NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 8.1.25
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc
Friday, August 1, 2025
Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49 High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Darlingside at Park Theatre, Jaffrey, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Tom Foolery Band at Friday Summertime Concerts, (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-730pm ET ~
~ Bring picnic, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, see Facebook page for alternate location.
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance, Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 6-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/events/
High Street Coffee House Concert in the Park, 273 King Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4pm ET ~
~ Catfish Howl featured
Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
The Green Sisters at Gardner Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~
Sam Gleaves at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Soggy Po’Boys at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Tony McAllister and The Sierra Sounds at LL Bean Flagship store “Made in Maine” concert series, Freeport ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Saturday, August 2 through Sunday, August 3, 2025
Festival! Back Cove Festival at Payson Park, Portland ME ~ ~ https://backcovefestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre fetsival. Lineup: LUCY DACUS, THEE SACRED SOULS, MARGO PRICE, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, RIPE, GRIFFIN WILLIAM SHERRY, CHANCE PEÑA, madi diaz, cimafunk, sarah kinsley, crowe boys, the greeting committee, eliza mclamb, weakened friends, oshima brothers, pihcintu multinational chorus, maine academy of modern music, JACK WHITE, LORD HURON, ANDRE 3000, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Waylon Payne at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 3:45pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Town Mountain at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Tony DiMenna Story Songs of the 1970s at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 11:30am and 2pm ET ~
Song Circle at Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.dubhub-nh.org/
Monday, August 4, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Joe K. Walsh Stringband at One Longfellow Square (outdoors at Lincoln Square Park), Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Alice Howe and Freebo at Plainfield Arts (Outdoors), Grace United Methodist Church, 13 Mill Street, Plainfield VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/event-details-registration/alice-howe-freebo
Sam Robbins at Mont Vernon Summer Concerts, Town Green, Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour https://www.montvernonnh.us/mont-vernon-recreation/events/21796
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Tattoo at Summer Concerts on the Common, 13 Templeton Highway, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7-8:30pm ~
Union Sound at Listen & Lunch Series (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ Noon to 1pm ET ~
~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.
50 Shades of Blues at Hancock Gazebo Summer Concerts ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://hancocknh.org/residents/summer_concert_series.php
Breaking Strings outdoors at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Friday, August 8, 2025
[Cancelled] Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
The Wood Brothers at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-wood-brothers
The Joni Project – The Music of Joni Mitchell at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Club Soda at Friday Summertime Concerts, (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-730pm ET ~
~ Bring picnic, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, see Facebook page for alternate location.
30th Anniversary of Jerry Garcia’s death, with Giant’s Harp at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Friday, August 8 through Sunday August 10, 2025
Festival! Solarfest at Brandon VT ~ ~ https://solarfest.org/festival-information/ ~ https://acousticmusicscene.com/2025/05/17/solarfest-songwriter-showcase-applications-due-june-1/ ~ performer listings here: https://solarfest.org/music-stage/
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Dance! Muskeg Music Summer Contradance Series at East Thetford Pavillion (by Cedar Circle Farm) , East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ Bill Shepard BirdVermont@gmail.com (860) 912-0377 ~ LIVE MUSIC, all steps will be taught and called . Beginners and singles *always* welcome. 7:10 pm Walk-through for new dancers. River Road with Nils Fredland calling. Wear - comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in layers - smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes work best. Bring - water to drink, and potluck snacks for the break We’ll have contras, a circle dance, maybe a square dance, and always two waltzes. Folks often change partners after each dance. Admission: $15 - cash, please , sixteen and under - $10
Wayne Long and Aretha Faye at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~
603-466-2727
Decatur Creek at Old Home Days, New Hampton NH ~ 11:30am to 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~
Eric Johanson at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Hazmat Modine at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Tony Trischka's EarlJam - A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, plus The Stockwell Brothers at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Sam Robbins at House Concert, Belfast ME ~ time TBA ~ https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour Please email samrobbinsmusic@gmail.com for additional information!
Pete Kilpatrick at LL Bean Flagship store “Made in Maine” concert series, Freeport ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
The Witts End Band at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam on the Lawn at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 6pm ET ~
Sierra Hull at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/sierra-hull
Bonnie Prince Billy with Tash Dorji upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Garrett and Nat at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Stompbox Trio at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/mary-chapin-carpenter-brandy-clark/
Pentagram String Band, Yes Ma’am, and Gypsy Rufina at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Sam Robbins at House Concert at Marion T. Morse Park, Lisbon, ME ~ 6-7:30pm ~ https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour
Monday, August 11, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
John R.Miller and Tommy Prine at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
The Alex Lucero Band at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~72pm ET ~
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Community Open Mic with Bruce Marshall at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~
603-466-2727 https://brucemarshall.com/
Fust, with Dead Gowns, ad Deer Isle at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, August 14, 2025
King Saison Band at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~
Coffee House and Open Mic at Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.dubhub-nh.org/ ~ Blame It On Sally featured
Mariana Iranzi (famly show) at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/kids
Keith Murphy & Becky Tracy Concert on the Common, Hancock, NH ~ 6--7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/keith-murphy-becky-tracy-hancock-nh/
Hancock House of Music (Lisa Jane Lipkin) at Listen & Lunch Series (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ Noon to 1pm ET ~
~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.
Joe Pug at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Chickenshack at the Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~
https://chickenshackbluegrass.com/shows
Mirah with Footings at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
John Moreland at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy at Hancock Gazebo Summer Concerts ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://hancocknh.org/residents/summer_concert_series.php
Friday, August 15, 2025
Sugar Kings at Friday Summertime Concerts, (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-730pm ET ~
~ Bring picnic, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, see Facebook page for alternate location.
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Gavin Marengi and North Country Band at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ The Moving Violations with Steve Zakin-Anderson calling
Paul Klemperer and Band – World of Rhythm - at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 5:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
The Steel Drivers with Charlie Chronopoulos at the Range, Mason NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/
Sue Foley at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Calypso Soldiers at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Sophie Patenaude with Analise at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~
Breakin’ Strings at LL Bean Flagship store “Made in Maine” concert series, Freeport ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Festival! Folksoul Music Festival 2025 at 8 Driscoll Road, Greenfield NH ~ 11:00am to 6:15pmET ~
~ details TBA
Noah Guthrie at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Tatiana Eva-Marie at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Monday, August 18, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Pythagoras & Max Wareham at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Tinsley Ellis at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, Augusr 20, 2925
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Kissing Other PPL, featuring Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Maple Tree-O at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~
~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.
Gaslight Tinkers at Fitzwilliam Summer Concerts on the Coomon, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~
August 21 through August 24, 2025
Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)
SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)
[AUG 22-23] Festival! The 7th Annual Arcadia Folk Festival at Mass Audubon Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton, MA ~ https://www.arcadiafolkfest.com/ ~ Red Baraat, Jerron Paxton, Little Roots, and Old Hat Stringband, join Josh Ritter, Amy Helm, Steve Poltz, Rachel Baiman, Cloudbelly, Viv & Riley, Betty Soo & more!
Friday, August 22, 2025
Dance! Fourth Friday Experinced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Iris Dement at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Beg, Steal or Borrow at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~
603-466-2727 http://www.begstealorborrowvt.com/
Devon Allman’s Blues Summit at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
The Traveling Willburys Revue at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Judy Collins at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=477093~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&mdy=8/23/2025&
Irish Festival at the Palace Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://palacetheatre.org/events/nh-irish-festival-2025/ ~ The Spain Brothers, Ronan Tynan, Screaming Orphans, Mick McAuley, Eileen Ivers, Kate McNally MC
Spencer Albee at LL Bean Flagship store “Made in Maine” concert series, Freeport ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~
The Neave Trio at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Ruthie Foster at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Ishna at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Monday, August 25, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Yellowhouse Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Jake Shimabukuro at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Chloe Kimes at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Mary Remington at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Walden Whitham at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~
~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.
Friday, August 29, 2025
Dance! Fifth Friday Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Indigo Girls and Melissa Ethridge at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ doors: 6pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Duke Robillard at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025
Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Dance! Fifth Saturday Double Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Eloise and Company with Steve Zakon-Anderson calling
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet
Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Della Mae at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Keene Music Festival, Main Street, Keen NH ~ 11am ET ~
~ multi-genre festival.
Pan Fried Steel at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31, 2025
Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)
Festival! Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestoen RI ~ ~
~ Little Feat, Trampled by Turtles, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, Asleep at the Wheel, Steve Earle, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Donna the Buffalo, Mountain Grass Unit, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, New Breed Brass Band, The Last Revel, Johnny Mullenax, Adam Ezra Group, Joe Louis Walker Big Band, Della Mae, Two Runner, The Revelers, JD Simo & Luther Dickinson, Griffin William Sherry, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, TAE & The Neighborly, Copilot, The Free Label, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Sneezy, Balfa Toujours, Balfa Toujours, Bruce Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots, Wayne Singleton, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, The Knickerbocker All Stars
Festival! Crooked River Gathering 2025, 351 Suoth Hiram Road, Hiram ME ~ ~ https://events.humanitix.com/the-crooked-river-gathering
~ This event is called a "gathering" rather than a "festival" or "fair" because it is primarily a community based gathering for folks to share their love of music, nature, and handmade/homemade/farm raised/folk life culture, and it is a grass roots event that will grow over time. Events will take place between 12pm-8pm daily, with overnight camping and jamming at campsites all night long. Certain areas will offer quiet camping as well. Email us at info@crookedriverarts.org or visit our website for more info!
Sunday, August 31, 2025
David Wax Museum at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Monday, September 1, 2025
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Festival! 41st Annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ multi-genre festival
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Celtic & Québécois Festival (Cantrip, Keith Murphy & Yann Falquet, and Cécilia) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Luke Bower at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Friday, September 5, 2025
Dance! Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Jocelyn Petit and Ellen Gira at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/
Becca Stevens at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
The Suitcase Junket at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Mighty Mystic with Royal Hammer at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus with George Marshall calling
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddle
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~
Skye Consort & Emma Björling at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/
Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Crocodile River Music (Music, art, and cultures of Africa) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~
Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~
Bread and Puppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~
Session Americana at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/
Duquette at Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~
The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
The Sweet Remains at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Jane O’Neill and Mary Moore at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Ron Sexsmith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Cut Worms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Friday, September 12, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~
Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Chris Smither at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Biriba Union at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/336
Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 6pm ET ~
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html Lisa Greenleaf
Folksoul at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 1:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email
Dar Williams at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/dar-williams/
Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~
The Gaslight Tinkers and Sammy & Brothers at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Devendra Banhart at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Farayi Malek at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Cheryl Wheeler at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Monday, September 15, 2025
High Tea with Milk St. and Bird Friend at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Windborne at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Friday, September 19, 2025
Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Loudon Wainwright III and Chris Smither at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Crys Matthews with Heather Mae at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/
Cher at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Rose City Band with Wet Tuna at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Ordinary Elephant at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events
Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025
Festival! Freshgrass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://freshgrassfestival.com/north-adams/lineup/ ~ Greensky Bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show, Cimafunk, Kitchen Dwellers, Jaime Wyatt, Lee Fields, The Brothers Comatose, Sierra Hull, El Laberinto del Coco, Mr. Sun, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Alison Brown, Fruition, Swamp Dogg, Sam Grisman Project and the FreshGrass Allstars Perform the Music of Old and in the Way, Mike Block Trio, Michael Daves & Jacob Jolliff, East Nash Grass, Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices, FreshGrass Commission: Valerie June, FreshGrass Commission: Allison de Groot & Nic Gareiss, Reed Foehl, Catfish in the Sky ('24 FG Awards Band Winner)
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm. ET ~ Music by Here on the Hill. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. ~
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025
STEVE SUFFETT, PAT LAMANNA and RICHARD MATTOCKS at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
https://www.stevesuffet.com/ http://patlamanna.com/
Will Dailey at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Kate Taylor at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
NHPR Block Party at NHPR parking lot, Concord NH ~ details and timing TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show ~ Will include a contra dance!
Dougie Poole with Margaux at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Celtic Thunder at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Hayes Carll at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Harp Twins at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Matt Heckler, Joe’s Truck Stop, and Bandit Queen of Sorrows at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Friday, September 26, 2025
Dance! Fouth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Eileen Ivers at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Mipso at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Zoe Keating at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Jake Swamp and the Pine Woods with Harrison Goodell at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom
Vieux Farka Touré at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/
Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~
Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Festival! Central Massachusetts Irish Festival at Community Park, Winchendon MA ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.centralmassirishfestival.com/
~ Devri, The Pourmen, Slainte
Black Uhuru at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Luke Bulla and Michael Daves at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Ishna at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events
Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton, MA ~ 7:30am ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/double-bill-chris-moyse-singer-songwriter-floyds-row https://chrismoysemusic.com/
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Cactus Blossoms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Darrell Scott at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/about/spaces/the-lounge/ https://chrismoysemusic.com/
Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5, 2025
Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2025
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Jon Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, October 3, 2025
Taylor Ashton at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Jeffrey Foucault with Old Hat String Band at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~
The Gibson Brothers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Monday, October 6, 2025
Mindy Smith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Coco Montoya at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Veretzki Pass & A Glezele Tey at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
The Tallest Man on Earth at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/the-tallest-man-on-earth/
Shawn Mullins at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925
Friday, October 10, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~
Ruthie Foster at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/
Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Ali McGuirk at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~
Monday, October 13, 2025
Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Nora Brown at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Friday, October 17, 2025
Nora Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Fred Eaglesmith and The Velvet Frogs at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Saturday, October 18. 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Jeffrey Foucault at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Pokey Lafarge at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Deb Talan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis
Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/
Sunday, November 2, 2025
Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
SG Goodman with Fust at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Kelsey Waldon at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, November 6, 2025
David Francey at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, November 7, 2025
Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, November 8, 2025
Winterpills at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
David Wilcox at Bass Hall Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/358
Sunday, November 9, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~
Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~
David Wilcox at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Thursday, November 13, 2025
David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Friday, November 14, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Saturday, November 15, 2025
The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Banish Misfortune at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Sunday, November 16, 2025
The Barr Brothers at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Alice Howe at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Friday, November 21, 2025
The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~
~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sunday, November 23, 2025
NHPR Folk Potluck ~ place and time TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show
Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashau Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Friday, November 5, 2025
Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Saturday, December 6, 2025
Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, December 12, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~
The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Sunday, December 14, 2025 Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~
Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, December 19, 2025
Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Saturday, March 21, 2026
The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~
Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebrtion at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
