Check This Out: Marjan Kamali & 'The Lion Women of Tehran'

The third season of writer interviews begins with Marjan Kamali, author of "The Lion Women of Tehran."

A heartfelt epic about friendship, betrayal, and redemption during three transformative decades in Iran. Kamali paints a picture of a time filled with hope and just the hint of fear that it could all come crashing down.

The novel starts in the 1950s, when two girls, Ellie and Homa, meet and become best friends, the book follows them over the next several decades as their lives diverge and braid back together with rich descriptions of the bazaar, the smells, the foods, and Tehran itself.

Ellie and Homa struggle to understand not only the betrayal that rocks their friendship and lives while living through the parallel betrayal when the country and freedom they know and love disappears, replaced by harsh laws that quash women's rights, human rights and dreams.

This book is full of love, friendship, and heartbreak. It's also teeming with history and will make you feel like you are living through the revolution with Ellie and Homa.

How fragile is freedom? Freedom to be, to love, to live, and how quickly and how easily do we make mistakes that change the course of our lives.

