Check This Out: Cherry Lou Sy & 'Love Can't Feed You'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published December 7, 2024 at 8:22 AM EST
Aleksander Smageen

Discover a new author with Check This Out. This series features host and author Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with emerging and diverse writers about their latest work.

The debut novel "Love Can't Feed You" has a straightforward plot about a family that moves from the Philippines to the U.S. However, the relationships within the family are complicated. This is an immigration story and also a coming-of-age story as Queenie seeks to find herself and her place in the U.S.

New York isn't the glittering gold city that Queenie imagined. And soon she finds out she has to work to pay off the debt her mother took on to bring the family to the U.S. in the first place.

There are these twisted family connections and Queenie finds herself adrift between familial expectations and her own desires.

Note that the book does include scenes of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, there is help available 24-hours a day by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800- 799-7233.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
