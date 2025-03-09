In-Studio Visit with Eve Pierce & Gordon Peery
Gordon Peery is a long time Monadnock Region musician, producer and curator of folk music. He and singer/songwriter Eve Pierce have been together three year and have some shows coming up real soon.
