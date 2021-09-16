Classical NH Adds The Spanish Hour To Friday Evening Lineup

Listeners to Classical NH, NHPR's 24/7 classical music service, can now hear The Spanish Hour with Candice Agree Friday evenings at 8.

The Spanish Hour will be celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming. The month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

More information about this new program:

The Spanish Hour invites everyone who has an interest in, a fascination of, and a love for the cultural life of Spain and the Spanish-speaking world to be entertained, enriched, and informed by this unique classical music program.

This one-of-a-kind radio show is designed for both the aficionado and the general listener. Along with recorded performances of great works by great artists, The Spanish Hour with Candice Agree also presents recordings of live concerts featuring Iberian and Latin American composers, conductors, and performers. Artists and luminaries from the Spanish-speaking world, as well as specialists in the Spanish repertory are invited to share their knowledge, passion, and art through interviews and exclusive in-studio live performances.

Veteran classical music broadcaster Candice Agree produces and hosts this weekly one-hour program. Combining her extensive musical training (Interlochen Arts Camp, Eastman School of Music) with Spanish and Catalan language skills, Candice brings listeners fresh insights into the vast repertory of music from the Iberian Peninsula, the Americas, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Philippines, from the Middle Ages through the 21st century.

