Classical New Hampshire

Anticipation and Celebration: Advent with the Montserrat Boy Choir

By Joe Boehnlein
Published December 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
Anticipation and Celebration Image

Perched atop the mountains near Barcelona, the choir of the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Maria de Montserrat is one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious boy choirs. For the first time in their 800-year history, the choir made its Midwest premiere. Bringing with them a message of peace, the choristers will use music to transcend borders and speak directly to your heart.

In this special the ensemble sings a wide range of works. From Gregorian Chant to pieces by contemporary Spanish composer Bernat Vivancos (b.1972), the Monserrat Boy Choir sings with style and an attention to detail.

Join us for Anticipation and Celebration: Advent with the Montserrat Boy Choir Tuesday, December 19th at 5:00 on Classical New Hampshire.

Classical New Hampshire ClassicalNHClassical Music
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 19 years as an on air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein

