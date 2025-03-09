© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Folk Show

In-Studio Visit with Eve Pierce & Gordon Peery

Published March 9, 2025 at 5:46 PM EDT
Gordon Peery & Eve Pierce
Kate McNally
Gordon Peery & Eve Pierce

Gordon Peery is a long time Monadnock Region musician, producer and curator of folk music. He and singer/songwriter Eve Pierce have been together three year and have some shows coming up real soon.

Folk Show
