierra Hull, El Laberinto del Coco, Mr. Sun, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Alison Brown, Fruition, Swamp Dogg, Sam Grisman Project and the FreshGrass Allstars Perform the Music of Old and in the Way, Mike Block Trio, Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff, East Nash Grass, Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices, FreshGrass Commission: Valerie June, FreshGrass Commission: Allison de Groot & Nic Gareiss, Reed Foehl, Catfish in the Sky ('24 FG Awards Band Winner)
Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/ ~ Each year, crowds gather at the NH Highland Games & Festival eager to enjoy Scottish and Gaelic music ranging from lively tunes and soulful ballads to tribal beats. Performers this year include: Albannach,Tartan Terrors, The Rollin Drones, Rebel Collective, Jordan TW Trio, Pipe Dream, Rakish, Scottish Fish and Isabel Oliart. Throughout the weekend pipe bands will march around festival grounds providing pop-up performances for your entertainment.
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm. ET ~ Don Veino calling,; music by Here on the Hill. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025
STEVE SUFFETT, PAT LAMANNA and RICHARD MATTOCKS at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.stevesuffet.com/ http://patlamanna.com/
Will Dailey at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Kate Taylor at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
NHPR Block Party at NHPR parking lot, Concord NH ~ details and timing TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show ~ Will include a contra dance!
Dougie Poole with Margaux at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Mainesqueeze at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/mainesqueeze
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Celtic Thunder at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Hayes Carll at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Harp Twins at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Matt Heckler, Joe’s Truck Stop, and Bandit Queen of Sorrows at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Friday, September 26, 2025
Dance! Fouth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Eileen Ivers at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Mipso at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Zoe Keating at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Jake Swamp and the Pine Woods with Harrison Goodell at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
The Kukuleles in Concert at The Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ The Dub Hub Come sing along with old and new favorites by Carole King, Billy Joel, The Doobie Brothers and more.
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom
Vieux Farka Touré at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/
Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Festival! Central Massachusetts Irish Festival at Community Park, Winchendon MA ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.centralmassirishfestival.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3500722230233628/ ~ Devri, The Pourmen, Slainte
Black Uhuru at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Saturday, September 27 through Sunday, September 28, 2025
Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://pmffest.org/ ~ Lynn Feingold, Jackson Gillman, Hilo, Chris Koldewey, Lynz Morahn, My Druthers, Rick & Donna Nestler, Linn Phipps, The Ranzo Boys, Roll & Go, Alan Short, Audi & Peter Souza, Steve Turner, A.J. Wright & Yves Corbiere
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Luke Bulla and Michael Daves at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Ishna at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton, MA ~ 7:30am ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/double-bill-chris-moyse-singer-songwriter-floyds-row https://chrismoysemusic.com/
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Cactus Blossoms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Darrell Scott at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/about/spaces/the-lounge/ https://chrismoysemusic.com/
Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5, 2025
Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2025
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Jon Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, October 3, 2025
Wilton Folk Cafe, Second Congregatioan Church Ha;;, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Reservations strongly suggested. Contact: Sandy Lafleur strumma@aol.com 603-654-1245
Taylor Ashton at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Jeffrey Foucault with Old Hat String Band at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Warner Ukulele Festival at Warner Stage and Ampitheater, 16 E. Main St, Warner NH ~ 11:00 AM Beginner Ukulele Workshop with Amy Conley, 12:00-3:00 Performances, 3:00-4:00 more workshops ~ https://amyconleymusic.com/ ~ celebrates Ukulele performing groups in NH, including the Kukuleles.
Brennen Leigh at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/
The Gibson Brothers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Monday, October 6, 2025
Mindy Smith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Coco Montoya at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Veretzki Pass & A Glezele Tey at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
The Tallest Man on Earth at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/the-tallest-man-on-earth/
Shawn Mullins at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925
Friday, October 10, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/
Ruthie Foster at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/
Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Ali McGuirk at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Monday, October 13, 2025
Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Nora Brown at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Leo Kottke at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Friday, October 17, 2025
Nora Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Fred Eaglesmith and The Velvet Frogs at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Friday, October 17 through Saturday, October 18, 2025
Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival at Mary Taylor Methodist Church, 168 South Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Featuring: Aubrey Atwater, Butch Ross, Ken Kolodner & Mary Lynn Michal – Workshop Leaders: Sasha Bogdanowitsch, Carolyn Brodginski , Cliff Cole, Kayte Devlin, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing, Gerald Heinrich, Lori Keddell, Jody Marshall, Dave Neiman, Dwain Wilder, Carol Walker
Saturday, October 18. 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://reggieharrismusic.com/
Jeffrey Foucault at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Pokey Lafarge at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Deb Talan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis
Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/
Sunday, November 2, 2025
Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
SG Goodman with Fust at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Kelsey Waldon at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, November 6, 2025
David Francey at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, November 7, 2025
Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Saturday, November 8, 2025
Winterpills at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
David Wilcox at Bass Hall Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/358
Debo Ray at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Sunday, November 9, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/
Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/
David Wilcox at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Richard Thompson at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/
Thursday, November 13, 2025
David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/
Friday, November 14, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Saturday, November 15, 2025
The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Banish Misfortune at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/
Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Sunday, November 16, 2025
The Barr Brothers at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1383641959461374/
Friday, November 21, 2025
The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ ~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Triton at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ 603-738-4717 https://www.blastybough.com/
Sunday, November 23, 2025
NHPR Folk Show Potluck ~ place and time TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show
Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Roomful of Blues at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Friday, December 5, 2025
Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Saturday, December 6, 2025
Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folktalk.org/
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, December 12, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/
The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Sunday, December 14, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/
Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellauditorium.com/
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, December 19, 2025
Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
Friday, January 30, 2026
Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Saturday, February 7, 2025
Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/
February 12 through 15, 2026
Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~ https://bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/
Saturday, March 21, 2026
The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://thesecretchord.band/
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/
Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebrtion at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/